China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Yu Xiang Eggplant Recipe

34 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chinese eggplant recipe–Szechuan eggplants(Yu Xiang Eggplant) is often listed as Chinese eggplant in hot garlic sauce.

Szechuan eggplants--Yu Xiang Eggplants

One of the representatives of Sichuan cuisine is Sichuan eggplant, or  Yu Xiang Qie Zi(鱼香茄子in Chinese). “鱼香” actually means Fish-Fragrant, is a kind of flavor which is quite famous in Sichuan dishes. Besides Sichuan eggplant, there is the famous Yu Xiang Rou Si(鱼香肉丝 or fish-fragrant shredded pork). Some menu may refer this dish to Eggplants in Chinese hot garlic sauce.

This unique  fish fragrant sauce is made with pickled red pepper, garlic, ginger, scallions, salt, soy sauce and vinegar. It is firstly used to cook fishes. So this dish has nothing to do with fish meat. The best pepper used should be Sichuan pickled red pepper. I have written a recipe about how to make it at home, if you are interested about this, please check pickled vegetables. Or if the pickled red pepper is really hard to find, you can replace it with Thai red pepper. Although Sichuan peppercorn is commonly used in many Sichuan dishes, we do not need it for the fish fragrant series. I see many versions call for Sichuan peppercorn in this recipe. However, you may develop your own recipe and just enjoy the process of cooking.

In restaurants, eggplants are usually deep-fried firstly before stir fry with seasonings. However homemade version usually use pan-frying. In order to reduce the oil absorbed during the pan-frying process and fasten the process, we should soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes.  

Szechuan eggplants--Yu Xiang Eggplants

Szechuan eggplants--Yu Xiang Eggplants

5 from 4 votes
Szechuan eggplants--Yu Xiang Eggplants
Print
Yu Xiang Qie Zi (Sichuan Eggplant)
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Sichuan style eggplants stir fry
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Eggplant
Servings: 2
Calories: 204 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 Asian long eggplants
  • 3 pickled red pepper , or replace with fresh Thai red peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. broad bean paste , Doubanjiang
  • 2 garlic cloves , chopped
  • 1 tbsp. chopped ginger
  • 2 green onions , white part and green part separately chopped
  • coriander for decoration
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tsp. salt for soaking
Stir fry sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. cooking wine
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. water
  • Salt as needed
Instructions
  1. Roll cut washed eggplants into long strips (try to keep some skin on each one). Then soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Move out and drain.
  2. Prepare a bowl; mix all the ingredients for stir fry sauce. Then set aside.
  3. Heat up 2 tablespoons of oil in wok (comparing with other ingredients, eggplants need more oil) until you can see the waves.
  4. Add eggplants in and stir-fry until soft. Firstly the eggplants will absorb almost all the oils in the wok and then return some back after 2 or 3 minutes.
  5. Move the eggplants out or to one side of the wok; add garlic, chopped peppers, green onion white part and ginger to stir-fry for the aroma. Add doubanjiang to continue cooking for 1 minute for red oil. Then mix all the content in wok.
  6. Stir in the sauce. Mix well and make sure the eggplants are well coated.
  7. Move from wok, sprinkle chopped green onion and coriander leaves.
Recipe Notes

Since both doubanjiang and soy sauce contains salt. So spare your salt.

Nutrition Facts
Yu Xiang Qie Zi (Sichuan Eggplant)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 204 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 15g 23%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Sodium 1374mg 57%
Potassium 246mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 6g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 2.4%
Vitamin C 18.1%
Calcium 1.6%
Iron 1.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Szechuan eggplants--Yu Xiang Eggplants

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  1. This is my new favorite way to use frozen vegetables that have been cluttering the freezer, bar none. It tastes great and it’s wildly flexible!

    Reply

Trackbacks

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。