Fish fragrant tofu(Yu Shiang Tofu) or Chinese fish flavor tofu is tofu stir-fried with Chinese hot garlic sauce. It is one of most popular homemade tofu recipe from Sichuan Cuisine. And this 15 minutes dish is absolutely a perfect match with steamed rice. The fish fragrant sauce can help me eat up two large bowls of boring steamed rice.

Tofu is always on the top of my ingredients. I love to drink soy milk and eat Mapo tofu very much. Fish fragrant sauce or yu shiang sauce (鱼香) is a famous flavor in Sichuan cuisine. And there are other dishes which are quite famous the taste including fragrant eggplant, you can check the recipe here Yu Xiang eggplant and the famous fish fragrant shredded pork or Yuxiang Rousi(鱼香肉丝).

The success rate of this dish is really high if you have some concept about fish fragrant sauce, which is combined by salt, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar etc. But believe me, it is really easy.

I choose fresh tofu cube this time in order to get a softer texture and taste. You can use regular tofu of cause. And the version provided today is without minced pork and thus can make it a vegan friendly dish.Come to see the ingredients firstly.

The most special and essential ingredient of this dish is Sichuan style pickled peppers. If I know that it is really very hard to find, please replace with fresh chili peppers directly or follow the steps to make some treatment.

Firstly chop the chili peppers and then add some salt and wine to pickle for around 2 hours. Though the taste is different from the real pickled peppers, but this process can help to get a similar taste.

Additionally, you can make your own pickled peppers at home with the recipes pickled vegetables Sichuan style here or find other ways to pickle some peppers for daily usage.