Homemade Red Bean Buns (Dou Sha Bao)

Pillow soft steamed red bean buns(豆沙包) is one of the most popular Chinese dessert. Those lovely and soft steamed buns are so great for breakfast. In order to make those sweet red bean buns, I made sweet red bean paste firstly. For the recipe about how to make your own  red bean paste (either easily smashed version and super smooth version), check it here. If you do not want to brother so much, sweet red bean paste for buns is available in many Asian stores.

Mix all the ingredients for the dough using low speed for 6-8 minutes until smooth and elastic. Shape the dough into a ball and set aside in warm place for 1 hour or until double in size (the time needed is very much depending on your room temperature).

Add around 2 tablespoon of flour in the dough and continue kneading the dough for 2 minutes at low speed in a stand mixer. Then transfer out and divide the dough into 6 or 8 portions. Shape each portion to a round ball. Then press it to a wrapper with thin edges and thicker center. Place around 1.5 tablespoon of red bean fillings in center.

Seal completely.

Turn the bun over and shape it into a dome. Repeat to finish the remaining buns.

I make 6 this time. Line your steamer and place the buns one by one, with space among each other. If you prefer smaller ones, you can make 8 buns with those ingredients.

Set up steamer, cover and rest for 15 minutes. Start fire and heat until boiling. Continue steam 18 too 20 minutes. Stand 5 minutes before lifting the lid.

Homemade Red Beans Buns
Prep Time
1 hr 20 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
1 hr 40 mins
 
Homemade Chinese Red Bean Buns with soft and slightly sweet surface. Have one bite, you will see the smooth sweet red bean paste inside. It is a good idea to serve this homemade red bean buns with some milk or soy milk.
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: buns, red bean
Servings: 6
Calories: 324 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 200 g red bean paste filling
  • 300 g all purpose flour
  • 40 g sugar
  • 1.5 tsp. sugar tolerant instant yeast
  • 150 ml warm water ,or 180ml to 185ml warm milk, the best temperature for liquid is around 35 degree C.
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil ,corn oil
  • a tiny pinch of salt
Instructions
  1. In a stand mixer, place all of the dough ingredients in and then knead for 6-8 minutes at slow speed.
  2. Shape the dough into a ball and set aside in warm place for 1 hour or until double in size (the time needed is very much depending on your room temperature).
  3. Add around 2 tablespoon of flour in the dough and continue kneading the dough for 2 minutes at low speed in a stand mixer.
  4. Then transfer out and divide the dough into 6 or 8 portions. Shape each portion to a round ball. Press it to a wrapper with thin edges and thicker center. Place around 1.5 tablespoon of red bean fillings in center. Seal completely and turn over and shape it into a dome.
  5. Place the buns on baking papers and then place in steamer. Cover the lid and rest for another 15 to 20 minutes at a room temperature around 28 degree C to 30 degree C. In cold water days, heat water in a pot for several minutes until warm but not boiling and then place the steamer on the warm water, rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
  6. Start the fire and steam the buns for another 20 minutes, turn off fire and stand for 5 minutes before enjoying.
  7. Re-steam the buns if they are cooled. No changes for the taste.
You can use fine and smooth red bean paste to make red bean buns too.

