Pillow soft steamed red bean buns(豆沙包) is one of the most popular Chinese dessert. Those lovely and soft steamed buns are so great for breakfast. In order to make those sweet red bean buns, I made sweet red bean paste firstly. For the recipe about how to make your own red bean paste (either easily smashed version and super smooth version), check it here. If you do not want to brother so much, sweet red bean paste for buns is available in many Asian stores.
- 200 g red bean paste filling
- 300 g all purpose flour
- 40 g sugar
- 1.5 tsp. sugar tolerant instant yeast
- 150 ml warm water ,or 180ml to 185ml warm milk, the best temperature for liquid is around 35 degree C.
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil ,corn oil
- a tiny pinch of salt
In a stand mixer, place all of the dough ingredients in and then knead for 6-8 minutes at slow speed.
Shape the dough into a ball and set aside in warm place for 1 hour or until double in size (the time needed is very much depending on your room temperature).
Add around 2 tablespoon of flour in the dough and continue kneading the dough for 2 minutes at low speed in a stand mixer.
Then transfer out and divide the dough into 6 or 8 portions. Shape each portion to a round ball. Press it to a wrapper with thin edges and thicker center. Place around 1.5 tablespoon of red bean fillings in center. Seal completely and turn over and shape it into a dome.
Place the buns on baking papers and then place in steamer. Cover the lid and rest for another 15 to 20 minutes at a room temperature around 28 degree C to 30 degree C. In cold water days, heat water in a pot for several minutes until warm but not boiling and then place the steamer on the warm water, rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
Start the fire and steam the buns for another 20 minutes, turn off fire and stand for 5 minutes before enjoying.
Re-steam the buns if they are cooled. No changes for the taste.
You can use fine and smooth red bean paste to make red bean buns too.
Comments
A_Boleyn says
Delicious looking recipe but I’m curious about the number of servings the recipe makes. You write that it makes 16 servings but in the instructions it says to divide the dough into 6 or 8 portions. Could you clarify?
Elaine says
Thanks for the correctness. 300g dough can make around 6-8 buns, but quite large. Serving 16 might be confusing so I have already updated it to 6.
hannah says
can you freeze these after making them? and how long can you freeze them? The mantou too
Elaine says
For homemade buns and mantou, I suggest eating them within 1 week after frozen.
Alex says
Hi! May I know if I can make this recipe without a stand mixer ?
Elaine says
Sure, Alex. You can knead the dough by hand.
Steven Gibson says
What would you serve with red bean buns?
Elaine says
Usually soy milk.
Jo says
This is a fabulous recipe! Thank you!! The buns are light and fluffy and the bean paste is sweet and earthy. Thank you for the wonderful directions!
Elaine says
Thanks Jo for your wonderful feedback. I know how satisfying they are. Happy cooking!
Kathy says
This recipe was a real hit for my family! We loved the steamed bread itself and plan to use other fillings for it too. I did divide the dough into 6 portions and the buns came out giant (and in need of more filling per bun), sort of like the ones you see in Spirited Away. We didn’t mind because the steamed bread was so good but I’d definitely cut the portions up more next time