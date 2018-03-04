Learn how to make homemade sweet red bean paste with two methods.

Sweet red bean is one of the most important ingredients for Chinese dessert. Sometimes, they are wrapped up to make rice dumplings or steamed buns. Besides, it can also be used to make as red bean dessert directly. Besides, red bean can also be used to make TangShui–Red bean Soup.

There are two types of red bean paste- smashed version and smooth version. I will introduce the two versions in this post together.

Easily smashed red bean paste is more frequently used in red bean buns, usually with some broken beans and have a harder texture. Red beans are cooked until really soft with sugar and then smashed to form a thick texture.

Smooth red bean paste without skins are quite similar to store-bought version. It is extremely smooth and usually used in desserts.

Cook’s Note

The final water content of your red bean paste is very much depending on how the paste will be used. If it is made for steamed buns or sticky rice cakes, more water makes the paste smoother and softer. However if you plan to make mooncakes or mung bean cakes, try to heat off extra water and make your paste drier, otherwise the water contained in red bean paste can make the mooncakes over oily.

We will start with soak the red beans. I highly recommend you soak them overnight. (If you get a high pressure, you can make cook the beans directly).

Add around 3 times of water and then cook the red beans until soft.

Smashed version: use a hard spatula to smash the beans and then simmer off extra water with sugar.

Smooth version: For a smoother taste, I strain the cooked beans to separate the skins and the paste. However the skin is also healthier and you can just blend them together to a smooth consistency.Transfer the paste to a pan. Add sugar and butter in. Stir continually during the process until the sugar and butter is melt well and no exceeded water contained in the paste.

In the common Chinese way of making the sweet red bean paste, animal fat usually lard is added so the paste will have a more creamy texture. I use butter instead of lard since I do not have it in my kitchen and I guess the condition is almost the thing in your kitchen.

Then you will get the smoothest red bean paste.

You can use your homemade red bean paste recipe in the following recipes.