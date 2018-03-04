China Sichuan Food

Learn how to make homemade sweet red bean paste with two methods. 

Sweet red bean is one of the most important ingredients for Chinese dessert. Sometimes, they are wrapped up to make rice dumplings or steamed buns. Besides, it can also be used to make as red bean dessert directly. Besides, red bean can also be used to make TangShui–Red bean Soup.

smooth red bean paste

There are two types of red bean paste- smashed version and smooth version. I will introduce the two versions in this post together.

Easily smashed red bean paste is more frequently used in red bean buns, usually with some broken beans and have a harder texture.  Red beans are cooked until really soft with sugar and then smashed to form a thick texture.

Smooth red bean paste without skins are quite similar to store-bought version. It is extremely smooth and usually used in desserts.

Cook’s Note

The final water content of your red bean paste is very much depending on how the paste will be used. If it is made for steamed buns or sticky rice cakes, more water makes the paste smoother and softer. However if you plan to make mooncakes or mung bean cakes, try to heat off extra water and make your paste drier, otherwise the water contained in red bean paste can make the mooncakes over oily.

We will start with soak the red beans. I highly recommend you soak them overnight. (If you get a high pressure, you can make cook the beans directly).Sweet Red Bean Paste |ChinaSichuanFood

Add around 3 times of water and then cook the red beans until soft.

Smashed version: use a hard spatula to smash the beans and then simmer off extra water with sugar.

How to make red bean paste, easy version

How to make red bean paste (easy smashed version)

Smooth version:  For a smoother taste, I strain the cooked beans to separate the skins and the paste. However the skin is also healthier and you can just blend them together to a smooth consistency.Transfer the paste to a pan. Add sugar and butter in. Stir continually during the process until the sugar and butter is melt well and no exceeded water contained in the paste.

Sweet Red Bean Paste

Sweet Red Bean Paste |ChinaSichuanFood

In the common Chinese way of making the sweet red bean paste, animal fat usually lard is added so the paste will have a more creamy texture. I use butter instead of lard since I do not have it in my kitchen and I guess the condition is almost the thing in your kitchen.Sweet Red Bean Paste |ChinaSichuanFood

Sweet Red Bean Paste |ChinaSichuanFood

Then you will get the smoothest red bean paste.

sweet red bean paste

You can use your homemade red bean paste recipe in the following recipes.

 

 

How to make red bean paste (easy smashed version)
Red Bean Paste
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr 10 mins
 
Homemade sweet red bean paste with two ways (simplified smashed version and traditional smooth versioin)
Ingredients
Smashed version
  • 1 cup Chinese red beans ,azuki bean ,around 200g
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tiny pinch of salt
Smooth version
  • 1 cup Chinese red beans ,azuki bean ,around 200g
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp. butter or vegetable oil ,28 to 30g
  • a tiny pinch of salt
Instructions
  1. Wash the red beans and soak the dried red beans at least 8 hours or overnight. Longer soaking time can shorten the cooking time.
  2. Drain and add around 3 cups of water in a high pressure cooker along with the beans.
  3. Cook the beans for around 40 minutes or until quite soft.
Smashed version
  1. Smash the beans with a hard spatula. Add sugar and heat over slow fire to cook off extra water until form a paste texture. Stir from time to time during the process.
Smooth version
  1. Press the cooked mixture with a spatula through a fine strain to remove the skins to get the smoothest texture. Or if you prefer to keep the skin, transfer all the content to a food processor and blend to a smooth consistency.
  2. Transfer the paste to a pan. Add salt, sugar and butter. Use low fire to simmer the exceeded water out. Keep stirring during the process until the paste can sticky together.
  3. Wait for the paste to cool down.
Recipe Notes

Store the paste in air-tighter container up for 2 weeks.

Prepare time do not include the time for soaking the beans. 

How to make red bean paste (easy smashed version)

    • Gaby,

      Thanks for commenting. I am using this for homemade red bean buns. But it tastes super good even eat directly.

      Reply

  2. Thanks for this! Just one comment, I found that it adding just a tiny pinch of salt helped the bean flavor come through better. I have no idea if that makes it really inauthentic or anything, heh… 🙂

    Reply

    • James,
      That’s a great idea. You can add some salt since it can help to make the sweet taste stronger. That’s why it taste nicer. And it is still authentic.

      Reply

  5. hello
    Thank you for this great and yummy recipe.
    you know I added some cinnamon to it but I think it needs sth else to complete its taste
    would you help me please?
    what is the best complement for this red bean paste taste?
    thank you again

    Reply

    • Hi Sedna,
      Cinnamon is not usually used in sweet red bean paste. Why you are not satisfied with the taste? And can you tell me how you want to improve it?

      Reply

  6. hello
    I myself love this taste
    some of my friends like it with Cinnamon
    but for some else sth else is needed

    I love the exact recipe of this red bean paste with its delicious taste.
    for diversity I asked some help
    again thank you for this great red bean paste

    Reply

    • Hi Sedna,
      This is our standard sweet red bean paste, which I apply to many other recipes. But food itself is creative! You can add some extra flavor of course. And do not forget to share with me because I am quite curious about your idea red bean paste.

      Reply

  9. I like cooking, but often don’t have much time / I don’t make the time for cooking anything new. Still, when I found out that I love everything red-bean I was looking for a recipe to make some myself. Many recipes sounded kinda hard though with lots and lots of steps and as I am lazy I didn’t try it.
    And then I found your page!
    So awesome, it’s so inviting with the pictures that look so delicous! You explain the steps very good, not so complicated and with the pictures I am able to follow very easy. I am very motivated by this, thank you again.

    I made some red bean buns. couldn’t find azuki, so I tried different beans that looked a bit like yours. Still tastes awesome, the coulour was with some beans more purple.
    I would like to make a even smoother paste, maybe you have a tip how to enhance this? Or is it because Azuki makes smoother paste?

    While trying to make optimal red bean buns, I also made up my own Austrian version of filled bun with Sauerkraut and glaced meat. Tastes great btw. (^_^)

    Sorry for the long comment XD I just wanted to tell you how you helped me with finding cooking as a hobby for me!

    Reply

    • Hi, thanks so much for such a great comment. It really made my day! I am typing this in the early morning.
      From my experience, the beans actually do not influence the taste very much but in order to make it more smoother, you will need to stop the frying process earlier to keep the paste moist(it will dry after moving out from the pan). And then keep them in airtight bag to avoid water lose. You can see in picture 1, it is much moist and smoother. However in the following two pictures, as I spend too much time shooting, the paste becomes lightly dry.

      Reply

  10. Hey, I have soacked my red beans for 1 night and I followed your recipe which is 1 cup red beans and 3 cups water. And after 1 hour they are still hard. 🙁

    Reply

  11. Hi i love love love red bean buns and as far as i know most red bean paste doesn’t contain butter. so is the butter really necessary or does it just add flavour?

    Reply

    • Hi Natasha,

      Traditionally butter is not necessary. But adding some will give the paste a smooth taste and a pinch of butter flavor. You can use common vegetable oil for sure.

      Reply

  12. Hi. I would really like to try this out, but here where I live, it’s impossible to find azuki beans. Is there any chance of success if I use red kidney beans?

    Reply

    • Hi Yasin,

      I have never use red kidney beans to use red bean paste. But according to the texture of the two beans, red kidney beans should work fine for sweet red bean paste too. Would you please give me a feedback after trying?

      Reply

    • I had a very similar problem with fuindinf adzuki beans! I am soaking regular kidney beans hoping that i get a similar turnout as the original. This will be my first time making these myself, and im already having to adjust the recipe- so im a bit nervous.

      Reply

  13. Hi! I’m trying to make red bean buns but my paste isn’t pastey. It turn out more of a soup texture, any idea where I went wrong? And how to fix it? Thank you! 🙂

    Reply

    • Hi Lilli,
      If it turns out like a soup, then we are having too much water. You can keep stir-frying it in pan to evaporate the water. Just keep stirring over medium slow fire and the water will go.

      Reply

  14. My daughter Sarah Anne Yenzi was born in China. She wants traditional moon cakes for her 17th birthday 🙂 I will try your recipe and I hope it turns out great. Going to go to Asian market to find ingredients. Thank you for the great recipes!

    Reply

    • You are the most welcome, Rachel. Moon cake is really a tough task. Hope it goes well and wish your daughter happy birthday!

      Reply

  15. Oh man, this is delicious in steamed buns! I cut the sugar in half and added some vanilla. Perfect. I can’t believe how macro friendly these tasty desserts are. Next time I’m going to try adding some coconut flakes to boost the fiber.

    Reply

    • Thanks Whitney for the successful feedback!!!! I am so glad to know it is helpful. Adding some coconut flakes sound quite interesting.

      Reply

  16. Thank you for this recipe! Do you know a good recipe for the sesame balls filled with this page? I think they are made of glutinous flour?

    Reply

  17. Hello!
    I’m not sure if this is the same thing I’ve been looking for. There was a great little conveyor belt sushi place near my house, and they had these desserts… My husband and I called them “sesame balls” and as far as we could tell, it was a dough ball covered in sesame seeds and red bean paste inside. The owners wouldn’t give us much detail. Now they’re closed and we haven’t seen them anywhere else. Is this the red bean paste found in those? Do you know where to find the recipe for the sesame balls shell? I’d really appreciate anything you can tell me. Thanks!

    Reply

  18. Thank you so much for this recipe! My mother used to make red bean paste but my parents moved to California and they now buy the red bean paste in the cans! I dislike the canned variety because it is too sweet. I’m going to try making my own from your recipe – can’t wait to try it!

    Reply

    • Hi Luis,
      No, soybeans contain very limited starch and cannot be used to make bean paste. You can use mung beans, red beans or even kidney beans.

      Reply

    • I recommend you cook the beans for 20 minutes after boiling and then turn off the fire and wait until cool down for 30 minutes and then re-start the fire and cook the beans for another 1 hour until completely soft.
      You may need slightly more water. I will recommend 4-5 times. But you can add boiling water during the process whenever you feel the water is not enough.

      Reply

      • Hi Elaine, sorry I keep adding more questions! I noticed your mung bean paste recipe uses a rice cooker, can you make the red bean paste in a rice cooker too?

        Reply

    • Yes, Bonny! Canned aduki beans should work fine too. However, please read the labels firstly and see whether there is extra salt or sugar added. There is no need to soak the canned beans since most of them are already cooked soft.

      Reply


  25. I was introduced to red beans at a Japanese restaurant that I’d visit with my dad. For dessert, they’d serve a scoop of red bean ice cream. We’d never thought of using beans in something sweet, but the waitress said to just trust her, it’s delicious, and it was. I have also had it in buns from the Asian market, and am so excited to be able to make these treats at home!

    Reply

  26. I have a funny but yummy short story for you!!! I wanted to try this recipe out and I put on a pot of small red beans on and without thinking I put my bacon and ham hocks in and turn the cooker on and went to work. I realized this after I came home and was so bummed! But dinner was good and I took the leftover beans and went to work as nothing happened (minus the sugar I totally left it out)…to my surprise IT WAS AWESOME!!! This gave it a whole it a whole new taste! and instead of a sweet snack it gave me an opportunity to use left over beans for an alternative snack! so win-win!!

    Reply

    • wow, that’s really funny!
      Sometimes I cook mung beans with ribs. It is a great savory soup. I will try your version, using red beans and protein.

      Reply

