Mung bean cake (lvdougao) is a traditional and popular Chinese dessert in summer. The main ingredient, mung beans or sometimes called as green mung bean is a common and daily ingredient in Chinese cooking. In traditional Chinese medicine, those little green beans have a cold property, which can further help to protect our body from hot temperature in summer.Personally, I love various recipes made with mung beans or related ingredients. For example, in Sichuan province, there is famous Liangfen made with Mung bean starch. And there is a national glass noodle—mung bean noodles. I have made two versions this time. One batch of the cakes are custard yellow while the other batch is matcha green( reproduce the green color of the cake).

Many varieties of mung bean cake are available in China from taste, from color to shape. But in general, they are shaped by different cake moulds like mooncake moulds. For a smoother and fine taste, it is important to use unshelled green beans. Unshelled green beans are easy to find in baking ingredient store in China. You may try to search it in Asian stores, sometimes they are named as yellow mung beans (spilt mung beans). Another option is to pre-soak the green mung beans and peel by hand. But it is a really hard task requires patience and time. I have tried one time and do not recommend you doing this.

Pre-soak the yellow mung beans overnight. Rinse and dry.

In a high pressure cooker, add clean water to slightly cover (3-4 cm higher) the beans and cook for a bean (or meat) procedure until the mung beans are easy to smash.

Then smash the mung bean until fine and smooth. It is quite easy when they are well cooked.

Transfer the mung bean into a pan, add butter and vegetable oil and keep frying over medium slow fire.

Add sugar when the oil is well absorbed.

Continue frying over slow fire until the mixture can be easily shaped into a paste. Divide the mixture into two equal portions and transfer one portion out.

Add around 5-8g matcha powder for coloring.

Mix well.

Transfer the mixture into a strainer and then press with a spatula. You may ask help in this step or consider this as a way of body exercise. This will give your mung bean cake a super smooth taste.

And then divide the mixture into small portions around 30g-40g. If you want them to share similar size, use a kitchen scale to weight each portion or resort to a scoop. I wrap some of them with 10g red bean paste. But this step is optional.

Then shape it with a mooncake mould. I am using this one :New Moon Cake Decoration Mold mould 50g & flowers Round 4 stamps DIY Tool . For tips about how to use this tool, you can check the video in snow skin mooncakes.

All the mung bean cakes need to be kept in small air-tight packages after cool down completely. They can be kept for around 1 week.

5 from 5 votes Print Mung Bean Cake Prep Time 1 d Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 d 1 hr Chinese dessert mung bean cake is a perfect dessert in hot summer. Only natural ingredients are used. Course: sauce Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: Mung Bean Calories : 405 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 250 g yellow mung beans ,unshelled mung beans

40 g butter

50 g vegetable oil

110 g sugar or more if needed ,you can slightly adjust this amount

a small pinch of salt Coloring 5-8 g matcha powder I use 5g Instructions Pre-soak the yellow mung beans overnight. Rinse and dry in the next day. In a high pressure cooker, add clean water to slightly cover the mung beans and cook with a bean procedure until the beans are soft and easy to smash. Then smash them with a spatula until a smooth and fine mixture. Transfer it to a non-stick pan. Add pinch of salt, butter and vegetable oil to the mung bean mixture. Heat over medium slow fine and keep stirring in the process. Add sugar when the oil is well absorbed. Keep stirring until they can sticky together easily. Turn off the fire. Optional for coloring Divide the dough into two equal portions and then transfer one portion out. Add around 5-8g matcha powder to the another portion and mix well. Straining and Shaping Then transfer the mixture to a strain and press them with a spatula. You will see then come out from the small holes. This step can provide a super smooth and fine texture. Divide the mixture into smaller doughs around 30g to 40g and then wrap 10 filling if you prefer to have some. Shape with a mooncake mould or any other mould you prefer. You need to operate this step when the mixture is not hot but still warm. Recipe Notes How to keep: wrap with plastic wrap and store in fridge up for 1 week. You can also use this directly as a mung bean filling for mooncakes. For vegan readers, you can skip butter and replace it with vegetable cooking oil. Nutrition Facts Mung Bean Cake Amount Per Serving (100 g) Calories 405 Calories from Fat 151 % Daily Value* Total Fat 16.8g 26% Saturated Fat 6.1g 31% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 439mg 18% Potassium 29mg 1% Total Carbohydrates 51g 17% Dietary Fiber 12.5g 50% Sugars 22g Protein 14.1g 28% Calcium 2% Iron 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

