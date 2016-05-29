Mung bean cake (lvdougao) is a traditional and popular Chinese dessert in summer. The main ingredient, mung beans or sometimes called as green mung bean is a common and daily ingredient in Chinese cooking. In traditional Chinese medicine, those little green beans have a cold property, which can further help to protect our body from hot temperature in summer.Personally, I love various recipes made with mung beans or related ingredients. For example, in Sichuan province, there is famous Liangfen made with Mung bean starch. And there is a national glass noodle—mung bean noodles. I have made two versions this time. One batch of the cakes are custard yellow while the other batch is matcha green( reproduce the green color of the cake).
Many varieties of mung bean cake are available in China from taste, from color to shape. But in general, they are shaped by different cake moulds like mooncake moulds. For a smoother and fine taste, it is important to use unshelled green beans. Unshelled green beans are easy to find in baking ingredient store in China. You may try to search it in Asian stores, sometimes they are named as yellow mung beans (spilt mung beans). Another option is to pre-soak the green mung beans and peel by hand. But it is a really hard task requires patience and time. I have tried one time and do not recommend you doing this.
Pre-soak the yellow mung beans overnight. Rinse and dry.
In a high pressure cooker, add clean water to slightly cover (3-4 cm higher) the beans and cook for a bean (or meat) procedure until the mung beans are easy to smash.
Then smash the mung bean until fine and smooth. It is quite easy when they are well cooked.
Transfer the mung bean into a pan, add butter and vegetable oil and keep frying over medium slow fire.
Add sugar when the oil is well absorbed.
Continue frying over slow fire until the mixture can be easily shaped into a paste. Divide the mixture into two equal portions and transfer one portion out.
Add around 5-8g matcha powder for coloring.
Mix well.
Transfer the mixture into a strainer and then press with a spatula. You may ask help in this step or consider this as a way of body exercise. This will give your mung bean cake a super smooth taste.
And then divide the mixture into small portions around 30g-40g. If you want them to share similar size, use a kitchen scale to weight each portion or resort to a scoop. I wrap some of them with 10g red bean paste. But this step is optional.
Then shape it with a mooncake mould. I am using this one :New Moon Cake Decoration Mold mould 50g & flowers Round 4 stamps DIY Tool. For tips about how to use this tool, you can check the video in snow skin mooncakes.
All the mung bean cakes need to be kept in small air-tight packages after cool down completely. They can be kept for around 1 week.
- 250 g yellow mung beans ,unshelled mung beans
- 40 g butter
- 50 g vegetable oil
- 110 g sugar or more if needed ,you can slightly adjust this amount
- a small pinch of salt
- 5-8 g matcha powder I use 5g
-
Pre-soak the yellow mung beans overnight. Rinse and dry in the next day.
-
In a high pressure cooker, add clean water to slightly cover the mung beans and cook with a bean procedure until the beans are soft and easy to smash. Then smash them with a spatula until a smooth and fine mixture. Transfer it to a non-stick pan.
-
Add pinch of salt, butter and vegetable oil to the mung bean mixture. Heat over medium slow fine and keep stirring in the process. Add sugar when the oil is well absorbed. Keep stirring until they can sticky together easily. Turn off the fire.
-
Divide the dough into two equal portions and then transfer one portion out. Add around 5-8g matcha powder to the another portion and mix well.
-
Then transfer the mixture to a strain and press them with a spatula. You will see then come out from the small holes. This step can provide a super smooth and fine texture.
-
Divide the mixture into smaller doughs around 30g to 40g and then wrap 10 filling if you prefer to have some. Shape with a mooncake mould or any other mould you prefer. You need to operate this step when the mixture is not hot but still warm.
How to keep: wrap with plastic wrap and store in fridge up for 1 week.
You can also use this directly as a mung bean filling for mooncakes.
For vegan readers, you can skip butter and replace it with vegetable cooking oil.
For all sweet teeth!
Comments
Nagi {RecipeTin Eats} says
Oh wow, these are so stunning! I always see these in Chinese grocery stores, I never thought to make them. Thanks for sharing this! I don’t have the mould but I might scavenge around my kitchen cupboards to see what else might do!
Elaine Luo says
Haha Nagi,
Yes, I have seen them many times before and just start making some at home recently. Sure kitchen cupboards work fine too. Personally I love heart shape, flour shape etc. Moon cake shape tool is not a must.
Helen says
Hi Elaine, this really reminds me of something my grandma used to make many years ago when I was a child. She used to put some red bean paste in the centre though. Can’t wait to try your recipe. Thanks.
Elaine says
Lovely grandma Helen. They are always making food with care and love. I hope you will like it.
Elaine
mohammad says
wow. so beautiful. tanks for your cake
Kay says
Hi, I am so excited to try this recipe. But you did not mention how to bake the cakes.
Please help.
Thank you
Elaine says
Hi Kay,
There is no need to bake them. They can be served directly.
Yosi says
Hello! Can you share where you go the moulds? Did you buy thm in Singapore?
Elaine says
Hi,Yosi
I buy the moulds in Chinese local store. I’m not sure whether you can buy it in Singapore, I only know that it’s available on Amazon: this one.
Deborah says
Hello Elaine
I want to make mung bean paste and use it as a filling for bread. In Zhuhai, where I live, one of the bakeries sells bread that has mung bean paste in it and I want to try to make it myself. Can I use this recipe for the mung bean paste? Or should I follow the recipe for the red bean paste?
Thank you!
Elaine says
Yes, Deborah. You can directly use it as filling for steamed buns or breads.
Deborah says
Thanks ELaine. I hope they have the peeled mung beans in the local market.
Elaine says
Good luck.
Lan says
How.to make red mungbeen filling ?
Elaine says
Hi Lan,
You can directly use this as mungbean filling.
Elaine says
Yes Joanne. That will be a lovely idea too.
Jannis Tan says
Hi, Elaine, thanks for the recipe. I am preparing for my mooncake filling and I had just completed the cooking.
The sweetness is just right for my liking. ? ?
Elaine says
Thanks for trying out. We have not started putting together mooncakes for this years yet. But I will start mine soon. Happy cooking!
Jannis Tan says
Hi Elaine, last year I used this as my snowskin moon cake filling and it’s good to go with sesame powder. & I’m back here for this recipe again. A keeper for sure. Thks for the recipe.
keng says
I have tried your recipe. It turns out soft and yummy. Some of my cakes crack after refrigeration.
What has gone wrong?. Would appreciate your opinion.
Elaine says
When placing it in refrigeration, the food usually get dried out. So there are cracks on surface. You need to pack them in air-tight bags or boxes. Or more oil can help to slow down the process.
keng says
Thank you.
Cheryl says
Excellent recipe Elaine!
I just have 2 questions:
Can we do this with green mung beans? (as that’s the only type available for me)
And other than red bean paste what other types of filling can we use inside the cake?
Thanks
Elaine says
Hi Cheryl,
You can directly use green mung beans. They are with skins. But the cake cannot be so smooth as spilt mung beans. Removing the skins is a tough and time-consuming task.
Besides red bean paste and mung bean paste, you can also use lotus seed paste (莲蓉馅) and milk yellow custard filling (奶黄馅).
jim huang says
My wife’s childhood cake, I must try this one for her.
Elaine says
You are such a great husband!
Mary YEO says
Hi! I bought readymade mung bean paste. Can these be eaten without steaming?
Thanks!
Elaine says
Sure.
Kim says
hi elaine,
would it be possible to use whole green mung beans instead of the split/skinned ones?
thank you
Elaine says
Yes, Kim. You can use whole green beans. It is healthier from split version. But the skins may cause some particle sensation.
Faez says
Hey.
Can you use mung bean flour for this, or would that not work?
Elaine says
Hi Faez,
I do not think mung bean flour is a good option for this cake because they have larger particle theoretically. But you can have a try with a very small batch and see how it works.
DONNA ENDRESEN says
My chinese friend made me mung bean cakes w/ red bean centers for Christmas. They are quite tasty . I will admit the first one took some time getting used to. I am glad to have been given the chance to try something new from her.
Elaine says
Donna,
I understand the adaptation of this cake. It is not enjoyed by everyone. But it is so good for me. Happy cooking and enjoy the home cooking.
Onlawan says
Hi Elaine
❤❤ Very nice recipe ❤❤
I have some question. How many minutes to cook mung bean in a high pressure cooker?
Elaine says
Thank you. The time is depending on the high pressure cooker. I recommend a longer time, around 40 minutes.
J says
Hi there, how many do these make per batch? Thank you!
Elaine says
Depending on the size, for 25g each one, I make around 18 ones. I warp red bean paste too.