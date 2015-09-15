Snow skin mooncake (a video recipe) for traditional Chinese Mid-autumn day. This time, we are enjoying creamy custard filling.
Mooncakes are the most popular symbolized festival food for our Mid-autumn day. There are a large group of mooncakes to choose in recent years. Snow skin mooncake is a new family member compared to traditional cantonese mooncakes.
I am quite excited but also a little bit blue, as we will celebrate our Mid-autumn day in following two weeks. For me, mid-autumn day is the most important holiday along with the year because it is my birthday. Most people of my generation in China celebrate birthday based on our lunar calendar. When I was still a young girl, my grandma always cooked yummy dishes, make mooncakes and Sichuan glutinous rice cake to celebrate my birthday. To me, the new city of Shenzhen is familiar but also strange. I do not have any relatives here. The emotion of missing my mom, dad and grand parents is becoming stronger and stronger. And my way to help me out is to make yummy food and share with others. So I make a large box of snow skin mooncake for my husband’s colleagues. If you prefer a colored version, check this post: snow skin mooncakes.
I use creamy custard filling for this year’s snow skin mooncake, as I just can’t reject the milky and creamy taste. And I have also posted a famous Dim Sum creamy custard bun previously using the same filling.
To make the snow skin mooncake with the best results, I highly recommend measuring all the ingredients. And there are several tips before you starting making your own.
- To make the perfect custard filling, custard powder is necessary. It is firstly imported by some bakery stores in Hong Kong and now becomes a popular baking ingredient in Mainland China too. It increases the milky aroma and adds a light yellow color to the filling. However if it really too difficult to acquire, you can skip it with some sacrifice of the taste. And if you plan to skip custard powder, using more egg yolks can help to improve the color.
- During the whole processing, stir the liquid forcefully and keep the fire as slow as possible, otherwise the flour might be caking. After heating, continue to stir the filling for several minutes just like the video until the texture becomes very very fine and smooth
- Kneading the wrapper dough is another important tip. This will help to keep the wrapper soft after refrigeration. And usually the wrapper will be slightly sticky even after refrigeration; you can coat your hands with pan-fried glutinous rice flour or ware a kitchen plastic glove.
- In is important to coat the mooncake stamp each time before shaping, otherwise the mooncake might stick to the stamp.
- Helpful ingredient links from Amazon for the appearance reference: water milled glutinous rice flour, water milled rice flour, wheat starch, mooncake stamp. You can try to search them in large local asian stores.
- 1/3 cup of glutinous rice flour for coating
- 1.5 tbsp. custard powder
- 1/2 cup wheat starch +2 tablespoons cake flour
- 100 ml milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter ,30grams
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar ,60 grams
- 2 eggs ,100g or 1 large egg+ another yolk (whisked)
- 45 g glutinous rice flour
- 35 g rice flour water milled version
- 20 g wheat starch
- 40 g sugar or sugar powder
- 185 g milk or unsweetened coconut milk
- 18 g vegetable oil
In a small pot over slowest heat, dissolve sugar with milk.
Shift all the flours and custard powder quickly. Stir to combine well. Add egg and butter in. Keep stirring forcefully in the whole process to combine everything and avoid caking. Heat until the mixture becomes very thick and form a paste texture. Remove from fire and keep stirring for several minutes until it becomes fine and smooth.
Transfer out, cool down and cover with plastic wrapper. Refrigerate for several hours until hardened so you can shape the filling easily.
Combine milk, sugar and oil well and then mix with wheat starch, rice flour and glutinous rice flour.
-
Strain once and set aside for 30 minutes. Cover with plastic wrappers and steam over high fire for around 30 minutes until it becomes slightly transparent. Transfer out and stir with chop stickers forcefully for several minutes until fine and smooth. Transfer to a plate and cover with plastic wrapper. Knead with both hands for several minutes until the surface becomes oily. (This is really important to have a soft taste wrapper, so do not skip this). Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before assembling the snow skin mooncake.
In a fry pan, stir fry raw glutinous rice flour on medium low heat until the flour turns light yellow. Remove it from the heat. Set aside to cool down.
Measure each wrapper around 20grams and filling 30 grams. And then shape both of wrapper and filling to balls.
Prepare the dusting flour, filling, wrapper and mooncake stamp. Assemble the mooncake stamp well and then dust with flour. Shake off extra flour and set aside.
Wrap the filling with wrapper and seal completely. And then shape to a ball firstly and further to an oval. Place the oval to stamp (unsealed side first), flat with bottom with fingers; push the shaping tool to stamp the flowers. Then demold carefully. If you find the mooncake is sticky on the stamp, use the other hand to help separating.
Those snow skin mooncakes need to be stored in airtight wrapper or container separately; otherwise, the surface will dry out. The best enjoying time is the next day after assembling.
If you want to frozen them, they can be frozen up to 1 week but move to refrigerating area several hours before serving until they are soft back.
Rain says
Love your blog and receipes! Very detailed and yet easy to follow as its very clear. Well done keep it up! Cheers! Singapore
Elaine says
Thank you!! Rain.
Michele says
love your recipes and videos!! Thank you!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome. Michele. Happy cooking ahead.
may says
just love it….thanks so much for sharing ^^
Elaine says
Thank you. Happy cooking ^^.
Lidia says
Thank you for the video! It is simple & easy to follow. I have a question: for the milk, what kind of milk do you use? can I use fresh milk? thank you.
Elaine says
Hi Lidia,
I use normal milk from supermarket. Fresh milk is perfect! Happy cooking.
jo says
Dear elaine
May I ask why need to set aside 30min before steam?
Elaine says
Hi Jo,
This can help the ingredients combine well and we can get a much fine and smooth texture after steaming.
do minh thu says
Can I replace wheat starch with potatoe starch or corn starch? I can not find it in the supermarket.I live in Malaysia
Elaine says
Hi there,
I did not use corn starch in my mooncake dough before but I think it should be fine.
do minh thu says
Thank you so much for replying :)) I will try using it and let’s see how it turns out ^^
Elaine says
You are the most welcome. Good luck and happy cooking.
Ann says
Thanks so much for posting this recipe. I’m dying to try it out but I don’t have a food scale. I know that is the most accurate measurement. However, can you give the the closest measurement in terms of American measuring cups & spoons? Plus if you want to use salty egg yolks, is it the same proportion of eggs? Thanks so much for any help you can give.
Elaine says
Hi Ann,
Thanks for the suggestion. I will try to provide a closest measurement in cups and spoons. But I still highly recommend measure the ingredients with a kitchen scale.
Happy Baking says
Hi. May I know what is cake flour? Is it low protein flour
Elaine says
It is low gluten flour.
DavidaRochelle says
The plastic molds are so pretty, come in a variety of flower stamps, and can be ordered for only about $5 on Amazon.com. Would standard sugar cookie dough or any other kind of shell work for other times of the year? Would make a lovely Easter treat.
Elaine says
That’s right David. The molds are quite simple but very helpful.
philip says
thanks for the vedio i love it good job.
Elaine says
You are the most welcome!
matt says
hi, thanks for this wonderful recipe, but i think there is a confusion,
on your wrapper ingredient does not have cake flour, but on the recipe you mention cake flour? do you mean both the glutinous rice floor and rice floor? or just the rice flour? cos i know the glutinous flour is also got the costing flour. do you mind to clarify them?
Elaine says
Hi Matt,
Cake flour is only required for the filling, not for the wrapper. We will need to mix both glutinous rice flour and rice flour in the dough mixture. I have updated the recipe. Hope it works for you.
melina says
can i tint the snowskin with green tea powder? do i still steam it?
Elaine says
Sure, Melina. You can mix green tea powder firstly with the mixture and then steam it.
Sherwin says
Hi, I enjoy your video. I tried following it but my outcome was that the wrapper is sticky to eat. What is wrong with it? Pls advise. Thank you!
Elaine says
Hi Sherwin,
You will need to knead the steamed dough until elastic. May need several minutes. Insufficient kneading will cause the wrapper sticky.
Karen says
Hi, inspired by your post.
May I ask glutinous rice flour, does it means “Kou Fen”? And if yes, what should the proportion be if I only have Kou Fen and Hong Kong Flour? Do I still need to steam the mixture as I was told Kou fen was a steamed flour. Thks for your advice.
Elaine says
Do you mean Gao Fen? Cooked glutinous rice flour? If it is steamed, then you just mix all the ingredients and knead well.
K says
If I use Gao Fen, does it mean that the rice flour and wheat flour do not need to be cooked? So I mix Gao Fen, wheat starch and rice flour and knead with milk and oil?
Elaine says
Yes, K. If you using Gao Fen for dusting. There is no need to cook them anymore.
K says
Sorry, one more question. For the wrapper, can I replace rice flour with all purpose flour? So I use Gao Fen, all-purpose flour and wheat starch and just knead them with milk and oil?
Can I also ask why do you use oil instead of shortening for the wrapper?
Sorry for the questions, I hope you coukd advise me. Thanks!
Elaine says
No, sticky rice flour cannot be substitute by all purpose flour. The purpose of adding oil is to avoid the wrapper drying out or lengthen the drying out process. We do not need to make the wrapper crumbly shells.
Ka says
Love this mooncake recipe! Tried it once and everyone loved it. Doing it again for this coming moon festival!
Elaine says
Thanks Ka for the lovely feedback. I am making this again this year as my Mid-autumn gift. Glad to know you and your family love this too. Happy Mooncake day!
Evelyn says
May I know why do we need to refrigerate the dough for 4 hours ?
Elaine says
Refrigerating can help to make the dough less sticky so you can assemble them easily.
Evelyn says
I tried to knead for quite a long time and dough looks glossy and is super stretchy but dough does turn oily. Am I doing the right thing? Have I knead enough?
Elaine says
Is there any water dropped during the steaming process? If the dough is sticky after long time kneading, too much water or insufficient steaming time might be the reasons. You can add some cooked glutinous rice flour to the dough and re-knead.
Lily says
Love this. Will definitely use this recipe again. Thank you, Elaine!
Elaine says
Happy cooking!
Bianca says
Hi! I’m going to use your recipe for the wrapper and may you tell me what is the total weight of the wrapper? I’m going to make mung bean filling instead, and the total weight of that is 550g. Thanks! 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Bianca,
You will get around 340g wrapper using this recipe. It’s ok to slightly adjust the wrapper and filling ratio.
Angie says
Hi
I tried to do e custard filling according to your recipe but the filling turns up sticky n not totally hardened after a night in the fridge. What can I add to salvage the filling? its difficult to wrap with soft sticky custard filling. Thanks angie
Elaine says
Hi Angie,
It is quite normal for the filling to be slightly sticky. You can wear plastic gloves when assembling the mooncakes. I do not think adding other ingredients can save the filling. Have you heated the filling enough?
Angie says
Hi thanks for ur quick reply. Does it need to be boiled completely? I dun think I see mine boiling cos the bottom was slightly burnt n I stopped the cooking.
Elaine says
Then I guess your filling is hot well cooked. If you feel it is slightly burnt, keep the pot away from the heat and stir for a while, then re-heating again. You need to stir them quickly when heating.
Enyuan Gu says
Hello, your moon cake looks wonderful. Just wondering could i buy it from you? I want to send some to important friends in Chicago. If i could, please contact me at 2156068808, really appreciate that.
Elaine says
Thanks so much for the comment. I really hope that I can send some to my readers. But I am based in China so shipping to Chicago seems impossible. I am so sorry that I can’t help. Happy Mid-autumn day!
Enyuan Gu says
Thanks your response, didn’t recognized you are in China, Happy Mid-autumn day!
Elaine says
Thanks Gu!
Emma says
Hi Elaine, just made this recipe! I am wondering, how do you say custard in Chinese?
Elaine says
we call it 奶黄.
Jess says
Hi Elaine, can I substitute the shortening to butter?
Elaine says
Hi Jess,
I only use butter in this recipe. Which shortening?
Nichole says
I love all of your recipes and your blog is wonderful. You have taught me so much, and brought me closer to Chinese cooking than ever before. Thank you so much for continuing on this splendid journey, and thank you for sharing it with all of us. 🙂
Mauludina says
Thanks for sharing, it’s a very clear step by step and easy to understand 🙂
Elaine says
You are the most welcome.
Linda says
Hi…..i love your recipe and i want to try it …
But may i refrigerate the wrapper for a night ? Cos im afriad that i dont have enough time …so i think i will do the wrapper first …than keep it in refrgerate for a night .?
Elaine says
If you want to make the wrapper ahead, the mooncakes should be eaten up in the following day.
Orchid says
We uses grams instead of cup, Understand that Cups for DRy and wet ingredients are different.
Able to convert them to grammage.
Elaine says
Hi Orchid,
I list most of the main ingredients in actual grams. For some small amount ingredients for example custard powder, tablespoon and teaspoon should be more convenient. Thank you!
Stella says
If i want to add colour to make colour snowskin mooncake. When should i add the colour then ?
Tq
Elaine says
You can knead the color when during the kneading process after steaming.
Omri says
Hi!
This recipe looks wonderful, I bought the mooncake molds and I can’t wait to try it.
I can’t seem to find wheat starch in my area, is there anything else I can use? corn flour or regular white flour maybe?
Thanks!
Elaine says
You can use cornstarch as a substitute. But the mooncake should be less transparent.
Susan says
Amazing recipe and excellent instructions. Love everything about it.
I am definitely go to try this recipe. 5*****
Natasha says
I like the recipe very nice… can I ask how can make the pastry harder… if too soft some people don’t like.. how can make harder. Thank you I learn a lot from you.
Elaine says
Hi Natasha,
After assembling, place the mooncake in fridge and the skin will become harder after chilled. You can try it.
Lion says
I can’t wait to try it! Two years ago I made the traditional Cantonese mooncakes. Last year I made those again, and also Taiwanese “swirled’ taro mooncakes. This year I want to try making snowskin mooncakes. I will share them with my friends during the Moon Festival while we have Gongfu Cha.
Thank you for the recipe and very helpful video. These look easier to make than the other versions I’ve tried. 🙂
Elaine says
I hope you will like it.
angie says
Hello Elaine,
I love your tutorial. Very easy to understand.
I just made the wrapper, it’s very oily. Is it supposed to be so oily?
The custard is great! my kids already pinched a lot haha!
Thank you,
Angie
Elaine says
Angie,
The wrapper can be slightly oil firstly, but not very oily. But it will become dry very soon after chilled.
Samantha Goh says
Hi Elaine,
Refer to your Custard Filling ingredient, need your advise :
1. 1/2 cup of Wheat Flour = ?? gm
2. 100ml Milk, Full Cream Milk or Fresh or else.
3. can i use coconut to replace the Milk
Elaine says
Hi Samantha,
1/2 cup wheat flour is around 60g
I use fresh milk
You can use coconut milk to replace milk.
Jenni says
Dear Elaine,
Thanks for sharing the recipe. I have a question, do we need to stir fry the glutinous flour for the wrapper or just use the raw one? Thank you
Elaine says
Jenni.
We only need to stir fry the dusting rice flour. We use raw glutinous flour for the wrapper since we will steamed the dough later.
JSG says
Thanks for sharing your recipe Elaine. Can I know if the glutinous rice flour you use to make the wrapper is raw or cooked?
Thanks!
Elaine says
Hi,
The flour for the wrapper is raw since we will steamed the dough later. But the dusting glutinous rice flour is cooked previously.
Agnes says
Hi Elaine,
I only has salted butter, Is it alright to use salted butter in the custard filling? Thanks.
Agnes says
Hihi, is it ok if I use salted butter for the custard filling instead of unsalted? Thank you.
Elaine says
No, Agnes. It spoils the taste.
Agnes says
Thanks Elaine. Another question to ask, For the 2 eggs (100g) is with shell on 100g or just the eggs weight without shell? I am using 60g egg (with shell) so I need use 2 eggs or 1 egg + 1 yolk? Thanks.
Elaine says
Egg liquid 100g. So 2 eggs are enough.
Venez says
Hi Elaine I made the wrapper yesterday and tonight we thought eating as dessert, the whole skin hardens and cracked. What went wrong? Thank you.
Elaine says
Venez,
If the mooncakes are well packaged in air-tight container, then you need to knead your dough for longer time.
Jk says
Can you fill with red bean instead of custard filling? If so, can you what brand/recipe for red bean.
Elaine says
Yes, red bean paste if a great option for snow skin mooncakes too. Check this for the recipe.
Sadariah bahrun says
I like your skin snow mooncake..
Elaine says
Thanks so much Sadariah!
Areta says
Hi, was wondering if I can use this custard filling for baked custard mooncakes?
Elaine says
Sure!