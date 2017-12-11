China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Red Bean Soup Recipe

Red bean soup, one popular Chinese dessert of Tangsui group, is served either cold in summer or hot in winter. In Chinese it is known as “Hong Dou Tang”.  And there is another famous Chinese bean soup–mung bean soup.

Red bean soup is low in Caroline but rich in vitamin B and E and other beneficial minerals including magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc, cooper and manganese. In additional, we love the soluble fiber contained for the consideration of keeping slim. In Chinese traditional medicine, red bean soup can be used to remove the coldness in body and fight against constipation.  This healthy soup can be served as a hot soup in winter and also a cool dessert in hot summer. Redbean soup is believed to be one of the most beneficial soups in China. Chinese version of red bean soup is lighter than Japanese version. And there are in fact lots of varieties by adding other side ingredients into the healthy soup. Some common ingredients to match with red bean soup are dates, lotus seeds and sago, coconut milk and longan. Dates, lotus seeds, longan can be added to cook directly with soaked beans while sago need to be cooked separately.

red bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

How to cook red bean soup

The best herb and spice for red bean soup is dried tangerine peel (called chen pi). It is beneficial herbs with a warming portray. By adding the fried tangerine peel, except the beneficial efforts about indigestion and diarrhea, a very unique flavor is also added. If you love the authentic Cantonese tangshui, stick with it. However you and also skip this ingredient if the taste is not that welcome to you.

The best tool for powdering red bean soup is high pressure cooker. Even without the soaking process, the beans can be well cooked within 30 minutes.However if you want to cook it in a regular pot, here is a special procedure to speed up the process and making the beans even softer.

  1. pre-soak the buns overnight.
  2. Place the bean in the pot with water. Bring all the content to a boiling and then continue boil for 10 minutes. Turn off the fire and let the beans cool down slowly. Then re-start the fire and continue simmering. The beans should be quite soft after 30 minutes simmering. Then season with sugar.

How to serve red bean soup

You can directly serve it directly as a soup or serve with add ons for example sticky rice cake or sago.

red bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Serve with small sticky rice balls

Mix 50g sticky rice flour with 45ml water. Knead well and then divide into 30 small portions and round each into a ball. Next time, cook the sticky rice balls in hot boiling water for 5-6 minutes. Transfer the sticky rice balls to serving bowls with red bean soup.

red bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Serve with sago

Cook the sago with boiling water for around 10 minutes and then set aside with lid covered for around 15 minutes. The white hearts of sago should almost disappear when cooked. In order to remove the sticky feeling of cooked sago, we need to rinse in cold water for at least 1 minute.Chinese dessert-Mango Pomelo Sago

Blend red bean soup until smoothie and mix with cooked sago.

red bean soup| chinasichuanfood.com

red bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com
Red Bean Soup Recipe
Healthy Chinese red bean soup with coconut milk and sago.
Ingredients
  • 1.5 cup red beans ,azuki beans
  • 6 cups water ,5 cups for high pressure cooker
  • 3 tbsp. rock sugar or to taste
  • 1 piece dried tangerine peel
Serve with sago
  • 1/2 cup sago
Serve with small mochi or sticky rice balls
  • 50 g sticky rice flour
  • 45 ml warm water
Instructions
  1. Pre-soak the azuki beans in water overnight if you are using ordinary cooker. For high pressure cooker, soaking process is not a must but also recommended.
  2. Put rock sugar, soaked beans, water and orange peels in a large pot. Bring all the content to a boil and then cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the fire and let the beans cool down slightly, with the lid covered. Then re-start the fire and continue simmer for 30 minutes until the beans are completely soft. Season with sugar.
Serve the sago
  1. Cook the sago with boiling water for around 10 minutes and then set aside with lid covered for around 15 minutes. The white hearts of sago should almost disappear when cooked. In order to remove the sticky feeling of cooked sago, we need to rinse in cold water for at least 1 minute.
  2. Blend the red bean soup until quite smoothy and then mix with sago.
Serve with small sticky rice balls
  1. Mix 50g sticky rice flour with 45ml water. Knead well and then divide into 30 small portions and round each into a ball. Next time, cook the sticky rice balls in hot boiling water for 5-6 minutes. Transfer the sticky rice balls to serving bowls with red bean soup.
Recipe Notes

To cook the red bean soup within a high pressure cooker, there is no need to pre-soak the beans, just place red beans, water and tangerine peel and let the cooker help you to cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Higher pressure mode can greatly shorten the time.

red bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  2. Cette recette m’a vraiment ravi,enchanté !!! C’est une « soupe » à la fois goûteuse et fine,ce qui est très surprenant d’autant que les haricots rouges ne possèdent pas cette vertu intrinsèque ! Et pourtant,quel délice..chez-moi tout le monde en raffole…Merci pour ce partage,Elaine,continuez à nous émerveiller !!!! 👏😋👍

    Reply

  3. Hi Elaine,
    I just wanna make sure I understood the instruction clearly. Instruction No. 2: Is this the direction for cooking in a pressure cooker or a regular pot? I will be cooking in the regular pot and don’t want to be undercooking the beans.

    Do I need to bring the beans to rolling boil, then dump out the water, rinse, then restart from step 2 or no need to blanch first?

    Thank you so much!

    Reply

    • Ria,
      The second step is for cooking the beans directly. There is no need to blanch the beans firstly.

      Reply

  4. I love this stuff! My friend makes it, and I make my own version of it. How long does it last in the fridge for? I sometimes forget my food for a few days. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Beans do not have a long storage life. I believe the storage life should be less than 3 days. So make fresh versions.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

