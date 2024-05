778 shares





My family’s favorite Coca-Cola chicken wings! The chicken wings are pan-fried and then simmered with Coca-Cola. It has a sweet, salty, and caramel-like taste.

Since Coca-Cola chicken wings have become popular, we have more dishes cooked with these sweet drinks, such as Coca-Cola ribs. The slightly sweet taste of the drink can spare other condiments and seasoning, making this one of the most straightforward recipes. This is no failure as long as some minor details are concerned. In addition to chicken wings, you can use Coca-Cola to braise ribs, too.

This is a foolproof recipe that requires little basic kitchen skills. If you have children, try these chicken wings or replace them with ribs.

Cook’s Note

You can pan-fry the chicken wings until slightly browned or blanch them in boiling water for about 30 seconds. The first treatment adds extra flavors and makes the chicken wings chewier. The second treatment gives the skin a smooth and soft texture. The chicken wings are made from bones, ginger, and scallion to help remove any raw odd taste.

Ingredients

500g chicken wings, around 12 to 14 middle wings

1 tbsp. cooking wine

600ml coca cola

One large piece of ginger, sliced

4 scallions divided

1/2 tbsp. cooking oil

a small pinch of salt

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. oyster sauce,(optional )

Steps

Make some small cuts on the back of the chicken wings, making the flavors better absorbing.

Add the chicken wings to cold water, and add cooking wine. Cook for about 1 minute after boiling. This is optional, but it helps to remove the odd taste further.

Add about 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil to a pan and fry the chicken wings until slightly browned. This step is a must. Browned and crispy surface brings lots of flavors.

Add coca-cola, a tiny pinch of salt, light soy sauce, and oyster sauce with two scallions and several slices of ginger.

If you prefer a sweeter but not savory taste, you can skip light soy sauce and oyster sauce.

Add the cola to the chicken wings. Simmer for 10 minutes, then turn up the fire and cook for another 10 minutes. During this process, pick up ginger and scallion and remove the floats on the surface.

Cook until all the sauce is coated on the chicken wings.

What to serve with

It may taste oily, so we suggest pairing it with some light vegetable dishes and light Chinese soup.

Check out our smashed cucumber salad, blanched broccoli, or tomato egg drop soup.

