Oyster Chicken Wings

Super easy and extremely tender claypot oyster chicken wings with onion, vegetables and garlic gloves at bottom, making a well balanced one pot main dish.

I get this inspiration from a local restaurants name as “HuangJiHuang” which creates a very lovely way of cooking meats and vegetables together with a well combined sauce. Chicken wing is always on our list especially for children. Baked chicken wings and fried versions are always my daughter’s favorite snacks. This claypot version (if no claypot, you can use any other pot with thicker bottom like casting iron pot) to create almost the same tender texture with baked and fried. Vegetables and aromatics are placed at the bottom, so there is no direct touch between chicken wings and the hot pot and consequently the thicken wings are cooked by the gentle powder of the vapor, which helps to produce a super tender inside texture.

In addition, the out skin is perfectly flavored because of the thickness of the sauce. The vegetables and aromatics especially the garlic cloves are the super additions to the dish. After absorbing the chicken juicy and combined sauce, they become so yummy. You can use other easy to cook vegetables.

Cook’s Note

Use claypot or caste iron pot, which can help to store the heat.
The soy sauce might be slightly salty so adjust the salt if necessary.
You can use other vegetables like sliced potatoes, sweet potatoes or melons. They can be the amazing part of this dish. By the way, the garlic cloves are unbelievably delicious.

Oyster Chicken Wings

Oyster chicken wings in claypot 20

Servings: 4
Calories: 637 kcal
Ingredients
  • 20 chicken wings
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • dash ground pepper
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 green onions , chopped
  • 1 thumb ginger , half sliced and half diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper , cut into pieces
  • 1 whole garlic , peeled
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil , divided
Combined sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese Shaoxing wine
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Instructions

  1. Pat drain the chicken wings.

  2. Cut some lines on both sides of the chicken wings. Add salt, pepper, oyster sauce, ginger and green onion. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

  3. In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for combined sauce together.

  4. Add 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and then fry the chicken wings for 2-3 minutes until the surface becomes slightly browned.

  5. Prepare a claypot or simmering pot, add another tablespoon of cooking oil and fry garlic, ginger and green onion until aromatic. Place onion and bell peppers in.

  6. Then lay the chicken wings one by one and drizzle the sauce on top.

  7. Cover the lid and simmer for 10 minutes over medium to slow fire. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Oyster Chicken Wings
Amount Per Serving
Calories 637 Calories from Fat 432
% Daily Value*
Fat 48g74%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Cholesterol 185mg62%
Sodium 806mg35%
Potassium 423mg12%
Carbohydrates 3g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 45g90%
Vitamin A 879IU18%
Vitamin C 22mg27%
Calcium 33mg3%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
  1. 5 stars
    This was dinner tonight. It was exceptional. Honestly, the recipe didn’t look all that exciting to me, but thought I’d do something with chicken wings other than douse them with hot sauce. I followed the recipe fairly closely, but used a bit more ginger than called for, and used white pepper instead of black for the combined sauce. I didn’t have any green onions, and can imagine how over the top this make take this dish. In addition to onions, peppers, and garlic I also used cabbage. This recipe is a keeper. This, Elaine, for such a wonder recipe.

    Reply

    • Ellen,
      Thanks for trying even through it looks not exciting at all. I believe it must be a trust for me. Both the chicken wings and other side ingredients are so great. Happy cooking! By the way you can cook beef, fish and lots of other ingredient with the same method. Happy cooking!

      Reply

