Super super super easy and healthy salt and pepper crispy chicken wings with salt and pepper.

Chicken is one of the best choices for summer days. This is a super easy pan-fried chicken wings. The only requirement is to get fresh and clean chicken wings. I love to cook chicken wings as snacks or appetizers. With very basic steps and common seasonings, chicken wings can be extremely delicious. In Chinese cuisine, traditionally, chicken wings are braised with soy sauce and sugar. We call that version as red braised chicken wings. Or sometimes we use a bottle of coca cola and make this appealing Coca Cola chicken wings.

The most difficult part of cooking chicken wings is to flavor the meat inside. If cooked longer in seasonings, the meat turns dry and chewy. If the chicken wings are just slightly cooked for a tender texture, it is quite hard to make the inside flavorful. A dip might be the best solution to this problem. So this recipes come into my mind. Firstly the crispy shell is flavored by salt and pepper. Then dip the inside into a dry hot spice mixture. Then we get flavorful and tender meat simultaneously.

Last time when I introduce Chinese egg cake, I get a feedback from Facebook saying that that recipe is quite hard to control and she was quite frustrated by trying the recipe. I do understand the feeling. All types of problems and mistakes happen in my kitchen too, even through I am quite a skilled cooker. At the same time, I am quite sorry because of the bad experience for her. I wan to introduce some easy recipes for beginners. So skill required, no close attention needed. This is the best recipe for beginners!



Cook’s Note

Marinate the chicken wings with a small pinch of salt. Then pat dry completely. No need to add too much oil. For non-stick pan, you can fry the chicken wings directly and for other pan, slightly grease with kitchen paper. When the skin of chicken wings becomes crispy and there is a small layer of oil. Pour the oil out and continue cooking for a even crispier shell. Half cover the lid can help to cook the inner meat while keeping the skin crispy.