Super super super easy and healthy salt and pepper crispy chicken wings with salt and pepper.
Chicken is one of the best choices for summer days. This is a super easy pan-fried chicken wings. The only requirement is to get fresh and clean chicken wings. I love to cook chicken wings as snacks or appetizers. With very basic steps and common seasonings, chicken wings can be extremely delicious. In Chinese cuisine, traditionally, chicken wings are braised with soy sauce and sugar. We call that version as red braised chicken wings. Or sometimes we use a bottle of coca cola and make this appealing Coca Cola chicken wings.
The most difficult part of cooking chicken wings is to flavor the meat inside. If cooked longer in seasonings, the meat turns dry and chewy. If the chicken wings are just slightly cooked for a tender texture, it is quite hard to make the inside flavorful. A dip might be the best solution to this problem. So this recipes come into my mind. Firstly the crispy shell is flavored by salt and pepper. Then dip the inside into a dry hot spice mixture. Then we get flavorful and tender meat simultaneously.
Last time when I introduce Chinese egg cake, I get a feedback from Facebook saying that that recipe is quite hard to control and she was quite frustrated by trying the recipe. I do understand the feeling. All types of problems and mistakes happen in my kitchen too, even through I am quite a skilled cooker. At the same time, I am quite sorry because of the bad experience for her. I wan to introduce some easy recipes for beginners. So skill required, no close attention needed. This is the best recipe for beginners!
Cook’s Note
- Marinate the chicken wings with a small pinch of salt. Then pat dry completely.
- No need to add too much oil. For non-stick pan, you can fry the chicken wings directly and for other pan, slightly grease with kitchen paper.
- When the skin of chicken wings becomes crispy and there is a small layer of oil. Pour the oil out and continue cooking for a even crispier shell.
- Half cover the lid can help to cook the inner meat while keeping the skin crispy.
- 10 chicken wings
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- oil for grease the pan
- ground pepper as needed
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. chili flakes
- 1 tbsp. cumin powder
-
Sprinkle some salt evenly on chicken wings and then marinate for around 15 minutes.
-
Dry spice mixture: heat around 1 teaspoon of salt over slow fire for 1 minute or until slightly browned. Add 1 tablespoon of Chili pepper flakes and 1 tablespoon of ground cumin. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer out to cool down.
-
Place the chicken wings in a pan and let the chicken wings stay for several minutes after putting them down. Do not turn over frequently. We need to cook them well in the shortness time. Fry until one side become golden-brown and then turn over. If there is a layer of oil, then pour the oil out.
-
Continue frying the other side and half cover the lid like the picture shows. Pan until both side becomes crispy. Sprinkle ground pepper and serve with the dry spice mixture.
Comments
david ross says
I was visiting my son in Guangzhou recently and had sweet corn dumplings several times. They were superb! I haven’t been able to recreate them since I arrived back home in Toronto as I can’t get the consistency of the filling right. Any suggestions?
Also, we had several meals in Chengdu of hot pot And with each, one of the dips was a dry spicy dip. I would love to hear your suggestions as to how to make a good spicy dry dip.
Love your blog! I’ve been cooking a lot of Chinese dishes since I got home and use your blog often.
Thanks!
Elaine Luo says
Hi David,
Thanks for stopping by and your lovely comment.
If you can give me more details about the sweet corn dumpling, I might be able to help with the recipe.
As for the dry spicy dip you mentioned, we call it “蘸水” in Chinese, usually made with chili pepper powder, salt, Sichuan peppercorn powder, garlic, chicken powder, coriander, green onion and sometimes fermented tofu. Is it something like this one https://chinasichuanfood.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/yunan-travel-naxi-dips.jpg?
Ayesha says
Hiya,
Just stumbled across your website 🙂 found what i was looking for … everything looks great can’t wait to try your recipes.
Have a great week 😀
Elaine Luo says
Hi Ayesha,
Thanks for your lovely comment. I am so glad to see you here. Great week too and happy cooking ahead.
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
It’s been way too long since I made chicken wings! Definitely need to give this recipe a go – these salt and pepper wings look and sound delicious.
Elaine Luo says
And Super EASY too, Thalia. Thanks for stopping by and happy cooking ahead!
Ohmydish says
Very delicious! What kind of sauce do you think will go well with these chicken wings? BBQ/Salsa?
Elaine Luo says
Hi there,
It is ok to serve this directly without dipping sauce or I would prefer Thai chili sauce.
Darryl says
simple and delicious! we’ll be having these more often, I rather enjoy these with the smallest amount of chinese 5spice. Love your site!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Darryl!
kosher meat recipes says
chicken wings are my favorite! that’s a good starte
Thida says
I cannot do anything else right now. I’ve been visiting your blog for about one hour now and still be impressed by it. <3
Elaine says
Thanks Thida!
Ibeth V Gutierrez says
Thank you for all your recipes! i love your website! It is so colorful and every things looks so delicious! Very inspiring!
Elaine says
Thanks you!