China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

15 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Super super super easy and healthy salt and pepper crispy chicken wings with salt and pepper. 

salt and pepper crispy chicken wings|chinasichuanfood.com

Chicken is one of the best choices for summer days. This is a super easy pan-fried chicken wings. The only requirement is to get fresh and clean chicken wings.  I love to cook chicken wings as snacks or appetizers. With very basic steps and common seasonings, chicken wings can be extremely delicious. In Chinese cuisine, traditionally, chicken wings are braised with soy sauce and sugar. We call that version as red braised chicken wings.  Or sometimes we use a bottle of coca cola and make this appealing Coca Cola chicken wings

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is salt-and-pepper-chicken-wings-14.jpg

The most difficult part of cooking chicken wings is to flavor the meat inside. If cooked longer in seasonings, the meat turns dry and chewy.  If the chicken wings are just slightly cooked for a tender texture, it is quite hard to make the inside flavorful. A dip might be the best solution to this problem. So this recipes come into my mind. Firstly the crispy shell is flavored by salt and pepper. Then dip the inside into a dry hot spice mixture. Then we get flavorful and tender meat simultaneously.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is salt-and-pepper-chicken-wings-4.jpg

Last time when I introduce Chinese egg cake, I get a feedback from Facebook saying that that recipe is quite hard to control and she was quite frustrated by trying the recipe. I do understand the feeling. All types of problems and mistakes happen in my kitchen too, even through I am quite a skilled cooker. At the same time, I am quite sorry because of the bad experience for her. I wan to introduce some easy recipes for beginners. So skill required, no close attention needed. This is the best recipe for beginners!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is salt-and-pepper-chicken-wings-12.jpg
Cook’s Note

  1. Marinate the chicken wings with a small pinch of salt. Then pat dry completely. 
  2. No need to add too much oil. For non-stick pan, you can fry the chicken wings directly and for other pan, slightly grease with kitchen paper.
  3. When the skin of chicken wings becomes crispy and there is a small layer of oil. Pour the oil out and continue cooking for a even crispier shell.
  4. Half cover the lid can help to cook the inner meat while keeping the skin crispy. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is salt-and-pepper-chicken-wings-steps.jpg

5 from 1 vote
salt and pepper crispy chicken wings|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Salt and pepper chicken wings. Can be adjusted with any spices you wanted.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Chicken Wings, Salt and Pepper
Servings: 2
Calories: 112 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 10 chicken wings
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • oil for grease the pan
  • ground pepper as needed
Dry Mixture
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. chili flakes
  • 1 tbsp. cumin powder
Instructions

  1. Sprinkle some salt evenly on chicken wings and then marinate for around 15 minutes.

  2. Dry spice mixture: heat around 1 teaspoon of salt over slow fire for 1 minute or until slightly browned. Add 1 tablespoon of Chili pepper flakes and 1 tablespoon of ground cumin. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer out to cool down.

  3. Place the chicken wings in a pan and let the chicken wings stay for several minutes after putting them down. Do not turn over frequently. We need to cook them well in the shortness time. Fry until one side become golden-brown and then turn over. If there is a layer of oil, then pour the oil out.

  4. Continue frying the other side and half cover the lid like the picture shows. Pan until both side becomes crispy. Sprinkle ground pepper and serve with the dry spice mixture.

Nutrition Facts
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
Amount Per Serving
Calories 112 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 8g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 1774mg 74%
Potassium 83mg 2%
Total Carbohydrates 1g 0%
Protein 7g 14%
Vitamin A 1.2%
Vitamin C 0.6%
Calcium 0.7%
Iron 3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Super easy salt and pepper crispy chicken wings|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I was visiting my son in Guangzhou recently and had sweet corn dumplings several times. They were superb! I haven’t been able to recreate them since I arrived back home in Toronto as I can’t get the consistency of the filling right. Any suggestions?
    Also, we had several meals in Chengdu of hot pot And with each, one of the dips was a dry spicy dip. I would love to hear your suggestions as to how to make a good spicy dry dip.
    Love your blog! I’ve been cooking a lot of Chinese dishes since I got home and use your blog often.
    Thanks!

    Reply

  2. Hiya,
    Just stumbled across your website 🙂 found what i was looking for … everything looks great can’t wait to try your recipes.
    Have a great week 😀

    Reply

    • Hi Ayesha,
      Thanks for your lovely comment. I am so glad to see you here. Great week too and happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  5. simple and delicious! we’ll be having these more often, I rather enjoy these with the smallest amount of chinese 5spice. Love your site!

    Reply


  8. Thank you for all your recipes! i love your website! It is so colorful and every things looks so delicious! Very inspiring!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。