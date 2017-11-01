Learn how to make full of aroma and soft Chinese slow braised Chicken—脱骨卤鸡.

My daughter is a big fan of all kinds of non-spicy braised chicken and roasted chicken. Thighs and wings are her favorite. So basically I cook lots of similar dish in my kitchen. She is quite skilled to enjoy this type of dish and eat up all the meat around the bones. But I am proud to promise that you can move the bones out of the chicken easily, other than tearing the meat from the bones.

For typical Chinese roasted chicken, a long marinating time is quite important for a qualified flavor. The method used today is quite different, but based on similar concept- a long time together with the seasonings.After the slow braising process, the chicken is roasted in oven for 15 minutes. This can help to enhance the aroma.

Ingredients

1 chicken (1 to 1.5 kg)

Marinating Ingredients

2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 thumb ginger

2 green onions

1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine

Slow Braising Ingredients

1/2 cup dark soy sauce

2 tbsp. rock sugar

2 star anises

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp. salt

1 bark Chinese cinnamon (break into small sections)

1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn

Water as needed

Wash

1 tbsp. honey

1/2 tbsp. water

Instructions

1.Clean the chicken and then soak in clean water for 30 minutes. Drain.

2. And then add all the marinating ingredients and marinate for 2-3 hours (the inner side should be well marinated too).

3. Transfer only the chicken to a large pot, add enough water to cover. Add all the spices, green onion, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes (If you use larger chicken, cook another 15 to 20 minutes).

4.Turn off the fire and let the chicken soak in the liquid overnight. Re-heat the content to a boiling and pick the chicken out and air dry naturally.

5. Then pre-heat oven to 180 degree C, brush a small layer of honey (optional) and roast in middle rack for 15 minutes.

6. Cut into small chunks and serve warm.

By the way, you can also check Chinese roasted chicken if you love to cook whole chicken. Happy cooking, if you make yummy dishes with Elaine’s recipe. You can tag #chinasichuanfood and send me a photo on Instagram. I love your brilliant works.