My favorite coca cola chicken wings !
coca cola, one of my favorite drinks, I do not remember whey coca cola becomes a sauce of cooking meat in China but the fact is that Coca Cola is quite popular in China nowadays. And since coca cola chicken wings become popular, we get more dished cooked with this sweet drinks such as coca cola ribs etc. The slight sweet taste bought by the drink can spare other condiments and seasoning, which makes this as one of the simplest recipe. This is no failure as long as some small details are concerned. In addition to chicken wings, you can use coca cola to braise ribs too.
However in order to make an evenly flavored and well cooked coca cola chicken wings, there are several important tips.
Cook’s Note
- You can choose to pan-fry the chicken wings until slightly browned or blanch the chicken wings in boiling water for around 30 seconds. The first treatment brings some extra flavors and make the chicken wings more chewy. The second treatment gives the skin a smooth and soft texture.
- Use ginger and scallion to help remove any raw odd taste from the chicken wings, since they are bones contained.
- Control the simmering time well, so the chicken wings will not be over cooked. I usually boil the cola previously. On one hand, this can shorten the thickening time. On the other hand, pouring hot cola to the pan-fried chicken (already hot) can keep the chicken meat tender.
Ingredients
- 500g chicken wings, around 12 to 14 middle wings
- 600ml coca cola
- 1 large piece of ginger
- 4 scallions, divided
- 1/2 tbsp. cooking oil
- a small pinch of salt
- 1 dried chili pepper (optional for a mild spicy version)
- toasted white sesame seeds for garnishing
Steps
Pork some small holes on the back of the chicken wings so we can keep a nice shape after cooked.
Add around 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil in a pan along with some ginger slices and scallion sections and fry the chicken wings until slightly browned.
At the same time, cook the cola in another pot with the remaining coca cola, ginger slices and scallion.
Add the cola to the chicken wings. Simmer for 10 minutes and then turn up fire and cook for another 10 minutes. During this process, pick up ginger, scallion and remove the floats on the surface.
Cook until all the sauce is coated on the chicken wings.
This Coca Cola Chicken Wings are easy to make. Only one bottle of coca cola is required for the flavoring. Slightly sweet taste.
Firstly posted on Oct 20, 2013 and updated in August, 2014.
Comments
Frank Mosher says
I am from Canada. I love all your recipies!! Cheers!
Elaine says
Thank you, Frank!!
The best ever comment I have received!
Saba says
Such a cool recipe. I am fascinated by most of the recipes on you blog anyway, and am started to try something out here and there: new food world for me, but exciting.
I do have a question for you though: how would you serve this dish, in the sense of: what else would you eat with it? What is a usual family way of eating Sichuan style food? Would you serve a meat or tofu dish with a rice or noodle dish next to it? Some vegetable dish? Some chili oil as extra? Or pickles even?
Thanks in advance!
Elaine says
Saba,
This is a complete dish without any dips like chili oil. It can be considered as a main dish, you can match it with healthier and lighter vegetables.
Nada says
All your recipes are amazing. I’m total beginner in Asian cooking and I found it so easy to follow and they tasted so yummy
Thank you from UK
Elaine says
Thanks Nada! Happy cooking.