Super tender Chinese style deep fried chicken wings. There are two types of Chinese deep fried chicken wings, one of them is coated with a batter made with flour and starch. Another type is fried only with seasonings not flour coating. The most popular restaurant style is chicken wings with a thick shell made with flour.. The seasoning version is much more aromatic but less crispy. I will introduce flour coated version in this recipe.

Cook's note

Why I choose one time frying other than twice frying?

There are lots of recipes ask for twice frying in order to make the surface more crisper. However since we coat starch directly without any liquid content other than batter, one time frying is much easier and it can achieve the texture too. It is harder to control for beginners to use twice frying with dry coating.

Tips about Marinating

1.If you want the chicken wings to be savory, marinating time must be guaranteed.

2.Re-mixing the chicken wings before dipping to coating is the key for juicy and tender inside. The chicken wings will loose the juice out after marinating, re-mixing until them absorb once again.

Tips about coating

The key tip is to attach the flour closely to the chicken wings so it doesn’t fall in the deep frying process. Compared with braised chicken wings and roasted chicken wings, deep fried chicken wings have the most tender texture so widely loved by children. The method is to coat the chicken wings firstly with flour and then dip in clean water, count for 5 seconds, take out and re-coat with flour once again. If you want an even thicker shell, repeat this process once again.

Instructions

Marinating the chicken wings

Cut some cuts on both sides of chicken wings so the flavors can find patch to go inside quickly. Then add ginger and scallion. Grasp for around 1 or 2 minutes. This can help to remove the odd taste from chicken wings. Then add salt, ground pepper, light soy sauce, garlic powder and chili powder in. Mix well, covered and marinate overnight or at least 3 hours.

How to make the dry coating

Mix in 1 cup of cake flour or all purpose flour with cornstarch. Add a small pinch of salt, baking powder and garlic powder. Mix well.

Re-mix the chicken wings for 1 minute until the sauce and juice is almost absorbed once again. Prepare clean water in a bowl. Dip the marinated chicken wings in mixed flour, use your hand to press the flour on the chicken wings. Repeat for 3-4 times.

Transfer to clean water, let it stay for 5 seconds.

Take out and dip into the flour again. Use the hand to press the flour to make sure it is well attached to chicken wings.

Transfer the chicken wings to a strainer and shift for a while to remove extra flour on surface. This also helps to create the little crumbs, which further contributes to the crispness. This is extremely important tip.

Heat oil until 180 degree C and then fry for 3-4 minutes. Cook the chicken wings through 3 batches and keep the fire to middle.