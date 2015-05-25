China Sichuan Food

Chinese Mango Pudding

47 Comments

Sweet dessert for summer hot days and enjoy mango in the right season.

mango pudding-Chinese style by China Sichuan Food

This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days.

In China, we get lots of ways to make this mango pudding, some use gelatin as instructed in the following recipe or pudding powder designed for homemade pudding. To get a pure and smooth taste, remember to strain the mixture!!! Since I do not have ramakins in my kitchen, I use small bowls and cups directly.

5 from 1 vote
Print
Chinese Mango Pudding
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Chinese style mango pudding
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mango, Pudding
Servings: 4 making 4 dessert serving
Calories: 249 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 3 middle size mature mangoes , fresh mango cubes 1 pound
  • 2 packet unflavored gelatin sheets , or 10g , see note 1 if you want to use gelatin powder
  • 160 ml milk , or coconut milk
  • 60 ml heavy cream , chilled
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar , or more if needed
Instructions
  1. Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft.
  2. In a small pot, heat half of the milk, sugar and soaked gelatin over slow fire. Keep stirring and heat until sugar and gelatin dissolve completely. Remove from heat and set aside to cool down.
  3. Cut fresh mango in half and then dice the fresh mangos out. Place most of the mango cubes in blender and then add the left half milk or coconut milk; blend until very smooth.
  4. Mix mango smooth with milk prepared in step 1, add heavy cream too. Stir until evenly combined. And strain the mixture. You may need to use a spatula to help the mixture go through the strainer. Pour the mixture to your container or ramekins. Move to refrigerator for around 2 to 3 hours until completely set.
  5. Before eating, decorate with left mango cubes and mint leaves. Enjoy!
Recipe Notes

Since gelatin sheet and gelatin powder have different bloom values, I recommend using 7.5g gelatin powder as a substitute to gelatin sheets.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Mango Pudding
Amount Per Serving
Calories 249 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 24mg 8%
Sodium 29mg 1%
Potassium 254mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 44g 15%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 42g
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin A 30.2%
Vitamin C 50%
Calcium 6.7%
Iron 1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

If you skip milk, coconut milk, or heavy cream and use coconut water only, then you will get the following version.

Comments

    • I eat a lot of pudding in summer days and I figure that I love mango pudding the most. Give your lovely son a hug for me and wish him happy birthday. My daughter is just in the corner too.

      Reply

    • No Kak,
      I have not compiled the recipes in a book. But I will consider the suggestions and make different collections.

      Reply

    • Hi Lily,
      It depends on your container. Just make sure the gelatin is well covered. We do not use the water for soaking.

      Reply

    • It’s a mixture of both, in my experience, this type of pudding isn’t like the traditional American pudding, it’s definitely firmer. However, I, personally love this mango pudding recipe so I would try it 🙂

      Reply

  7. Hi,
    You have milk in step 1 and step 2. How much of the 160ml of milk is used in step 1 and 2? Thank you!

    Reply

    • Thanks Caitlin for pointing that out. You can simple divide milk into two equal halves. Use one half of the milk to blend mango and the left half for heating.

      Reply

  9. I am wondering….can I use OTHER fruits? cherries for example? or peaches, instead? I love mango, but wanted to make this as versatile as possible. thank you so much

    Reply

  10. This is a delicious and light dessert. But wow, it only yields 4 small servings. I feel like that’s a lot of mango for such a small amount of pudding. I don’t think there’s anything you can do about that though, without diluting the taste. It is what it is. Unfortunately I doubt I will be making this again because it yields such a small amount, not good for a crowd of people. I have a big family. It will have to be a rare special treat.

    Reply

  11. Hello, I am new to the dessert area, Like the above question for soaking the gelatin; so the idea is for soften the gelatin only and discard the water from soaking it yes. I am correct to assume that the unflavored gelatin is in powder form? If you soaked them in water will it dissolved by themselves? Or how do you separate the soaked gelatin from the water? Thanks.

    Reply

    • Hi Louis,
      I am using gelatin sheets. They will become soft after soaking but you still can remove it from the water easily.

      Reply

  12. Hello. Tried out your recipe and eating the mango pudding right now! Perfect texture but too sweet for my taste. Will try again with 1/3 cup of sugar next time.

    Reply

    • I just love extreme tastes. So in most cases, I use enough sugar in desserts. You can adjust the sugar accordingly. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  13. Hello Elaine
    Where can I buy gelatine sheets in China? Can you send me the characters that I could show to someone in the local market?
    Thank you!

    Reply

  14. Hi there.
    Is there any way to make this completely dairy-free? I’m lactose-intolerant unfortunately and would love to give this recipe a try. Is the heavy cream necessary or is there a substitution that can be made for it?
    Thanks.

    Reply

    • Hi Jamie,
      Heavy cream is not necessary but it brings a strong milky flavor. You can use 200ml coconut milk and skip it.

      Reply

  15. I am confused about the gelatin sheets. It says ‘two packets’ in the ingredients list and in the description to ‘soak the gelatin sheet’ ….how many sheets does it use? I am trying to convert it to use the powder. How much powder would I use instead? Thank you it’s for my daughters class at s hope who is cooking this on Monday!!

    Reply

    • Hi Me,
      Sorry for the misunderstanding. I use 2 gelatin sheets. If you want to use gelatin powder, I recommend using 7.5g or based on the special bloom value.

      Reply

  17. Dear Elaine,

    thank you again for your wonderful recipes!
    I especially love this mango pudding and tried it several times already. So yummy!

    Just a quick question though: I want to prepare this for a friend who loves mango, but sadly is lactose-intolerant. Can I maybe skip the heavy cream and substitute it with more coconut milk? Might not be that creamy, but maybe it will turn out fine?

    Reply

  21. Hello I want to make this with Gypsum and canned mango how would I do so and what would the ratios and amounts be please?

    Reply

    • Alana,
      I have never tried with gypsum, so I am so sorry that I cannot figure out the exact amount. You can use canned mango to replace fresh mango.

      Reply

  22. Am planning on trying out your recipe for the very first time for a pot luck party and I was wondering if I can use mango puree (from Can) as an alternative option and if so, how many cups would you suggest that I use for serving of 8-10 ppl? Thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing your expert advise!

    Reply

    • Sorry, Melnda. I cannot figure out the exact amounts of ingredients if using canned mango. I believe you should slightly decrease the amount of sugar. I will suggest using only 1/4 cup of sugar instead of 1/2 cup in original recipe.
      For 8-10 people, we need to triple the recipe.

      Reply

    • Cutting may break the shape as no starch added in the pudding. But you can try to use a ice block for smaller shapes.

      Reply

