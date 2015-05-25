Sweet dessert for summer hot days and enjoy mango in the right season.

This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days.

In China, we get lots of ways to make this mango pudding, some use gelatin as instructed in the following recipe or pudding powder designed for homemade pudding. To get a pure and smooth taste, remember to strain the mixture!!! Since I do not have ramakins in my kitchen, I use small bowls and cups directly.

5 from 1 vote Print Chinese Mango Pudding Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 20 mins Chinese style mango pudding Course: Dessert Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: mango, Pudding Servings : 4 making 4 dessert serving Calories : 249 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 3 middle size mature mangoes , fresh mango cubes 1 pound

2 packet unflavored gelatin sheets , or 10g , see note 1 if you want to use gelatin powder

160 ml milk , or coconut milk

60 ml heavy cream , chilled

1/2 cup granulated sugar , or more if needed Instructions Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft. In a small pot, heat half of the milk, sugar and soaked gelatin over slow fire. Keep stirring and heat until sugar and gelatin dissolve completely. Remove from heat and set aside to cool down. Cut fresh mango in half and then dice the fresh mangos out. Place most of the mango cubes in blender and then add the left half milk or coconut milk; blend until very smooth. Mix mango smooth with milk prepared in step 1, add heavy cream too. Stir until evenly combined. And strain the mixture. You may need to use a spatula to help the mixture go through the strainer. Pour the mixture to your container or ramekins. Move to refrigerator for around 2 to 3 hours until completely set. Before eating, decorate with left mango cubes and mint leaves. Enjoy! Recipe Notes Since gelatin sheet and gelatin powder have different bloom values, I recommend using 7.5g gelatin powder as a substitute to gelatin sheets. Nutrition Facts Chinese Mango Pudding Amount Per Serving Calories 249 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Total Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 24mg 8% Sodium 29mg 1% Potassium 254mg 7% Total Carbohydrates 44g 15% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugars 42g Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 30.2% Vitamin C 50% Calcium 6.7% Iron 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

If you skip milk, coconut milk, or heavy cream and use coconut water only, then you will get the following version.