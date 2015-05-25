Sweet dessert for summer hot days and enjoy mango in the right season.
This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days.
In China, we get lots of ways to make this mango pudding, some use gelatin as instructed in the following recipe or pudding powder designed for homemade pudding. To get a pure and smooth taste, remember to strain the mixture!!! Since I do not have ramakins in my kitchen, I use small bowls and cups directly.
- 3 middle size mature mangoes , fresh mango cubes 1 pound
- 2 packet unflavored gelatin sheets , or 10g , see note 1 if you want to use gelatin powder
- 160 ml milk , or coconut milk
- 60 ml heavy cream , chilled
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar , or more if needed
Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft.
In a small pot, heat half of the milk, sugar and soaked gelatin over slow fire. Keep stirring and heat until sugar and gelatin dissolve completely. Remove from heat and set aside to cool down.
Cut fresh mango in half and then dice the fresh mangos out. Place most of the mango cubes in blender and then add the left half milk or coconut milk; blend until very smooth.
Mix mango smooth with milk prepared in step 1, add heavy cream too. Stir until evenly combined. And strain the mixture. You may need to use a spatula to help the mixture go through the strainer. Pour the mixture to your container or ramekins. Move to refrigerator for around 2 to 3 hours until completely set.
Before eating, decorate with left mango cubes and mint leaves. Enjoy!
Since gelatin sheet and gelatin powder have different bloom values, I recommend using 7.5g gelatin powder as a substitute to gelatin sheets.
If you skip milk, coconut milk, or heavy cream and use coconut water only, then you will get the following version.
Comments
Amy Bui says
Love mango pudding. This recipe looks delicious and simple. I could just eat your pictures!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Amy,
Thanks so much for your sweet words. Happy cooking in your kitchen!
Nami | Just One Cookbook says
This is our family’s (especially kids’) favorite dessert! My son is CRAZY about mango… His birthday is in 2 days.. I should really make this for him!
Elaine Luo says
I eat a lot of pudding in summer days and I figure that I love mango pudding the most. Give your lovely son a hug for me and wish him happy birthday. My daughter is just in the corner too.
Karen says
Hi, I am about to make this recipe but wanted to check which one you prefer to use milk or coconut milk for your recipe?
Elaine says
Hi Karen,
Both milk and coconut milk can work for this recipe. Traditionally we use milk.
kak jee says
Elaine, have your recipes compiled in a book. Or you have one already?
Elaine says
No Kak,
I have not compiled the recipes in a book. But I will consider the suggestions and make different collections.
Lily says
Elaine, how much cold water to use for soaking the gelatin in step 1?
Elaine says
Hi Lily,
It depends on your container. Just make sure the gelatin is well covered. We do not use the water for soaking.
Rachel Pham says
Hi. Is it pudding a creamy pudding or like a jelly- jello type of puddinh? Thank you very much
Em says
It’s a mixture of both, in my experience, this type of pudding isn’t like the traditional American pudding, it’s definitely firmer. However, I, personally love this mango pudding recipe so I would try it 🙂
Caitlin Lee says
Hi,
You have milk in step 1 and step 2. How much of the 160ml of milk is used in step 1 and 2? Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Caitlin for pointing that out. You can simple divide milk into two equal halves. Use one half of the milk to blend mango and the left half for heating.
Amila says
This sounds easy and delicious.In this mango season,I want to try this mango pudding.
Gina says
I am wondering….can I use OTHER fruits? cherries for example? or peaches, instead? I love mango, but wanted to make this as versatile as possible. thank you so much
Elaine says
Sure, other fruit like blueberry and peach can work.
R. deLazo says
This is a delicious and light dessert. But wow, it only yields 4 small servings. I feel like that’s a lot of mango for such a small amount of pudding. I don’t think there’s anything you can do about that though, without diluting the taste. It is what it is. Unfortunately I doubt I will be making this again because it yields such a small amount, not good for a crowd of people. I have a big family. It will have to be a rare special treat.
Louis says
Hello, I am new to the dessert area, Like the above question for soaking the gelatin; so the idea is for soften the gelatin only and discard the water from soaking it yes. I am correct to assume that the unflavored gelatin is in powder form? If you soaked them in water will it dissolved by themselves? Or how do you separate the soaked gelatin from the water? Thanks.
Elaine says
Hi Louis,
I am using gelatin sheets. They will become soft after soaking but you still can remove it from the water easily.
Amy says
Hello. Tried out your recipe and eating the mango pudding right now! Perfect texture but too sweet for my taste. Will try again with 1/3 cup of sugar next time.
Elaine says
I just love extreme tastes. So in most cases, I use enough sugar in desserts. You can adjust the sugar accordingly. Happy cooking!
Deborah Jayne says
Hello Elaine
Where can I buy gelatine sheets in China? Can you send me the characters that I could show to someone in the local market?
Thank you!
Elaine says
It is 吉利丁片, you can get it from taobao or baking ingredient stores.
Deborah says
Thanks!
Jamie Yau says
Hi there.
Is there any way to make this completely dairy-free? I’m lactose-intolerant unfortunately and would love to give this recipe a try. Is the heavy cream necessary or is there a substitution that can be made for it?
Thanks.
Elaine says
Hi Jamie,
Heavy cream is not necessary but it brings a strong milky flavor. You can use 200ml coconut milk and skip it.
Me says
I am confused about the gelatin sheets. It says ‘two packets’ in the ingredients list and in the description to ‘soak the gelatin sheet’ ….how many sheets does it use? I am trying to convert it to use the powder. How much powder would I use instead? Thank you it’s for my daughters class at s hope who is cooking this on Monday!!
Elaine says
Hi Me,
Sorry for the misunderstanding. I use 2 gelatin sheets. If you want to use gelatin powder, I recommend using 7.5g or based on the special bloom value.
Tamsin Spooner says
Hello 🙂 How much powder gelatin would you substitute ? Thank you
Elaine says
7.5g to 8g gelatin powder
施晓露 Luise says
Dear Elaine,
thank you again for your wonderful recipes!
I especially love this mango pudding and tried it several times already. So yummy!
Just a quick question though: I want to prepare this for a friend who loves mango, but sadly is lactose-intolerant. Can I maybe skip the heavy cream and substitute it with more coconut milk? Might not be that creamy, but maybe it will turn out fine?
Em says
Is it possible to substitute a pound of frozen mangoes for the three fresh mangoes?
Elaine says
yes, fresh mangoes should work fine too.
Em says
Would canned mangoes work as well? Or would you recommend not using them?
-Thanks
Elaine says
You can use canned mangoes in pudding mixture. But I still recommend fresh mango for decoration.
June says
Hi if I were to use mango puree from can how much should I use?
Elaine says
Hi June,
You can use 400g canned mango in this recipe.
Valerie says
Can I replace heavy cream with milk?
Elaine says
Yes, you can try. But the mango pudding will have lighter milky flavor.
Alana says
Hello I want to make this with Gypsum and canned mango how would I do so and what would the ratios and amounts be please?
Elaine says
Alana,
I have never tried with gypsum, so I am so sorry that I cannot figure out the exact amount. You can use canned mango to replace fresh mango.
Melnda says
Am planning on trying out your recipe for the very first time for a pot luck party and I was wondering if I can use mango puree (from Can) as an alternative option and if so, how many cups would you suggest that I use for serving of 8-10 ppl? Thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing your expert advise!
Elaine says
Sorry, Melnda. I cannot figure out the exact amounts of ingredients if using canned mango. I believe you should slightly decrease the amount of sugar. I will suggest using only 1/4 cup of sugar instead of 1/2 cup in original recipe.
For 8-10 people, we need to triple the recipe.
aun says
lol this looks good im going to make this for my school exam in cooking
Edwina says
These look so good!! Will I be able to cut them like the coconut bites?
Thanks!
Elaine says
Cutting may break the shape as no starch added in the pudding. But you can try to use a ice block for smaller shapes.