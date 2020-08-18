China Sichuan Food

Chinese Mango Pudding

Another summer comforting and creamy mango pudding. I am stuck in my city this year because of the travel limitation order from my daughter’s school.  So the 40 degree C days are quite hard to survive.  Then you will find that I got lots of puddings, jelly and salads made in previous weeks. Among all of these pudding, I love this version so much because it is much stronger in flavor. mango pudding|chinasichuanfood.com

This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days. In the dessert shop, they are all packaged in a collection with smaller amounts. 

I will introduce a mango jelly version soon using agar agar. Comparing with agar agar with creating a fragile crispy texture, the texture of gelatin dessert is so smooth! 

Chinese Mango Pudding
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Chinese style mango pudding
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mango, Pudding
Servings: 4 making 4 dessert serving
Calories: 249 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cups fresh mango cubes
  • 3 unflavored gelatin sheets 15g
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar , or more if needed
  • 1 cup water
  • 100 ml cream
  • 150 ml milk
Instructions
  1. Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft.

  2. In a small pot, dissolve sugar in clean water. Then heat the water temperature among 50 degree C to 70 degree C, place Gleatine in. Stir until dissolved.

  3. Cut fresh mango in half and then dice the fresh mangos out. Blend well with the gleatine liquid. Blend well.

  4. Add milk, cream and mix well.

  5. Divide into four containers. Chill until firmed.

  6. Before eating, decorate the fresh mango dices.

Recipe Notes

Since gelatin sheet and gelatin powder have different bloom values, I recommend using 10g  gelatin powder as a substitute to gelatin sheets.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Mango Pudding
Amount Per Serving
Calories 249 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Cholesterol 24mg8%
Sodium 29mg1%
Potassium 254mg7%
Carbohydrates 44g15%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 42g47%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 1510IU30%
Vitamin C 41.3mg50%
Calcium 67mg7%
Iron 0.2mg1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
