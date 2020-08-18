Another summer comforting and creamy mango pudding. I am stuck in my city this year because of the travel limitation order from my daughter’s school. So the 40 degree C days are quite hard to survive. Then you will find that I got lots of puddings, jelly and salads made in previous weeks. Among all of these pudding, I love this version so much because it is much stronger in flavor.

This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days. In the dessert shop, they are all packaged in a collection with smaller amounts.

I will introduce a mango jelly version soon using agar agar. Comparing with agar agar with creating a fragile crispy texture, the texture of gelatin dessert is so smooth!

Instructions

In a small pot, dissolve sugar in clean water. Then heat the water temperature among 50 degree C to 70 degree C, place Gleatine in. Stir until dissolved. Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft. Add the liquid to fresh mango cubes, blend until very smooth. Add milk and cream. Mix well. Divide into 4 containers. Chill until firmed (takes 2 to 4 hours)

