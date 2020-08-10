Super yummy king oyster mushroom salad for hot summer days.

I am a mushroom lover, either fresh ones or dried ones. I introduced a pan-fried king oyster mushroom with cumin which is widely loved. Everyone tried that recipe loves the texture and flavors so much. So I want to explore more mushrooms recipes which use mushroom as the raw ingredients other than side ingredients.

King oyster mushroom has a very lovely name in Chinese “鸡腿菇”describing the lovely shape of the raw king oyster mushroom, looks similar to chicken legs and also talking about its special texture after cooked. It presents a very lovely flavor and texture similar to chicken. You can also use it in kung pao mushrooms and deep-fried mushrooms.

Cook’s Note

Steaming can avoid the mushroom absorbing too much water during cooking, so steaming is the best cooking method for this salad.

When mixing with the seasonings, wait for a while until all of the flavors are well combined, then mix in green onions and coriander before serving. The green tops will loss the green color if mixed along with the seasonings.

Instructions

Slightly wash the king oyster mushroom and remove any dirty on surface. Then halved. Place in steamer and steam for 10 minutes until softened. Steaming can avoid the mushrooms absorbing extra water in the mushroom and thus can present a stronger flavor from the seasonings.

Transfer out, slightly cooled and then shreds by hands.

Add salt, sugar, dried peppers, fresh pepper circle, pepper powder, garlic and ginger. Then drizzle hot oil on surface to work up the aroma. Try to spread the aromatics.

Add oyster sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, light soy sauce, mix well. Set aside for 5 minutes. Let the sauce and the mushrooms combine well.

Mix in chopped spring onion and coriander. Transfer to serving plate and decorate with chopped spring onion on top . It is really so good to believe.

