Super easy pan-fried king oyster mushroom, finished within 5 minutes can be better than meat. I have get suggestions for vegan friendly or vegetarian friendly dishes. There are actually lots of vegan and vegetarian dishes in China. We eat meats only 2-3 times a week 10 years ago. Some of the vegan or vegetable dishes are much more popular than comforting meat meals.
King oyster mushroom has a very lovely name in Chinese “鸡腿菇”describing the lovely shape of the raw king oyster mushroom, looks similar to chicken legs and also talking about its special texture after cooked. I present this dish to my husband who is a bbq lover. He told me this is a lovely dish of “soy chicken”素鸡 in Chinese. Monks in China traditionally loves to use cook all types of soy product like tofu, tofu skin, dried tofu and other side product like gluten as substitutes for meats. But in my mind, king oyster should be the hidden star.
This is a very simple recipe beyond common imagination. After fried with a very small amount of oil, king oyster can be quite delicious itself, soft, juicy and slightly chewy, very similar to chicken meats. Then a mixed herbs and spices are spread to cooperate and strong the flavors.
Cook’s Note
- Try to choose those middle size king oyster mushrooms and avoid choosing the huge ones.
- If you need to wash those mushrooms, wash quickly under running water and avoid soaking mushrooms in water, as they will absorb water quickly and spoil the cooked texture.
- Cutting some cross lines on one side can help to fasten the cooking process and make the mushrooms absorb more flavors from the spices.
4. During the cooking process, use medium fire and cook king oyster mushroom slowly to make sure they are evenly cooked.
- 4 king oyster mushrooms
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/2 tbsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. oil
-
Toast salt, ground black pepper and cumin in a small pan over slowest fire until aromatic.
-
Cut king oyster mushroom into 2 to 3 cm thickness tubes. Cut some cross lines on one side.
-
Brush some oil in a pan and place the king oyster mushrooms in. Use middle fire and fry one side until slightly seared and then turn over the fry the other side. The whole process should be around 3-5 minutes and mushrooms should be cooked slowly.
-
Transfer to serving plate, spread our spice mix. Place 1/2 tablespoon of chili sauce as another choice of dipping.
Comments
Sandra Murray says
I would like to know do you cut the top of the muchroom off as the finished picture only shows the stem of the muchroom
Elaine says
I actually fry the tops too, Sandra. Just remove it from the photo.
Sandra Murray says
Thank you for replying … I try quite a few of your recipes and not been disappointed … Thank you also for sharing your easy to follow recipes x
Gingy says
Wow! I have always seen these in the Asian food store but did not know how to cook until today! Thank you for the recipe.
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Gingy. Happy cooking. It is amazing.
Hansen Lianto says
can your recipe finished with basting with garlic and butter ? Your recipe is great! easy to follow steps and great picts. thankyou for sharing 🙂
Elaine says
Will find a chance to introduce garlic and butter version. Though it is not native to China, I love the version a lot.
Michele Knezaurek says
OMG this dish was delicious. I am having a hard time not eating them all in one sitting. Almost a vegan scallop dish. So yummy. thank you!
Elaine says
You really get it, Michele! Vegan scallop is really a great description.