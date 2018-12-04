Quick Bok choy stir fry with fresh shiitake mushrooms.
Bok choy, as one of the most popular and healthy dark green leafy vegetables in common Chinese kitchen, has been my favorite ingredient too, specially in winter. In China, the concert of seasonal eating continually obtains higher popularity. Although bok choy is available around the year due to the modernized agriculture. Winter bok choy is the best. When the temperature drops, bok choy get a crunchier texture and a sweeter flavor.
One of the simplest way of cooking bok choy is to stir fry it with garlic. In China, we call this cooking style as “清炒” meaning frying without spices. In Sichuan area, we like to add dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn in dark leafy stir fry dishes. The later method is called “炝炒”. Both methods creates delicious and healthy vegetable stir fries.
After eating too much garlicky bok choy, I always thinking about how to improve the dish. Then shiitake mushroom (in fact, beech mushroom works perfectly too) is selected as the best partner of Bok Choy. Shiitake mushroom contribute a unique aromatic while Bok Choy provides crunchy texture and mild sweet taste.
Cook’s Note
- In order to make the final dish shinning and beautiful, a very small amount of starch water (水淀粉) is usually used in vegetable stir fries. Instead of adding starch water, I use vegetable oil only. Adding vegetable oil at the very end of the stir-frying process can make the dish ” shinning shinning” too.
Instructions
Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy. Then cut into smaller pieces. Then wash the shiitake mushrooms, remove the roots and cut into slices. Heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic and mushroom slices for around 1 minutes until garlic turns aromatic and the mushroom become soft.
Place the bok choy in. Drizzle another 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil along the wok edge. Fry for around 1 minute until well cooked. Place salt in and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Mil well and serve hot.
I match it with Sichuan style shredded beef and vegetable ABC Soup. Call it a lunch.
Super easy bok choy stir fry with shiitake mushrooms
- 250 g bok choy , clean and break into smaller pieces
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil , divided
- 4 shitake mushrooms , sliced
- 3 garlic cloves , finely sliced
- 1/2 tsp. salt , or taste
-
Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy. Then cut into smaller pieces.
-
Then wash the shitake mushrooms, remove the roots and cut into slices.
-
Heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic and mushroom slices for around 1 minutes until garlic turns aromatic and the mushroom become soft.
-
Place the bok choy in. Drizzle another 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil along the wok edge. Fry for around 1 minute until well cooked.
-
Place salt in and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Mil well and serve hot.
Recipe firstly published in 2014 and updated in winter of 2018
