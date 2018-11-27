China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Radish Green/Turnip Green Stir Fry

1 Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Underrated but healthy and delicious radish green or turnip green stir fry with a typical Sichuan style dark green stir fry. Radish and turnip had been our most important and favorite food during my childhood when we can only eat vegetables in our back yard. They can survive well in cold winter days.

Radish Turnip Green Stir fry

In the past days, we believe radish green was quite delicious. However, it slowly disappears on Chinese market and Chinese table during to the modernized agriculture. During our last visit to my grandma, I bought back a large bag of turnip greens and find those good food memories in my own kitchen. So if you grown turnip or radish at home, please do not throw them always.

Radish Turnip Green Stir fry

One reason why radish green disappears on Chinese table is because it has obvious disadvantages comparing with other common dark leafy green like Bok Choy or Lettuce leaves. The first one is the strong “mustard like” raw taste. I believe this is not the right word but it is quite hard to describe. And the second one is it is not smooth at all. It has a very rough texture if cooked directly.

But we have tips to solve those problem.  1. Blanch the leaves in boiling water can help to remove the raw taste. Then the dish is flavored with chili peppers and garlic. 2. Adding starch can make them smooth.

Ingredients

  • 300g radish green or turnip green
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3-4 chili peppers
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 tbsp. Chinese cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. corns starch
  • 2 tbsp. water

Instructions

Remove the hard ends of radish green. Place the green in a large pot of boiling water with a small pinch of salt. Cook for 1-2 minutes.Radish Turnip Green Stir fry

Transfer out and slightly drain. Then finely chopped. Place garlic on top of the chopped greens.Radish Turnip Green Stir fryRadish Turnip Green Stir fry

Heat around 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and heat dried chili pepper until the pepper becomes dark red. Add garlic and chopped green in. Add salt.Radish Turnip Green Stir fry

Stir the water starch and pour in. Mix well and serve hot!

Radish Turnip Green Stir fry

Radish Turnip Green Stir fryRadish Turnip Green Stir fry
Print
Radish Green/Turnip Green Stir Fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Radish and turnip green stir fry
Servings: 3
Calories: 138 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 300 g radish green or turnip green
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3-4 chili peppers
  • 2 garlic cloves chopped
  • 2 tbsp. Chinese cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. corns starch
  • 2 tbsp. water
Instructions
  1. Remove the hard ends of radish green. Place the green in a large pot of boiling water with a small pinch of salt. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Transfer out and slightly drain. Then finely chopped.
  3. Heat around 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and heat dried chili pepper until the pepper becomes dark red. Add garlic and chopped green in. Add salt.
  4. Stir the water starch and pour in. Mix well and serve hot!
Nutrition Facts
Radish Green/Turnip Green Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 138 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 10g 15%
Sodium 320mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 7g 2%
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin A 2.6%
Vitamin C 98.9%
Calcium 26.9%
Iron 0.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Radish Turnip Green Stir fryRadish Turnip Green Stir fry

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。