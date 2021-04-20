Enoki mushroom (known as golden needle mushrooms 金(jīn)针(zhēn)菇(gū) in China) is a lovely mild and sweet editable mushroom popular in many Asian countries. It can be steamed, stir-fried, boiled or stewed. I just love them from texture, appearance to taste. It looks so pretty, right? And it is also a perfect food for spring as in most cases, our body needs making preparation for summer.
This is a super simple but excellent yummy enoki mushrooms with minced garlic. Steaming extremely kept the sweet juice coming from mushrooms, which provides a great fresh flavor.
The best match for steamed dishes is garlic sauce. It is also a good component for hot pot dipping sauce.
Instructions
Remove the ends and then lay in a serving plate. Recommend placing by layers to create a lovely presentation.
Then place the garlic sauce on top, add some fresh chili on top. Drizzle some light soy sauce.
Steam for 10 minutes.
- 150 g fresh enoki mushrooms , hard ends (around 1 inch) removed and washed
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 green onion , cut into sections
- 2 tbsp. garlic sauce instruction here
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- fresh pepper circles
Remove the hard roots of enoki mushroom. Clean and slightly drain. Then lay in a plate.
Place garlic sauce , light soy sauce and pepper circles.
Steam 10 minutes and then place green onion section on top.
Comments
Susanne says
I’ve never thought of adding the toping prior to steaming. It’s so obvious, though. Thanks for the inspiration. I will try it right away with the steamed asparagus broccoli I’m going to prepare for dinner today.
Joyce says
This is ABSOLUTELY gorgeous. I can have 2 bowls of rice to go with the mushrooms. Thanks for sharing!
Safia says
Hello Elaine! I’ve been really interested in food culture for a long time and your site is the best resource I have found on Sichuan cooking so far! It’s great to find recipes for Chinese food that aren’t westernised or generalised. So first of all I’d like to say thank you for providing such a great resource, I can’t wait to learn more from you!
I noticed that some of your recipes had minor grammatical errors . The recipes are still conveyed and I can follow them easily, if you’d like anyone to work on correcting the grammar of your posts I’d love to help you for free. English is my first language and I’d really love to work on these! I love cooking and I’d be really honoured to be able to perfect the work you’ve done. Thank you for your time!
afra says
Love this recipe! It must be about a year ago that I bought enoki for the first time. Cannot get enough of them. And this recipe is just so fabulous in its simplicity. Great flavour, wonderful texture and such a lovely sidedish. Thanks for this!!! It will appear on my table often from now on!