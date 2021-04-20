Enoki mushroom (known as golden needle mushrooms 金(jīn)针(zhēn)菇(gū) in China) is a lovely mild and sweet editable mushroom popular in many Asian countries. It can be steamed, stir-fried, boiled or stewed. I just love them from texture, appearance to taste. It looks so pretty, right? And it is also a perfect food for spring as in most cases, our body needs making preparation for summer.

This is a super simple but excellent yummy enoki mushrooms with minced garlic. Steaming extremely kept the sweet juice coming from mushrooms, which provides a great fresh flavor.

The best match for steamed dishes is garlic sauce. It is also a good component for hot pot dipping sauce.

Instructions

Remove the ends and then lay in a serving plate. Recommend placing by layers to create a lovely presentation.

Then place the garlic sauce on top, add some fresh chili on top. Drizzle some light soy sauce.

Steam for 10 minutes.