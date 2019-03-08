Super easy pan-fried king oyster mushroom, finished within 5 minutes can be better than meat. I have get suggestions for vegan friendly or vegetarian friendly dishes. There are actually lots of vegan and vegetarian dishes in China. We eat meats only 2-3 times a week 10 years ago. Some of the vegan or vegetable dishes are much more popular than comforting meat meals.

King oyster mushroom has a very lovely name in Chinese “鸡腿菇”describing the lovely shape of the raw king oyster mushroom, looks similar to chicken legs and also talking about its special texture after cooked. I present this dish to my husband who is a bbq lover. He told me this is a lovely dish of “soy chicken”素鸡 in Chinese. Monks in China traditionally loves to use cook all types of soy product like tofu, tofu skin, dried tofu and other side product like gluten as substitutes for meats. But in my mind, king oyster should be the hidden star.

This is a very simple recipe beyond common imagination. After fried with a very small amount of oil, king oyster can be quite delicious itself, soft, juicy and slightly chewy, very similar to chicken meats. Then a mixed herbs and spices are spread to cooperate and strong the flavors.

Cook’s Note

Try to choose those middle size king oyster mushrooms and avoid choosing the huge ones. If you need to wash those mushrooms, wash quickly under running water and avoid soaking mushrooms in water, as they will absorb water quickly and spoil the cooked texture. Cutting some cross lines on one side can help to fasten the cooking process and make the mushrooms absorb more flavors from the spices.

4. During the cooking process, use medium fire and cook king oyster mushroom slowly to make sure they are evenly cooked.

