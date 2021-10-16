Kung Pao king oyster mushroom is a must try dish for those vegan spicy food lovers. Kung pao chicken is the most popular Szechuan dish outside China. In China, we get a large group of dishes using Kung Pao sauce, for example, Kung Pao tofu, Kung Pao fish, Kung Pao sweet potato, Kung Pao Shrimp. Then I love to introduce this new version Kung Pao mushrooms using king oyster mushroom.

King oyster mushroom is a very interesting ingredients. If well cooked, it can present a very similar texture and even better flavor than meat. In Chinese, we get a lovely name to describe this feature “Chicken leg mushrooms”. Previously, I pan-fried them with spices. It get lots of positive feedback. Comparing with meat, mushrooms are even easier to cook becomes no marinating process is needed. So I highly recommend beginners trying this one.

About Kung Pao Sauce

Kung Pao sauce is one of the popular home style stir fry sauces in Szechuan cuisine. Kung pao sauce has two layers of flavor, one is from spices and the other one is from a balanced flavor bought by soy sauce, vinegar and sugar. Firstly, we fry garlic, ginger and scallion with dried red pepper. This taste is called as “胡辣味”，which means fried chili pepper taste. To get this unique taste, the dried chili pepper should be fried until slightly darken red to bring the right flavor.

The second layer is a balanced savory taste made from sugar, vinegar and soy sauce with starch. Starch works as a thickener and help the sauce sticking to the ingredient. Before making any kong pao dishes, prepare the sauce in advance and let all the ingredient combine together.

Instructions

Prepare kung pao sauce by mixing all seasonings together in a small bowl. Cut chili pepper into sections, prepare other aromatics.

In a wok, add oil and fry half of onion sections, dried chili pepper, ginger, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn with slow fire until aromatic.

Add mushroom in. Fry for 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms becomes soft.

Pour the mixed sauce. Mix well and make sure all the cubes are well coated by sauce. Still remember to re-stir the sauce before using.

Then add toasted peanuts and the left onion sections. We still want to keep the crispness of the peanuts.

Give a big stir fry to mix everything together. Transfer out and serve hot.