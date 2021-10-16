Kung Pao king oyster mushroom is a must try dish for those vegan spicy food lovers. Kung pao chicken is the most popular Szechuan dish outside China. In China, we get a large group of dishes using Kung Pao sauce, for example, Kung Pao tofu, Kung Pao fish, Kung Pao sweet potato, Kung Pao Shrimp. Then I love to introduce this new version Kung Pao mushrooms using king oyster mushroom.
King oyster mushroom is a very interesting ingredients. If well cooked, it can present a very similar texture and even better flavor than meat. In Chinese, we get a lovely name to describe this feature “Chicken leg mushrooms”. Previously, I pan-fried them with spices. It get lots of positive feedback. Comparing with meat, mushrooms are even easier to cook becomes no marinating process is needed. So I highly recommend beginners trying this one.
About Kung Pao Sauce
Kung Pao sauce is one of the popular home style stir fry sauces in Szechuan cuisine. Kung pao sauce has two layers of flavor, one is from spices and the other one is from a balanced flavor bought by soy sauce, vinegar and sugar. Firstly, we fry garlic, ginger and scallion with dried red pepper. This taste is called as “胡辣味”，which means fried chili pepper taste. To get this unique taste, the dried chili pepper should be fried until slightly darken red to bring the right flavor.
The second layer is a balanced savory taste made from sugar, vinegar and soy sauce with starch. Starch works as a thickener and help the sauce sticking to the ingredient. Before making any kong pao dishes, prepare the sauce in advance and let all the ingredient combine together.
Instructions
Prepare kung pao sauce by mixing all seasonings together in a small bowl. Cut chili pepper into sections, prepare other aromatics.
In a wok, add oil and fry half of onion sections, dried chili pepper, ginger, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn with slow fire until aromatic.
Add mushroom in. Fry for 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms becomes soft.
Pour the mixed sauce. Mix well and make sure all the cubes are well coated by sauce. Still remember to re-stir the sauce before using.
Then add toasted peanuts and the left onion sections. We still want to keep the crispness of the peanuts.
Give a big stir fry to mix everything together. Transfer out and serve hot.
- 2 king oyster mushrooms , or 4 smaller ones
- 1/2 cup of toasted or fried skinless peanuts
- 2 Chinese large onions , only white part, cut into small pieces around 1cm thick
- 6-10 dried chili peppers , cut into sections
- 2 tbsp. cooking oil
- 1 tbsp. whole Sichuan peppercorns
- 1 inch ginger , cut into small cubes
- 3 garlic cloves , cut into small cubes
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
- 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 tbsp. vinegar
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
Recipe firstly published in 2016and then updated with love in 2021.
Comments
M says
sounds great! I always appreciate your vegan recipes. thanks…
Susanne says
I’m looking forward to try this recipe. It really looks easy and quick. We know these mushrooms, too and call them emperors hat.
Elaine says
Susanne,
I am quite amazed by the taste too. My husband is watching his weight. So possibly there will be more vegan or vegetarian recipes on this blog in the near future.
Susanne says
A husbond watching his weight? Oh dear, you have my sympathy. That means trouble in menu planning. The recipes you post do not endanger weight. On the contrary. Either he consumes double/triple portions or he does sin otherwise. Good luck 🙂
Elaine says
In fact I am quite satisfied with my menu planning. But he eats outside a lot, at least 2 meals on working days. So he is slightly overweight because of the long time working and lack of sport.
Rach's Recipes says
I absolutely love kung pao mushrooms, my family and I enjoy it with noodles instead of rice. Have you tried? So good. Thanks for sharing.
Schechter family says
I tried this recipe tonight and liked it very much!
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback Schechter. I remember that I ate two bowls of rice with this dish.
Janny says
I LOVE YOUR RECIPES. I collected all the ones I’ve made into a binder for easy retrieval (:
I have a question about the peppercorns. How do you cook them so they are not bitter when you eat it? When I leave them whole, they are too spicy and I have to avoid eating them in the dish. My solution has been to grind them up beforehand, just wondering if you had a better method.
Thank you so much and keep up the amazing work!
Elaine says
Hi, Janny
The situation you described really exists. I use whole Sichuan peppercorns directly in most cases, because this would be more easier to fry until aroma. Definitely you have to avoid eating them, but my husband love eating whole peppercorns very much, so I don’t pay attention to it. It will be tasteless when you use ground peppercorns. I suggest you removing the whole peppercorns after frying until aromatic.
Gwen says
I am another fan of your blog Elaine, thank you so much. I have finally been able to get Sichuan peppercorns and am thrilled. I have both green and black. One is perfumey and the other spicy.
I never knew how to use them. I have put them both together in a peppermill and grind over various dishes. I especially like them on my poached egg on toast. Yummy!
Yours is the first recipe I’ve seen that mentions using the peppercorns whole. Others never specify. So should I assume most other recipes also mean to use them whole?
Also which ones are you using? Green or Black?
Elaine says
Hi Gwen,
In most cases, I use dark red ones (possibly the black one referred by you). Using whole Sichuan peppercorn is very common in Sichuan cooking method. And whole Szechuan peppercorn brings different flavors from powder. Once tried, you will fall in love with it.
Lauren says
I’m excited to try this because kung pao chicken is something I’ve missed as a vegan. What do you do with the tops of the mushrooms that you dont seem to use in this?
Elaine says
It is spring onion circles. I just use it for decoration.
Terri says
My go to recipe.