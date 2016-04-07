China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Salt and Pepper Fried Oyster Mushroom

20 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Salt and pepper fried mushroom was my favorite dinning hall dish when I was in my university. I love both the crispy shell and soft mushrooms. Those fried mushrooms are served with Sichuan pepper salt (a mixture of Sichuan Pepper powder and salt). But they can go well with other powder seasonings like Chinese five spice powder and black pepper powder.

Elaine is a big fans of all kinds of mushrooms. Sometimes, I use mushrooms in soups (oyster mushroom egg drop soup), in stir fries (kung pao mushrooms) and in braised veggies (mushroom and bok choy).

fried oyster mushrooms

Ingredient you will need

  • Around 400g oyster mushrooms, remove the tough ends
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup starch (I use sweet potato starch)+1/2 cup more if necessary
  • a small pinch of salt
  • a small pinch of black pepper
  • oil for frying
  • salt as needed
  • Sichuan peppercorn powder as needed

How to make fried mushrooms

Remove the tough ends of the oyster mushroom and then split into strips around 2-3 cm wide. After cleaning, squeeze the water out.

Sprinkle starch and then add egg, salt and black pepper. Mix well. After mixing, all the oyster mushroom should be coated with a thin layer of starch mixture.

fried oyster mushroom coated

Mix salt and Sichuan peppercorn powder with a similar ratio of 1:1.

Heat around 2 cups of oil in wok and then slide the mushroom strips in for deep-frying until the surface becomes golden brown.

fried oyster mushrooms

Serve with Sichuan peppercorn and salt.

fried oyster mushroom

5 from 5 votes
Print
Fried Oyster Mushroom
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Fried oyster mushrooms tastes crispy outside and soft inside. Usually it is served with Sichuan peppercorn powder and salt
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Fried, mushroom
Servings: 2
Calories: 444 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 400 g oyster mushrooms , remove the tough ends
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup starch , I use sweet potato starch
  • a small pinch of salt
  • a small pinch of black pepper
  • oil for frying
For garnishing
  • salt as needed
  • Sichuan peppercorn powder as needed
Instructions
  1. Remove the tough ends of the oyster mushroom and then split into strips around 2-3 cm wide. After cleaning, slightly squeeze the water out.
  2. Sprinkle starch and then add egg, salt and black pepper. Mix well.
  3. Mix salt and Sichuan peppercorn powder with a similar ratio of 1:1.
  4. Heat around 2 cups of oil in wok and then slide the mushroom strips in for deep-frying until the surface becomes golden brown.
  5. Serve directly with Sichuan peppercorn salt.
Nutrition Facts
Fried Oyster Mushroom
Amount Per Serving
Calories 444 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 9g 14%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 111mg 37%
Sodium 1092mg 46%
Potassium 1715mg 49%
Total Carbohydrates 80g 27%
Dietary Fiber 9g 36%
Sugars 5g
Protein 16g 32%
Vitamin A 5.2%
Vitamin C 3.7%
Calcium 8.6%
Iron 25.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

fried oyster mushrooms

fried oyster mushrooms

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I love sichuan food and i recently had stir fried mushrooms with duck liver sauce. I would love to try this at home but i cannot find a recipe – any suggestions?

    Reply

    • Hi Julie,
      In traditional Chinese cooking, we do not use duck liver sauce. So I am sorry that I cannot help directly.

      Reply

  2. Hi. Is there a way to maintain the crispiness of the crispy mushroom, e.g. for a week? For per experience, the crispinesa only lasts for an hour. Thank you.

    Reply

    • Hi Mina,
      If no food additives added, there is no way to keep the crispiness for a week. It is a dish need to be served after making. Sorry that I can’t help.

      Reply

  3. Hi! I am wondering if one could make this without the egg and what would you substitute it with. I am trying to avoid meat, dairy, and eggs. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!

    Reply

    • Hi Louise,
      If you don’t want to use egg, you can skip egg in the batter and replace the egg with 30ml water.

      Reply


  4. Thank you so much for this recipe..

    There is this restaurant in Rowland Heights California called “the happy veggie garden”
    and they served this plate there but it was recently taken off. Thanks again!

    Reply


  5. Hi Elaine,
    Thanks so much for sharing the fried oyster mushroom recipe.
    The mushroom tasted great. Soft and crispy at the same time.
    We always have this dish at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Tried few times to copy the dish but the outcome was never like your recipe.
    Yours is our choice.

    Reply


  6. Hi Elaine,
    I made this last night for the family, but was running short on Oyster mushrooms so prepped and used Enoki and Shimeji mushrooms in addition to the Oyster mushrooms I had, went heavy handed with the pepper, and due to the various sizes of mushrooms, just fried half at a time, was not a pretty as your photos, but amazingly delicious! Very well liked by the family, and mother in law had seconds 🙂 Thank you for a brilliant and tasty recipe. Worthy of 10 stars 🙂

    Reply

    • Thanks Lee. Your comment makes me so happy. It has been one of my favorite dish during my university life. I love to fry enoki mushrooms too. They looks quite funny after frying, though.

      Reply

  7. Hello! I’ve had fried oyster mushrooms at a vegan restaurant nearby and was hoping to recreate this dish. Your pics look SO MUCH BETTER than other recipes I’ve seen online. I was wondering, could you just use cornstarch for this? Do you think they would hold up to being tossed in a sauce, like General Tso?

    Reply

    • Hi Amanda,
      Yes you can sue cornstarch only for coating. I prefer eating with a dry mix but not a dipping sauce so we can keep the crispy texture and original aroma.
      But you can have a try and see how it goes.

      Reply


  8. Hello
    Im here in philippines, i just wanna ask where i can be able to buy a sichuan peppercorn powder and also if ever there is no sichuan peppercorn powder what would be the best alternatives. Thanks

    Reply

    • Gerold,
      I am sorry that Sichuan peppercorn is so special and there is no alternatives. You can search your Chinese stores nearby and see whether you can find a Sichuan peppercorn powder or Sichuan pepper.
      But for this particular dish, you can use black pepper to replace Sichuan peppercorn.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。