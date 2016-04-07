Salt and pepper fried mushroom was my favorite dinning hall dish when I was in my university. I love both the crispy shell and soft mushrooms. Those fried mushrooms are served with Sichuan pepper salt (a mixture of Sichuan Pepper powder and salt). But they can go well with other powder seasonings like Chinese five spice powder and black pepper powder.

Elaine is a big fans of all kinds of mushrooms. Sometimes, I use mushrooms in soups (oyster mushroom egg drop soup), in stir fries (kung pao mushrooms) and in braised veggies (mushroom and bok choy).

Ingredient you will need

Around 400g oyster mushrooms, remove the tough ends

1 egg

1 cup starch (I use sweet potato starch)+1/2 cup more if necessary

a small pinch of salt

a small pinch of black pepper

oil for frying

salt as needed

Sichuan peppercorn powder as needed

How to make fried mushrooms

Remove the tough ends of the oyster mushroom and then split into strips around 2-3 cm wide. After cleaning, squeeze the water out.

Sprinkle starch and then add egg, salt and black pepper. Mix well. After mixing, all the oyster mushroom should be coated with a thin layer of starch mixture.

Mix salt and Sichuan peppercorn powder with a similar ratio of 1:1.

Heat around 2 cups of oil in wok and then slide the mushroom strips in for deep-frying until the surface becomes golden brown.

Serve with Sichuan peppercorn and salt.