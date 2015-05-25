China Sichuan Food

Sweet dessert for summer hot days and enjoy mango in the right season.

This mango pudding is quite popular in Chinese dessert shops where lots of yummy and interesting dishes are served for example this sticky rice balls over mango smoothie, red bean soup and nuomici. I am not a sweet tooth, but I just love sweet dessert in those sun-shinning days.

In China, we get lots of ways to make this mango pudding, some use gelatin as instructed in the following recipe or pudding powder designed for homemade pudding. To get a pure and smooth taste, remember to strain the mixture!!! Since I do not have ramakins in my kitchen, I use small bowls and cups directly.

Chinese Mango Pudding
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Chinese style mango pudding
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mango, Pudding
Servings: 4 making 4 dessert serving
Calories: 249 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 3 middle size mature mangoes , fresh mango cubes 1 pound
  • 2 packet unflavored gelatin sheets , or 10g , see note 1 if you want to use gelatin powder
  • 160 ml milk , or coconut milk
  • 60 ml heavy cream , chilled
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar , or more if needed
Instructions
  1. Soak gelatin sheets in cold water until soft.
  2. In a small pot, heat half of the milk, sugar and soaked gelatin over slow fire. Keep stirring and heat until sugar and gelatin dissolve completely. Remove from heat and set aside to cool down.
  3. Cut fresh mango in half and then dice the fresh mangos out. Place most of the mango cubes in blender and then add the left half milk or coconut milk; blend until very smooth.
  4. Mix mango smooth with milk prepared in step 1, add heavy cream too. Stir until evenly combined. And strain the mixture. You may need to use a spatula to help the mixture go through the strainer. Pour the mixture to your container or ramekins. Move to refrigerator for around 2 to 3 hours until completely set.
  5. Before eating, decorate with left mango cubes and mint leaves. Enjoy!
Recipe Notes

Since gelatin sheet and gelatin powder have different bloom values, I recommend using 7.5g gelatin powder as a substitute to gelatin sheets.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Mango Pudding
Amount Per Serving
Calories 249 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 24mg 8%
Sodium 29mg 1%
Potassium 254mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 44g 15%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 42g
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin A 30.2%
Vitamin C 50%
Calcium 6.7%
Iron 1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

If you skip milk, coconut milk, or heavy cream and use coconut water only, then you will get the following version.

Comments

  1. Hello I want to make this with Gypsum and canned mango how would I do so and what would the ratios and amounts be please?

    Reply

    • Alana,
      I have never tried with gypsum, so I am so sorry that I cannot figure out the exact amount. You can use canned mango to replace fresh mango.

      Reply

  2. Am planning on trying out your recipe for the very first time for a pot luck party and I was wondering if I can use mango puree (from Can) as an alternative option and if so, how many cups would you suggest that I use for serving of 8-10 ppl? Thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing your expert advise!

    Reply

    • Sorry, Melnda. I cannot figure out the exact amounts of ingredients if using canned mango. I believe you should slightly decrease the amount of sugar. I will suggest using only 1/4 cup of sugar instead of 1/2 cup in original recipe.
      For 8-10 people, we need to triple the recipe.

      Reply

    • Cutting may break the shape as no starch added in the pudding. But you can try to use a ice block for smaller shapes.

      Reply

