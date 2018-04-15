This sticky rice flour ball or Nuomici (糯米糍)is a famous Chinese pastry which is quite popular in Guangdong province and Hong Kong. Sometimes, we call them coconut rice ball or coconut mochi.

In summer days, cold drinks and pastries are always popular since they can help us to cool down. Keep those little coconut cake in refrigerator for around 2 hours and just bit it, the aroma of coconut and the sweetness from the combination of sugar and glutinous rice are so satisfying.

Glutinous rice, also known as sticky rice is one of the most important ingredients in types of Chinese pastry. We love glutinous rice and make lots of famous festival foods with it including the rice dumpling (Tangyuan) for Dragon Boat Festival, New Year Rice cake for Spring Festival and Ciba for Middle Autumn day.

Cook’s Note

This recipe calls for water milled glutinous rice flour.You can get it from some local Asian stores or amazon Dried Sweet Glutinous Rice Flour – 2x 1 Lb (Traditional Water Milled) The batter dough can be quite sticky when still warm. After steaming, stir it with chopstick to help it cool down. You may feel strong resistance during the process. When the dough is slightly cooled to touch by hands, transfer it to a plate with plastic wrapper and knead for 3-4 minutes. This is quite important to make the dough chewy and delay aging process. We use the same technique in snow skin mooncake. Plastic gloves are very effective tool during wrapping. Although the dough should be little sticky after chilled, plastic gloves can prevent the transmission of heat from our hands.

You will need

Half cup of desiccated coconut for decoration

Mango, red bean paste or any other inner filling you want

150g (1 and ½ cup) glutinous rice flour (water milled)

40g (around 3 tbsp.) cornstarch or plain rice flour

30g (around 2 tbsp.) powdered sugar or to taste

1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil (with less taste )

240ml coconut milk

Steps

Mix all the ingredients for the batter in a large bowl until well combined.

Place the large bowl in a steamer. Bring the water to a boiling and continue to steam for 20 minutes. Stir once during the process.

When the batter is well steamed, stir it with chopsticks to speed up the cooling down process. After slightly cooled down, transfer it to a plate with plastic wrapper.

Knead the dough for 4-5 minutes with the help of the plastic wrapper. Otherwise it can be quite sticky. Then place in fridge until chilled.

Take a small ball with the help of your thumb and index finger. Form a circle with two fingers and squeeze the ball out.

You can wrap mango, red bean paste or other filling you want. Sweet ones are recommended. If you want to use red bean paste as filling, check how to make red bean paste at home. The most popular filling in China is mango and kiwi fruit.

Then coat the sticky rice balls with coconut.

And carefully transfer it to a cup holder.

