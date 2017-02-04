A very easy dessert for sweet teeth-sticky rice cake with red bean paste. As a big fan of both sticky rice and bean bean paste, I always love to combine the together. So in most cases, I make red bean paste tangyuan.

When I was a child, we used to make a large batch of tangyuan batter (at least 10kg) for Chinese New Year each year. Starting from the winter solstice, we began to eat tangyuan as breakfast or night snack. Sometimes, my parents pan-fried those yummy lightly balls instead of water boiling. They taste quite different from the traditional tangyuan soup. With the love of the childhood memory, I make this one. It is quick, easy, healthy and most importantly yummy!

Ingredients

1 cup glutinous rice flour

1/2 cup just boiled hot water

1/2 cup red bean paste filling or other filling

1/2 tablespoon oil (brushing the pan for frying)

Steps

1. In a small ball, stir just boiled hot water in flour and mix well with chopsticks. Then set aside to cool down. Knead into a around ball.

Then re-knead 2-3 minutes and then shape into a long log, so we can further divide the dough into equal pieces.

Divide into 8 portions.

Take one piece and shape into a round ball. Flat it and place 1 tablespoon of red bean paste filling in center.

Seal completely and make sure the filling is 100% wrapped.

Shape into around ball again.

Then slightly flat it. Repeat to finish all the remaining pieces.

Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Fry over slow to medium fire until both sides are golden brown (totally around 4 minutes).

Serve hot!