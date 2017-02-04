A very easy dessert for sweet teeth-sticky rice cake with red bean paste. As a big fan of both sticky rice and bean bean paste, I always love to combine the together. So in most cases, I make red bean paste tangyuan.
When I was a child, we used to make a large batch of tangyuan batter (at least 10kg) for Chinese New Year each year. Starting from the winter solstice, we began to eat tangyuan as breakfast or night snack. Sometimes, my parents pan-fried those yummy lightly balls instead of water boiling. They taste quite different from the traditional tangyuan soup. With the love of the childhood memory, I make this one. It is quick, easy, healthy and most importantly yummy!
Ingredients
1 cup glutinous rice flour
1/2 cup just boiled hot water
1/2 cup red bean paste filling or other filling
1/2 tablespoon oil (brushing the pan for frying)
Steps
1. In a small ball, stir just boiled hot water in flour and mix well with chopsticks. Then set aside to cool down. Knead into a around ball.
Then re-knead 2-3 minutes and then shape into a long log, so we can further divide the dough into equal pieces.
Divide into 8 portions.
Take one piece and shape into a round ball. Flat it and place 1 tablespoon of red bean paste filling in center.
Seal completely and make sure the filling is 100% wrapped.
Shape into around ball again.
Then slightly flat it. Repeat to finish all the remaining pieces.
Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Fry over slow to medium fire until both sides are golden brown (totally around 4 minutes).
Serve hot!
- 1 cup glutinous rice flour , more for dusting if needed
- 1/2 cup just boiled hot water
- 1/2 cup red bean paste filling , or other filling
- 1/2 tbsp. oil , brushing the pan for frying
-
In a small ball, stir just boiled hot water in flour and mix well with chopsticks. Then set aside to cool down. Knead into a around ball.
-
Re-knead 2-3 minutes on operating board. If you feel the dough is too sticky, slightly dust the board. Shape into a long log, so we can further divide the dough into 8 equal pieces.
-
Take one piece and shape into a round ball. Flat it and place 1 tablespoon of red bean paste filling in center.
-
Seal completely and make sure the filling is 100% wrapped.Shape into around ball again and slightly flatten it. Repeat to finish the remaining.
-
Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Fry over slow to medium fire until one side becomes hardened and golden brown, turn over and fry the other side until slightly browned too totally around 4 minutes.
-
Serve hot, optional with sugar.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single sticky rice cake.
Comments
Sandra says
Such a uniqe recipes and wonderful photograps 🙂 – great!
Suraj Soni says
This is easy recipe with few ingredients, i am going to share this article with my wife to make it tonight.
Michelle says
Another wonderful recipe. My daughter and I had the best snack ever today: these fried red bean rice cakes, mango and roasted oolong milky tea. Hooray!
I have been rediscovering cooking chinese, after a long hiatus, thanks to you Elaine, and my children’s enthusiasm. Please continue!
Elaine says
Thanks Michelle for the encouraging feedback. Those small cakes are really quite yummy but lots of people do not know it. So I am here to introduce some of the true treasures in Chinese cuisine and it is so nice to have readers like you. I promise to keep this process going. Hope you keep returned and happy cooking!
Nancy says
Hello, how do you make the red bean paste? I can’t wait to make them! !! Thank You for the recipe!!
Nancy says
I Can’t wait to make them! THANKS for the recipe! NANCY
Elaine says
Hi Nancy,
You can purchase the red bean paste from store or simply use this recipe to make some at home. Homemade red bean paste is even better than store bought.
Aida Morris says
Hi Elaine
This recipe is really up my alley ! I can’t wait to try this. Thanks for sharing x
Greetings from England
Elaine says
Thanks Aida for your kind comment.Hope you will love it.
Lines M Perez says
I love this recipe… they were delicious. Have a ? Can u freeze them and cook them later
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback.
I have never freeze them previously and I do not suggest you doing it. The frozen cake might be difficult to cook well and evenly. You can freeze the wrapper dough and the filling separately. And then cook them just after assembling.
Jo says
Hi, I loved this recipe but had terrible trouble with my wrappers being too sticky while trying to make them. Do you have any advice? Thanks
Elaine says
If the wrapper get too sticky, add more flour to adjust.
fohfuu says
Hi there! This recipe looks so good. Could you give the weight of glutinous rice flour you use (grams or lbs)? I live in Scotland where the atmosphere is humid and measuring by volume is very inconsistent.
Elaine says
Hi,
It is about 150g. This one is quite simple so I forgot to give the grams. Using kitchen scale actually is a better option than volume measurement. Happy cooking!
Lisa Esmer says
I had no idea how easy these were to make. After waiting a month for the rice flour (the red bean paste came within a week) I had these for lunch today! Thank you so much for posting the recipe. I will definitely make these again.
Elaine says
This is a very comforting side dish. I am glad to know you like it too. Happy cooking, Lisa!