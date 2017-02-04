China Sichuan Food

A very easy dessert for sweet teeth-sticky rice cake with red bean paste. As a big fan of both sticky rice and bean bean paste, I always love to combine the together. So in most cases, I make red bean paste tangyuan.

When I was a child, we used to make a large batch of tangyuan batter (at least 10kg) for Chinese New Year each year. Starting from the winter solstice, we began to eat tangyuan as breakfast or night snack. Sometimes, my parents pan-fried those yummy lightly balls instead of water boiling. They taste quite different from the traditional tangyuan soup. With the love of the childhood memory, I make this one. It is quick, easy, healthy and most importantly yummy!

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Ingredients

1 cup glutinous rice flour
1/2 cup just boiled hot water
1/2 cup red bean paste filling or other filling
1/2 tablespoon oil (brushing the pan for frying)

Steps

1. In a small ball, stir just boiled hot water in flour and mix well with chopsticks. Then set aside to cool down. Knead into a around ball.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Then re-knead 2-3 minutes and then shape into a long log, so we can further divide the dough into equal pieces.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Divide into 8 portions.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Take one piece and shape into a round ball. Flat it and place 1 tablespoon of red bean paste filling in center.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Seal completely and make sure the filling is 100% wrapped.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Shape into around ball again.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Then slightly flat it. Repeat to finish all the remaining pieces.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Fry over slow to medium fire until both sides are golden brown (totally around 4 minutes).

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Serve hot!

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Sticky Rice Cake with Red Bean Paste
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Dessert for sweet teeth- sticky rice cake with red bean paste
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: red bean, Sticky Rice
Servings: 8 Making 8 small sticky rice cakes
Calories: 121 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. In a small ball, stir just boiled hot water in flour and mix well with chopsticks. Then set aside to cool down. Knead into a around ball.
  2. Re-knead 2-3 minutes on operating board. If you feel the dough is too sticky, slightly dust the board. Shape into a long log, so we can further divide the dough into 8 equal pieces.
  3. Take one piece and shape into a round ball. Flat it and place 1 tablespoon of red bean paste filling in center.
  4. Seal completely and make sure the filling is 100% wrapped.Shape into around ball again and slightly flatten it. Repeat to finish the remaining.
  5. Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Fry over slow to medium fire until one side becomes hardened and golden brown, turn over and fry the other side until slightly browned too totally around 4 minutes.
  6. Serve hot, optional with sugar.
Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single sticky rice cake.

Nutrition Facts
Sticky Rice Cake with Red Bean Paste
Amount Per Serving
Calories 121 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 2%
Potassium 15mg 0%
Total Carbohydrates 25g 8%
Sugars 7g
Protein 1g 2%
Calcium 0.5%
Iron 1.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Sticky rice cake with red bean paste

Comments

  3. Another wonderful recipe. My daughter and I had the best snack ever today: these fried red bean rice cakes, mango and roasted oolong milky tea. Hooray!

    I have been rediscovering cooking chinese, after a long hiatus, thanks to you Elaine, and my children’s enthusiasm. Please continue!

    Reply

    • Thanks Michelle for the encouraging feedback. Those small cakes are really quite yummy but lots of people do not know it. So I am here to introduce some of the true treasures in Chinese cuisine and it is so nice to have readers like you. I promise to keep this process going. Hope you keep returned and happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Thanks for the feedback.
      I have never freeze them previously and I do not suggest you doing it. The frozen cake might be difficult to cook well and evenly. You can freeze the wrapper dough and the filling separately. And then cook them just after assembling.

      Reply

  7. Hi, I loved this recipe but had terrible trouble with my wrappers being too sticky while trying to make them. Do you have any advice? Thanks

    Reply

  8. Hi there! This recipe looks so good. Could you give the weight of glutinous rice flour you use (grams or lbs)? I live in Scotland where the atmosphere is humid and measuring by volume is very inconsistent.

    Reply

    • Hi,
      It is about 150g. This one is quite simple so I forgot to give the grams. Using kitchen scale actually is a better option than volume measurement. Happy cooking!

      Reply


  9. I had no idea how easy these were to make. After waiting a month for the rice flour (the red bean paste came within a week) I had these for lunch today! Thank you so much for posting the recipe. I will definitely make these again.

    Reply

