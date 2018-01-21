Yummy pan-fried sticky rice cake with traditional black sesame filling. Two weeks ago, I finished the preparation work for making the TangYuan filling for the coming Chinese New Year. Black sesame filling is still my top choice because it is the most classic version. The result is quite satisfying.

During the process of making traditional water boiled Tangyuan with the running filling, the idea of pan frying crispy version comes into my mind. After the pan-frying process, there will be a crisp shell. Please imagine the different textures of various parts of the rice cake. We get crisp shell, soft and sticky middle part and amazing running filling. This is even more interesting than other common sweet paste.

Cook’s note

I share the same ingredients with traditional tangyuan but slightly different process. It is quite important to reduce your amount of filling and try to make the ball as even as possible. When flatting the filled balls, there might be very thin part of the wrapper. After heating, the filling expands slightly and goes out from the thin parts of the rice shell. I would recommend around 1/2 teaspoon for each cake. In order to get the prefect crisp shell, I recommend using casting iron pan . It can help to harden the shell in a very short time, which is quite important to prevent the running filling going out. So we can have perfect shaped cakes.

Ingredients

1/4 cup black sesame filling, you can refer to this post to make your homemade version.

1 cup sticky rice flour

1/4 cup hot boiling water

1/4 cup cold water

Instructions

Place the sticky rice flour into a large bowl, add hot boiling water in the center, only cover 1/3 to 1/2 of the flour and wait for 10 to 15 minutes until the hot part is cooled . Then pour the cold water. Grasp to form a dough and keep kneading for couple of minutes until smooth; shape the dough into a long log so you can divide them into similar pieces in the following step. Since we add boiled water firstly, the dough should be quite soft but not sticky.

Divide the dough into 8 similar portions.Take one piece and shape it to a bowl carefully (tips at Note 1). Then scoop around ½ teaspoon of black sesame filling into the center. Seal the rice dumpling completely. Then flat the round balls.

Grease the pan and the place the cakes in. Fry for 3-4 minutes over medium fire until one side is golden brown. Turn over and fry for another 2-3 minutes. Furthermore, you can stand the cakes up and fry for another 1 minute to maximize the crisp shell.

