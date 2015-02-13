Famous Hong Kong style glutinous rice ball with crushed peanuts—Tang Bu Shuai!

Chinese new year is just on the corner, thus I am testing and making many dishes as the preparation of my Chinese new year menu instead of purchasing various foods. This is one of the most popular desserts, usually prepared as a snack for Chinese New Year. It is quite similar to Tang Yuan or can be considered as Cantonese Tang Yuan. The difference lies in cooking and serving methods.

It has a lovely Chinese name: Tang Bu Shuai, meaning the sugar cannot be separated from the glutinous rice ball and there are two sweet stores about the origin of the name.

The first one is about a Chinese God delivering medicine inside the rice balls to save people additive to drugs. Personally, I love the second one about love. A young man goes to a young lady’s home to make a Chinese proposal, if he is served with this Tang Bu Shuai by the lady’s parents, the lady will marry him and “stick to ” him for the left life. If he is served with a bowl of syrup with shattered eggs and dried bean curd, he understands that there is no change to marry the lady because shattered eggs meaning separating. When I first see the name, a picture about newly in love couples “stick to ” each other.

Make sure the glutinous rice balls float on the surface!

Topped with peanuts, coconut and sesame seeds.