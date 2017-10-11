This restaurant style Szechuan green beans is a perfect combination of protein and vegetables, with savory and slightly spicy taste.

There is really a long list of my favorite Szechuan dishes including Mapo tofu, Dan Dan Noodles, month watering chicken, Chongqing Chicken, Szechuan fish etc. And this Szechuan green bean with minced pork, Szechuan unique Ya Cai, garlic and spices is one of the perfect dishes in the dry frying dishes in Szechuan cuisine. Dry frying known as “干煸”in Chinese is a popular cooking method used in Szechuan cuisine. This method can remove the initial water content in the ingredients and help them to absorb the seasonings. There are several recipes on this blog using similar method. Check them by clicking Szechuan dry-fried cauliflower and Chinese style cabbage stir-fry.

There are two ways of pre-frying the green beans, deep-frying with more oil and less time or shallow-frying with less oil and more time. It actually depends on you. But the restaurant usually use the deep-frying method because shallow frying takes around 12 to 15 minutes which is 5 times longer than deep-frying method.

Deep-frying method:

Add around 3 cups of oil in a wok (I love to use wok for deep-frying because the deep center helps to save oil) and then place the drained green beans in.

Fry over middle to high fire until the skin becomes wrinkled. This process may need 3 to 4 minutes.

