Szechuan Dry Fried Green Beans (Simplified version)

This restaurant style Szechuan green beans is a perfect combination of protein and vegetables, with savory and slightly spicy taste.

Szechuan dry-fried green beans quick version| chinasichuanfood.com

There is really a long list of my favorite Szechuan dishes including Mapo tofu, Dan Dan Noodles, month watering chicken, Chongqing Chicken, Szechuan fish etc. And this Szechuan green bean with minced pork, Szechuan unique Ya Cai, garlic and spices is one of the perfect dishes in the dry frying dishes in Szechuan cuisine. Dry frying known as “干煸”in Chinese is a popular cooking method used in Szechuan cuisine. This method can remove the initial water content in the ingredients and help them to absorb the seasonings. There are several recipes on this blog using similar method. Check them by clicking Szechuan dry-fried cauliflower and Chinese style cabbage stir-fry.

Szechuan dry-fried green beans quick version| chinasichuanfood.com

There are two ways of pre-frying the green beans, deep-frying with more oil and less time or shallow-frying with less oil and more time. It actually depends on you. But the restaurant usually use the deep-frying method because shallow frying takes around 12 to 15 minutes which is 5 times longer than deep-frying method.

Deep-frying method: 

Add around 3 cups of oil in a wok (I love to use wok for deep-frying because the deep center helps to save oil) and then place the drained green beans in.

Szechuan dry-fried green beans quick version| chinasichuanfood.com

Fry over middle to high fire until the skin becomes  wrinkled. This process may need 3 to 4 minutes.

Szechuan dry-fried green beans quick version| chinasichuanfood.com

Szechuan Dry Fried Green Beans
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Szechuan style dry fried green beans
Course: stir fry
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Dry Fried, Green Bean
Servings: 2
Calories: 455 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 400 g fresh green beans ,ends removed and cut into 8cm long sections
  • 2 cups of oil for frying
  • 2 tsp. light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 tbsp. Szechuan Ya Cai ,skip it if this is unavailable
  • 2 garlic cloves ,minced
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 6-7 Szechuan peppercorns
  • 3-5 dried chili peppers ,cut into sections
  • Minced pork and marinate
  • 1/3 cup minced pork ,possibly with some fat
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
Instructions
  1. Marinate minced pork with all the seasonings in a small bowl for around 15 minutes just before cooking. Prepare the green beans and drain with paper.
  2. Heat up oil in wok (or you can use a small deep pot) until you can see light smoke on the surface over high fire. Add drained green beans to fry for 3 to 5 minutes over low to medium fire. Stir the beans occasionally during the process. They will be well deep-fried when there are obviously withered. Transfer out and filter the extra oil out.
  3. Leave around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and pour out the extra. Be carefully during the process as the oil is extremely hot. Add minced pork and fry until for 1 minute until aroma and then put ginger, garlic, Szechuan pepper, ginger, Ya Cai (if you happen to have some in kitchen) and dried pepper. Fry for another 1 to 2 minute. Return green beans along with salt, sugar and light soy sauce. Fry until everything is well combined. Serve hot!

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

You can add around 1/2 teaspoon of sugar to mild the spiciness.

Nutrition Facts
Szechuan Dry Fried Green Beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 455 Calories from Fat 279
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 31g 48%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 27mg 9%
Sodium 520mg 22%
Potassium 624mg 18%
Total Carbohydrates 22g 7%
Dietary Fiber 6g 24%
Sugars 8g
Protein 11g 22%
Vitamin A 48.8%
Vitamin C 33%
Calcium 8.8%
Iron 15.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Szechuan dry-fried green beans quick version| chinasichuanfood.com

  2. This is one of my favorite dishes in any restaurant in China – I never knew it was szechuan! Do you have a recommendation for what brand of ya cai is good to buy and will be available in most places (in China)?

    • If you are not in Sichuan but Shangdong, you can search it in supermarkets like Walmart. But the easiest way is to buy it from Taobao. You can search 四川芽菜.

  3. I found this once in a book and make it ever since. I just fry them for 5 minutes, dry them with kitchen paper and sprinkle soy sauce on them, and with only that it is already absolutely delicious. Will try yours next time. Love that it has sugar. Sugar, salt, fat – the mix nobody can resist. Getting hungry…

  4. I love this dish! When I lived in Beijing I ate it almost every day 🙂
    Sadly you cant find fresh sichuan peppercorn where I live and with dried one it doesnt get that tasty in my opinion. Now I happened to find some Sichuan Pepper Oil which is really fragrant. Can´t wait to try it with this for little extra prickly taste.

  6. Dear Elaine

    Can you suggest an alteration to this recipe to make it Vegan? I would love to try it because I love green beans but I don’t eat meat :(…
    Love your recipes :*

    • Hi Ana,
      You can skip minced meat and use ya-cai or chopped olive vegetable. The two are great substitute for this dish.

  9. Hello Elain,

    I really enjoy your website and recipe a lot. I would like to try this recipe too but I have one question.
    How much minced pork meat should be used for this recipe?

    Keep up your great work.

    • Sonja,
      I usually use 1/2 cup minced pork. But you know this is not a baking recipe. You can adjust the amount of the minced pork.

  10. The recipe is missing some steps. It’s a good one but if you’re not an experienced cook it won’t work. Good luck y’all

    • Marion,
      Can you please give me more details about what’s the missing steps? I can correct the recipe and video.

