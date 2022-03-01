China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Szechuan Dry Fried Green Beans (Simplified version)

25 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This restaurant style Szechuan green beans is a perfect combination of protein and vegetables, with savory and slightly spicy taste.

There is really a long list of my favorite Szechuan dishes including Mapo tofu, Dan Dan Noodles, month watering chicken, Chongqing Chicken, Szechuan fish etc. Sichuan dry fried green beans (干煸豆角)   is very popular in Chinese restaurants. However, many of my friends complains that it is difficult to make a successful one since they either over fried  the green beans to burn or the green beans are not  fried enough. Dry frying also known as “干煸” is a cooking method we commonly use in different Chinese cuisines. Comparing the sautéed recipes, more oil is needed in the pan but less oil is needed comparing with deep frying. They are still other famous dishes such as Szechuan Dry-fried beef shreds (干煸牛肉丝), dry fried cauliflower or dry fried cabbage. Dry frying usually takes longer time but the ingredient can absorb the flavors and aromas in the most degree because the water content is removed mostly. 

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Special Ingredients –Ya cai

Traditional dry fried green beans calls for a very small amount of Ya-Cai.

Ya-cai(芽菜) is one of the three most important and famous preserved vegetables in Sichuan cuisine. As a side ingredient, it can increase some long lasting aroma for dishes. One of the most popular Sichuan dish using Ya Cai is Dan Dan Noodles. If you don’t have it on hand, it is ok to skip this ingredient and simply fry green beans with pork.

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Many restaurants refer to use deep-frying instead of dry frying slowly with a pan because deep-frying can save lots of time. I get some basic tips for pan frying methond.

  1. Add the green beans in without oil. Fry for a while until the water on surface is removed.
  2. Then add oil and continue drying until the green beans becomes wrinkled.
Sichuan dry fired green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions.

Cap the fresh green beans; Wash and drain. Then get a pan or wok. Place green beans in and fry for 2-3 minutes until the water on the surface is dried mostly. Then add around 2 tablespoons of oil in pan and continue cooking until the green beans becomes wrinkled. This process may take around 10 to 12 minutes. Be patience. Turn the beans from time to time to avoid partially overcooked. Then transfer the green beans out.

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Keep the oil and fry minced pork until crispy and browned. Add a very small pinch of salt and drizzle around 1 teaspoon of light soy sauce along with the deges.

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Place garlic, ginger and scallion white, Yacai, dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn. Fry until aromatic.

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Return green beans, add salt, sugar and light soy sauce. Mix well and sever hot!

Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Other Chinese green bean recipes

5 from 2 votes
Sichuan dry fried green beans|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sichuan Dry fried green beans

Sichuan style green beans with minced pork

Servings: 2
Calories: 363 kcal
Ingredients
  • 400 g fresh green beans ends removed and cut into 10 cm sections
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1/2 cup minced pork
  • 1/3 cup Szechuan Ya Cai ,skip it if this is unavailable
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tbsp. scallion white
  • 6 dried chili peppers , cut into halves
  • 1.5 tbsp. light soy sauce , divided
  • 1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
Instructions

  1. Cap the fresh green beans; Wash and drain.

  2. Then get a pan or wok. Place green beans in and fry for 2-3 minutes until the water on the surface is dried mostly. Then add around 2 tablespoons of oil in pan and continue cooking until the green beans becomes wrinkled. This process may take around 10 to 12 minutes. Be patience. Turn the beans avoid partially overcooked. Then transfer the green beans out.

  3. Keep the oil and fry minced pork until crispy and browned. Add a very small pinch of salt and drizzle around 1 teaspoon of light soy sauce along with the edges of the pan.

  4. Place garlic, ginger and scallion white, Ya Cai, dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn. Fry until aromatic.

  5. Return green beans, add salt, sugar and light soy sauce. Mix well and sever hot!

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Dry fried green beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 363 Calories from Fat 243
% Daily Value*
Fat 27g42%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 6g
Monounsaturated Fat 15g
Cholesterol 41mg14%
Sodium 666mg29%
Potassium 691mg20%
Carbohydrates 18g6%
Fiber 6g25%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 15g30%
Vitamin A 1859IU37%
Vitamin C 28mg34%
Calcium 99mg10%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sichuan dry fired green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    Finally found sui mi ya cai and made this recipe!

    Absolutely delicious. Better than what we buy in Melbourne CBD sichuan restaurants.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。