Chinese style braised noodles with green beans (豆角焖面) is a one of the most popular staple in Northern part of China. This braised noodles taste fabulous after absorbing the sauce of the green beans and pork belly.

Braised noodles “焖面” is a cooking method unique to Northern part of China where noodle is the mains staple food. The cooking method is totally different, the noodle is cooked firstly through steaming and then in sauce. Although it looks similar to chow mein after finished But the big flavors are almost absorbed by the noodles. It is a tradition to use pork belly, which is considered as the best part of pork by many people including me to provide the oil for frying the beans and braising the noodles. I have tried pork belly with fresh vegetables like cucumber and celery. They really match so well.

Cook’s Note

How to choose noodle: I recommend using fresh egg noodles, or fresh yellow alkaline noodle.

Use non-stick pan for beginners. The noodle might be easy to stick to bottom. So highly recommend using non-stick pan.

Watch carefully in the last stage to avoid over drying the noodles.

Instructions

Prepare the ingredients. Cut the green beans into sections, slice the pork belly. Prepare minced garlic, scallion, ginger and mashed garlic.

Add a very small amount of oil in wok and then place Sichuan peppercorn and star anise. Fry for around half minute and then you well smell the strong aroma of the spices. Remove them out.

Fry pork belly until browned. Then remove all the oil and leave only the pork belly slices in wok.

Add garlic, ginger and scallion to fry until aromatic. Then place beans in.

Add all seasonings and fry for half minute. Place around 2 cups of water in. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

Then scoop around 1/2 cup liquid out, then spread the noodles in. Cover to cook 2 minutes and then add the pour the liquid on top. Continue cooking 1 minute.

Add mashed garlic and add around 1 teaspoon of vinegar along with the edges. Mix well.