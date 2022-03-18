Sichuan style dry fried cauliflower with a savory and slightly spicy flavor. Comparing with famous Sichuan dry fried green beans, this might be less known and I really think it worth trying. It is always the top star in real Sichuan restaurants along with Mapo tofu and twice cooked pork belly.

About the cooking method: Dry-frying

Gan bian or dry-frying is a famous cooking method in Sichuan cuisine. Crunchy vegetables like cauliflower, green beans and cabbage, firstly deep-frying or pan-frying is used to remove the water contained in raw materials. And then add Sichuan peppercorn, chili peppers or other seasonings and side ingredients for flavoring. Removing the water inside the vegetables can make them absorb flavors and seasonings better.

I am a big fan of this series of dishes. I am always trying to find new ingredients to replace green beans. After several testing, it proofed that cauliflower, winter bamboo shoots, chicken leg mushrooms and beef(Sichuan shredded beef ), chicken and potatoes are perfect ingredients for Gan Bian dishes. When it comes to cauliflower, I was totally amazed by how great the cauliflower when absorbed the spicy but not overwhelming hot taste.

Choose of cauliflower

I recommend long stem organic cauliflower for this recipes since it is much crunchier than the short stem ones. It is much crunchier and tender in flavor and texture.

Cook’s Note

Don’t blanching the cauliflower like regular light stir frying process as we need to remove water mostly.

Instructions

Place around 100g pork belly in wok and fry until the pork becomes cured and browned. This is a big flavor resource. But if you really want to turn this dish into vegan friendly, vegetable cooking oil can be also used.

Remove the extra oil and then add cauliflower. Continue frying for 5-6 minutes until the cauliflower is well cooked and becomes soft. Transfer all of the content to edges of the wok and leave some oil in center. Place garlic, ginger, dried pepper (or fresh ones) and Sichuan peppercorn. Fry until aromatic.

Add salt, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar. Give a big stir fry to mix all the seasonings even.

Other dry fried dishes to try