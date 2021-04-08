This is a Sichuan style dry pot potato. If you read my previous posts, you will find that I love dry pot dishes a lot.

Dry pot is another popular “hot pot” in Sichuan area including my hometown Chongqing. Almost everything can be used in dry pots, just like hot pot. This set is similar to dry fried green beans. The key important is to remove the water content of the ingredients and thus can make the tissues absorb the flavors from the seasonings. The most popular ingredients for dry pot is potatoes, lotus root, cauliflower, tofu products and yum. Although they are quite plain originally, but they becomes something really delicious by this method.

I made this as a vegan friendly recipe. You can also add several slices of pork belly just like what I did in the dry pot cabbage.

Instructions

Peel potatoes and then cut into 0.8cm (make thicker slices). Then place in a large pot of boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes. Drain completely.

Add oil in wok and fry the potatoes until slightly browned on the surface. In this step, we are trying to remove the water from the potatoes.

Add doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion white, chili powder, salt and sugar. Mix well. Then place red onion, scallion section and peppers. Drizzle some light soy sauce over the sauce. Toss to mix well.

This dish is not crispy, it is soft after cooked. But all flavors has been embed, and you will taste the best side of the potatoes, much better than meat.