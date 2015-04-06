One of the most famous Szechuan style chicken dishes–poached chicken in chili sauce

The Chinese name is “口水鸡” (Kou Shui Ji), so it is sometimes translated into Saliva chicken directly. This name may sound quite weird or uncomfortable. Mouthwatering chicken is a better one. Whenever you get a chance to visit an authentic Szechuan restaurant, order it!!!

The short poaching cooking skill will make the chicken meat super tender and it is also used in Cantonese white cut chicken. After cooking, soak the chicken in iced water can tighten the skin. There are several important tips to make perfect Saliva chicken at home with tender texture and excellent Szechuan style mala flavor.

About the chicken

I would recommend using whole chicken (younger ones around 2 pounds) for this recipe as a whole chicken offers maximum Chicken skin (the best part of this dish).

Clean the chicken and remove feet and head. In a large pot, add chicken, green onion and 3-4 slices of ginger and cooking wine. Then pour enough water to cover the chicken. Bring the content to a boiling with medium fire and continue cooking for around 8 minutes (for longer ones, you may need 10-15 minutes). Turn off the fire, cover the lid and let the chicken stay for around 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken out and soak it with iced water. Turn over several times during the process until the chicken is completely cooled down. Cut chicken into chunks when it is completely cooled down to get smooth edges.

About the chili oil

Szechuan style chili oil is the soul of this dish. Store-bought ones are good enough!! Additionally, chili oil should be prepared firstly because the color of the red oil will become brighter after hours of resting. I list the ingredient for around 1 cup of oil. However we only need around 4 to 6 tablespoons in this recipe. You can use this chili oil in many other Szechuan style dishes like bon bon chicken, or Szechuan style chicken noodle salad.

5 from 4 votes Print Saliva Chicken-Mouthwatering Chicken Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Famous Szechuan style chicken salad--mouthwatering chicken Course: Main Course Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine Keyword: chicken Servings : 2 Calories : 1440 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1 chicken , around 2 pound

4 ginger slices

2 green onions

1 tablespoon cooking wine

Peanuts , toasted and crushed

White sesame seeds , toasted Chili oil 2 slices of ginger

2 star anise

1 teaspoon cumin

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons chili flakes

1.5 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn , or powder

1.5 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

1 tablespoon sesame seeds Other ingredients for the Sauce 4-6 tablespoons Szechuan style chili oil

2 tablespoons black vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoon cooking wine

1/2 teaspoon sugar

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

2 garlic cloves , smashed

1/2 tablespoon minced green onion

Minced coriander Instructions Szechuan combined chili oil In a small bowl, mix chili powder, Sichuan peppercorn, five spice powder and sesame seeds. In a pan, add bay leaves, cumin, ginger slices and star anise, pour in around 1 cup of oil and heat until hot over slowest fire (if the spices are overheated, they become bitter). Discard all the spices and leave the oil only. Pour the hot oil directly to the powder mixture in the small bowl. You will smell the strong aroma during the process. Set the Szechuan combined chili oil aside. I highly recommend you making the chili oil in the previous day so there are sometime for the spices mix together. Or if you do not have pepper flakes, check this post introducing how to make chili oil from whole chili peppers. Prepare the chicken Clean the chicken and remove feet and head. In a large pot, add chicken, green onion and 3-4 slices of ginger and cooking wine. Then pour enough water to cover the chicken. Bring the content to a boiling with medium fire and continue cooking for around 8 minutes (see note 1 for the adjusting of the time needed). Turn off the fire, cover the lid and let the chicken stay for around 20 minutes. In a large bowl, prepare enough iced water. Transfer the chicken out and soak it with iced water. Turn over several times during the process until the chicken is completely cooled down. Cut into chunks and lay in the serving bowl. Mix around 4 to 6 tablespoons of chili oil with other ingredients to prepare the sauce. Toast peanuts and white sesame in pan until aroma and then crush with a rolling pin or crusher. Pour the sauce over the chicken, garnish with toasted peanuts and white sesame seeds and enjoy! Recipe Notes For larger chicken, lengthen the poach time but no longer than 15 minutes. Nutrition Facts Saliva Chicken-Mouthwatering Chicken Amount Per Serving Calories 1440 Calories from Fat 990 % Daily Value* Total Fat 110g 169% Saturated Fat 25g 125% Cholesterol 340mg 113% Sodium 963mg 40% Potassium 1258mg 36% Total Carbohydrates 16g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 20% Sugars 2g Protein 90g 180% Vitamin A 73.2% Vitamin C 13.5% Calcium 19% Iron 51.6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

