Easy and aromatic garlicky steamed chicken with black bean sauce. This is super easy and friendly to make in summer. So need to stand in front of hot fire and you get well flavored and tender chicken dish made within 15 minutes.

Chicken is easy to prepare and cook. There are a large group of chicken recipes on the blog. Chicken can be fried and toasted with salt and pepper, or fry with lots of aromatics. Older hen can be used in soups with mushrooms or bamboo shoots. Although quite common and simple, chicken meat can be easily overcooked especially in stir-frying recipes. Steaming is the friendliest to beginners since the temperature of the vapour is quite stable. I introduced very simple steamed chicken with scallion and ginger to keep the original taste of the chicken, matched with a dipping sauce. This one the chicken is coated with a heavier seasonings and sauce. With the protection of the starch, the chicken cubes can be super tender but full of flavor.

Cook’s Note

Marinating chicken is the key step for a good flavor result. Pour hot oil over garlic and fermented black bean can motivate the aroma. Adding your favorite vegetable at the bottom have two purposes. The first one is to support the chicken and make sure they are evenly cooked. And the second is to absorb the juicy of the chicken.

Instructions

Cut chicken meat into small pieces and then marinating with all the marinating ingredients namely light soy sauce, sugar, white pepper, oyster sauce, Chinese cooking oil, spring onion and ginger slices. Mix well and set aside for 30 minutes. Then discard the spring onion sections and ginger slices. Add cornstarch in and mix well.

Finely chop garlic and then roughly cut fermented black beans. Place the mushrooms at the bottom, and then top with chicken. Spread the garlic and fermented black beans evenly over the chicken. Heat around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil until smoky and pour evenly over the garlic. Mix well.

Place mushroom and wood ear in bottom and then spread the chicken meat. Steam with high fire for 15 minutes.

Transfer out, sprinkle some extra light soy sauce and sesame oil to create some naughty flavors. Serve with steamed rice.

