Learn how to make crispy pan-fried chicken with a scallion ginger dipping sauce plus a lovely hot and sour sauce.

Chicken, fish and seafood have become the most popular meat in summer days in my kitchen. I just give up my favorite pork belly in stir frying dishes, ribs and beef. Both chicken and fish are tender meats which can be overcooked easily. So they should be treated very carefully.

Poaching and steaming can creates the tenderest texture for chicken just like I introduced in a famous white cut chicken from Cantonese cuisine and the famous Sichuan chicken in chili broth. Or you can simple steam chicken with scallion and ginger. But this pan-fried crispy version is worth trying too. The crispy skin is a highlights of the chicken. But more importantly, it is quite easy to prepare. No marinating needed. Everything flavoring will be passed to the dipping sauce directly.

I have matched two dipping sauces for this easy and wonderful chicken. One is traditional scallion and ginger and a newly invented hot and sour dipping sauce. Scallion and ginger sauce can give the chicken an impressive aroma while the lime version gives a very fresh and hot flavor.

Cook’s Note

1.There is no need to marinate the chicken firstly but make sure the chicken is completely pat dry.

2.Use oven can help to keep the skin crispy. The chicken can be also cooked within the pan with a cover. Leave a small leak when covering the lid. But do not overcook the chicken.

3.In order to make beautiful cuts, I recommend place the skin side down. But be quick during the process, otherwise juice from the chicken can further spoil the crispy shell. In the video, I am waiting for my partner to find the right position and the crispy skin is slightly softened back.

Instructions

Remove the bones of the chicken thigh and then pat dry completely.

Pre-heat

Slightly grease the pan and place the chicken in. Skin downside. Fry over medium to slow fire until the bottom skin release oil. Pour the extra chicken oil out. Then continue cooking until the skin becomes crispy (takes 10 to 15 minutes). Then turn over.



During the process, make the two dipping sauces. Dipping sauce 1:Add chicken oil in a pan, add grated ginger and garlic. Fry until aromatic. Add spring onion and then place water. Simmer for a while. Add a small pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Mix well.

Dipping sauce II, place chopped ginger, garlic, fresh pepper, coriander with soy sauce and sesame oil in a small bowl. Squeeze around 1 tablespoons of lime juice.



Place in oven and continue roasting for 3-5 minutes at 180 degree C. Transfer out immediately. Cut into smaller strips and serve with dips.