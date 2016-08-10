Taiwanese salt and pepper chicken (basil peppercorn chicken or yan su ji) is one of my husband’s favorite during sports event just like Olympic Game this year. He is the happiest man in the world when served with fried chicken and chilled beer.
Personally I don’t like to make deep-fried dishes at home because usually a large mount of oil is needed. With the hope of saving some oil, I use a smaller pot and fry the chicken by 4 batches (I hope to be a saving cook).
About the ingredients for this salt and pepper peppercorn chicken
I use chicken thigh instead of chicken breast. Chinese really do not like chicken breast even in the famous Kung Pao Chicken. Boneless chicken thigh is our favorite. Remove the skins and the bones and cut chicken into bite sizes.
The flour for coating is sweet potato flour, which is an extremely popular flour used in many Chinese cuisines including Szechuan cuisine. We made a large bag using the sweet potatoes growing in our own field each year. Most of the sweet potato flour is coarse-textured, which will give the characteristic crumbly texture on the surface. You can try to search it in Asian grocers, otherwise use cornstarch or all-purpose flour to replace it. But you may end up with slightly different looking.
You will need
- 2 boneless chicken thigh (around 320g)
- 2/3 cup sweet potato starch (or you can use other starch to replace it )
- 1 small bunch of basil
- oil for deep-frying
Marinating
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon beer
- 1/8 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 egg (smaller one)
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoon of salt
Mixed seasonings powder
- 1 tablespoon white pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Chinese five spice
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/4 teaspoon curry powder
Instructions
Clean fresh basil leaves and drain completely with kitchen paper.
Mix all the marinating ingredients with chicken meat. Combine well and set aside in fridge for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Add half of the flour and mix well.
Heat up oil to 170 degree C. Place the remaining flour in a plate and coat each chicken piece with a thin layer of flour.
Slow the heat to medium heat and fry the chicken pieces for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown.
Transfer out and cool down slightly (around 2 to 3 minutes)
Reheat the oil around 150 degree C and then add basil leaves in. And then continue heating the oil until really hot, return the fried chicken pieces to fry for around half minute.
To make mixed seasonings: mix the ingredients together and toast in a pan over low–medium heat until fragrant. Sprinkle the seasonings on the fried chicken and serve immediately.
Comments
Susanne says
Sports, men, beer and fried food – this is an international phenomenon 🙂 Best wishes to your husbond and the Chiniese teams at the olympic games.
I agree about the chicken tighs being the best. I’ld appreciate chicken with 4 legs….
Elaine says
You are so grateful. I just realized that how lucky we are to get 4 legs from one chicken.
Sapana says
That looks so super delicious!! I want to make it now!!
Elaine says
Thank you
Myrna Chan-Andersen says
I will definitely try this. Can’t wait! Thank you for all the exciting recipes you’ve been posting.
Elaine says
Happy cooking Myrna! I hope you will like it as me too.
chinablue says
This is one of my favorite street food in Taiwan…I’ll definitely try this bad boy! thanks for sharing..
Elaine says
It is the best partner of sports really.
Mrs Vicki says
i am drooling! I can hardly wait for the weather to cool down so I can give this a try. Thank you, Elaine, for sharing your fantastic, authentic recipes. I want to make ALL of them. I love your blog!
Warmest regards from me in the USA.
Elaine says
Thanks Vicki for such a lovely comment. It really clam me down in the hot weather near 40 degree C in my city. I hope you will love it and happy cooking.
Hailee says
Hi Elaine
I was wondering what I can use to make it spicy. These reminds me of the popcorn chicken that sells in those boba tea house places and I usually add the spicy spice to it and not sure what it is. Can’t wait to try this recipe been looking for one for quite some time already. Thanks!
Elaine says
Hi Hailee,
There are two ways to make it spicy.Firstly you can add some spicy powder in marinating process or add some in the sprinkling powder.
Cynthia says
Hi Elaine, I just found your blog, would like to give this a try. You mentioned 1 Tbsp white pepper in the mixed seasonings powder twice, is it another seasoning powder that you would mention there aside from the white pepper? Or is it just a repetition by mistake?
Thank you
Elaine says
Hi Cynthia,
I just use 1 tbsp. white pepper. It just a typo. Thanks for the correctness.
Tina says
Do you usually service this with a dipping sauce? If so, what kind?
Elaine says
Hi, Tina
I like service this with ketchup, or eat it directly.
Nathan says
I just made these. They. Were. So. So. Good! Thank you for this recipe! I added some chilli powder to the seasoning, to make them spicier. Next time I’m cooking for friends, I’m going to make these.
Elaine says
Sometimes I only match it with a mixture of chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn powder. They are quit good with most of the mixed spices.
Brian says
Just found this recipe and will try it out soon, since I love salt and pepper chicken from food stalls. They typically serve it with a orange colored, sweet mayo-ish sauce, and I was wondering if that’s just something that particular stall makes or if it was a universal thing, and if you knew what is was/how to make it. Thanks!
Elaine says
Sorry Brain,
I am based in China and I am so sorry do not how to make the exact salt and pepper chicken from food stalls.
Michael says
Brian,
That ornage coloured mayo sauce may be Sriracha mayo. Combination of sriracha chili sauce and regular or Asian mayonnaise. It shoudl be avaialbel from Asian grocery stores. A popular brand is Lee Kum Kee (LKK of Hong Kong), which has a factory in Southern California.
Hope this helps. Good Luck!
DB Mom says
I think I made too much. Can you make ahead and freeze (marinade) before adding the potato starch? Then when ready to use, thaw, add the starch and fry. Not sure if this will work. Thanks!
Elaine says
100% workable. But if you want to marinate the meat ahead, remember to use less salt as the meat goes salty along with the marinating time.
Michael says
Hi Elaine,
Woudl you please post the sweet potato flour in Chinese so I can purchase the correct product, Some Engklish labels use sweet potatom yam, and taro, etc. interghangeably.
My children love this dish, but it is quite costly at resturants here in Canada. Will try making this at home.
Thank you in advance!
Elaine says
Hi Michael,
This Chinese name of sweet potato flour should be “红薯粉” , it should be the flour from “红薯”.
Greg Olsen says
Hi Elaine,
I made this recipe for my family this evening and it was delicious. Even though I have lived in China, I had never before eaten this dish. Your recipe was fantastic…thanks!
Greg
Elaine says
Greg,
Thanks. It was not popular in Mainland China previously but now obtain the attention on small food streets. It is one of my favorite snack.
Cindy says
In the photo it looks like you also added an egg yolk with the chicken but it is not listed in the Ingredients, which one is correct?
Elaine says
Hi Cindy,
I list one egg in the ingredient list.
Patricia says
Hi Elaine,
You mention you make your own sweet potato flour from the sweet potatoes you grow. Can you tell me please how you make the flour? Do you slice up the potatoes and dehydrate them, then grate into a flour? Thank you.
Tom says
Just tried this out and it was delicious thank you!
Elaine says
My pleasure Tom. Glad to get this feedback.