Super tender and hot Szechuan style fresh pepper chicken is one of my mom’s best dishes. Recently, Elaine is staying with my family and enjoying happy family time. We my mom is in the house, I am always watching beside the door of our small kitchen, just like childhood. It is really relax and clam time spending with parents and the lovely pet.

The dish I introduce today is Szechuan fresh pepper chicken (尖椒鸡). The fresh chili pepper used is long and small pepper, which is quite hot. The hot chili peppers and Szechuan pepper provides a fresh hot and numbing taste.

Cut chicken thigh meat or beast into small cubes, marinating with salt, Chinese cooking oil and cornstarch.

Cut fresh chili peppers into small circles around half inch long.

Heat a large amount of oil in wok and slide the chicken meat in. Quickly fry for half minutes until the chicken meat turns white. Then you will get the tenderest chicken in the world. Then transfer chicken meat along with oil immediately. You can save the extra oil for classic green vegetable stir fry.

Return around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and fry the chili peppers until aroma, add 10-15 Szechuan peppers.



Add cooked chicken, 1/2 tablespoon of light soy sauce and sugar. Then give a big stir fry to mix well.