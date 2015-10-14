Red bean paste Bing (豆[dòu]沙[shā]饼[bǐng]) is a great variation of Chinese scallion pancake. Unlike the crispy and savory texture of scallion pancake, red bean paste pancake has a soft shell with soft and sweet filling.
Chinese people call all stuff pancake, bread or small cookie as Bing(饼). A Bing in China can have different fillings, different taste and even texture. For example, we call our mooncake as 月(yuè)饼(bǐng). Mooncake is a baked sweet pastry with certain thickness. While we have scallion pancake name as 葱(cōng)油(yóu)饼(bǐng), which is a completely thin pancake. And we have some pie like Bing too, as this Chinese meat pie with beef and scallion (牛(niú)肉(ròu)馅(xiàn)饼(bǐng)). So do not limit yourself when hearing a Chinese Bing.
The shaping skill of this red bean paste Bing is almost the same with scallion pancake. However in order to get a soft texture, we need to add more water in the dough.
In Chinese cuisine, either hot water (烫(tàng)面(miàn)) or cold water can be used to make pancake dough. After cooking, hot water dough is soft while cold-water dough is crisp. Combining the two can adjust the softness of the dough.Hot water dough usually requires water rang from 65 degree C to 100 degree C. The hot water will soften the dough by softening the gluten and puffing the starch. So you may find hot water dough very soft and usually with high extensibility. But it may be quite sticky to operating board and hand. Usually oil is used to coat operating board and hands when dealing with hot water dough.
- Sweet red bean paste direction of homemade version
- oil for brushing
- 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
- 100 ml hot water ,over 90 degree C+40ml cold water
- 1/2 teaspoon oil
-
In a mix bowl, stir in hot water slowly. And give a big stir to combine well. Then stir in cold water too.
-
Wait to cool down. Before kneading, add around 1/2 teaspoon of oil and then knead the dough for minutes until smooth. When you find the dough is too sticky to operate, coat hand with oil. And do not hesitate; continue kneading and it will become smooth in time. When well kneaded, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 20 minutes.
-
Coat the board with oil too and transfer the dough to the board. Divide the dough into five equal portions. Cover the rest portions and take one out.
-
Flat it and roll out to a larger wrapper. Spread around 1 and 1/2 tablespoon red bean paste evenly on surface. And then roll it up to form a long log and circle the long log to form small round dough.
-
Shape into a pancake around 12cm to 15 cm in diameter. As it is very soft, we can shape it with hands.
-
Brush a thin layer of oil in a pan and place the pancakes in. Fry over medium fire until one side is done (takes 4-5 minutes) and turn over the fry the other side (takes 2-3). When the pancake is done, you will find they are almost double in thickness. Transfer out and enjoy warm!
Comments
Astrid says
When you say cup in your recipes, are you using US cup or the rice cooker one?
Elaine says
Hi Astrid,
It is US cup.
Astrid says
Thank you 😀
Lydia says
OMG, Soooo good and so easy, thank you! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Elaine says
You are the most welcome! Lydia. I hope you will like it.
Elizabeth says
I’m wondering why my end product tasted rather doughy and not flakey. Any tips on that? 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Elizabeth,
Sorry I cannot figure out the problem by your description. Can you send me a photo on facebook or ins?
Theresa says
Would sticky rice flour work for this? I can’t have wheat or spelt at the moment.
Elaine says
Try this one.
Mae says
May I ask the water .. is it
100ml = 60 hot + 40 cold OR
100ml HOT + 40 cold?
I got confused there..