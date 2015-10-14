China Sichuan Food

Red bean paste Bing (豆[dòu]沙[shā]饼[bǐng]) is a great variation of Chinese scallion pancake. Unlike the crispy and savory texture of scallion pancake, red bean paste pancake has a soft shell with soft and sweet filling.

red bean paste pancake

Chinese people call all stuff pancake, bread or small cookie as Bing(饼). A Bing in China can have different fillings, different taste and even texture. For example, we call our mooncake as 月(yuè)饼(bǐng). Mooncake is a baked sweet pastry with certain thickness. While we have scallion pancake name as 葱(cōng)油(yóu)饼(bǐng), which is a completely thin pancake. And we have some pie like Bing too, as this Chinese meat pie with beef and scallion (牛(niú)肉(ròu)馅(xiàn)饼(bǐng)). So do not limit yourself when hearing a Chinese Bing.

The shaping skill of this red bean paste Bing is almost the same with scallion pancake. However in order to get a soft texture, we need to add more water in the dough.

red bean paste pancake

In Chinese cuisine, either hot water (烫(tàng)面(miàn)) or cold water can be used to make pancake dough. After cooking, hot water dough is soft while cold-water dough is crisp. Combining the two can adjust the softness of the dough.Hot water dough usually requires water rang from 65 degree C to 100 degree C. The hot water will soften the dough by softening the gluten and puffing the starch. So you may find hot water dough very soft and usually with high extensibility. But it may be quite sticky to operating board and hand. Usually oil is used to coat operating board and hands when dealing with hot water dough.

red bean paste pancake

Ok, since it is a pancake or cookie here is the video. And remember to subscribe my youtube channel. And if you love red bean paste, check Dou Sha Bao, Sesame balls and Red bean paste cookie. Red bean paste has been used as filling in those yummy dishes.

Red Bean Paste Pancake
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Chinese red bean paste pancake
Course: Breakfast, staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pancake, red bean
Servings: 2 making 5 pancakes
Calories: 567 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
For the pancake
  • 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
  • 100 ml hot water ,over 90 degree C+40ml cold water
  • 1/2 teaspoon oil
Instructions
  1. In a mix bowl, stir in hot water slowly. And give a big stir to combine well. Then stir in cold water too.
  2. Wait to cool down. Before kneading, add around 1/2 teaspoon of oil and then knead the dough for minutes until smooth. When you find the dough is too sticky to operate, coat hand with oil. And do not hesitate; continue kneading and it will become smooth in time. When well kneaded, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 20 minutes.
  3. Coat the board with oil too and transfer the dough to the board. Divide the dough into five equal portions. Cover the rest portions and take one out.
  4. Flat it and roll out to a larger wrapper. Spread around 1 and 1/2 tablespoon red bean paste evenly on surface. And then roll it up to form a long log and circle the long log to form small round dough.
  5. Shape into a pancake around 12cm to 15 cm in diameter. As it is very soft, we can shape it with hands.
To pan-frying
  1. Brush a thin layer of oil in a pan and place the pancakes in. Fry over medium fire until one side is done (takes 4-5 minutes) and turn over the fry the other side (takes 2-3). When the pancake is done, you will find they are almost double in thickness. Transfer out and enjoy warm!

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Red Bean Paste Pancake
Amount Per Serving
Calories 567 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 9g 14%
Sodium 4mg 0%
Potassium 100mg 3%
Total Carbohydrates 105g 35%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 26g
Protein 12g 24%
Calcium 2.5%
Iron 28.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

