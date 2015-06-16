China Sichuan Food

Red Bean Paste Cookie

One bite red bean paste cookie has a super crisp cookie base with sweet red bean paste. It should be one of the perfect cookies for sweet teeth.

Chinese red bean paste cookie

This small one bite size red bean paste cookie is quite popular in China. We love to serve some along with tea. The filling can be customized. For example, we have purple potato cookie, black sesame filling and etc. Red bean filling has been the most popular and traditional version.

The cookie itself uses dough similar with Chinese almond cookie. You can add vanilla extract to improve the taste. As for the filling part, packaged readymade red bean paste might be available in Asian store, or this is a homemade red bean paste instruction about the details to make yummy red bean paste at home as long as you can purchase the right beans.

Chinese red bean paste cookie

Red Bean Paste Cookie
Prep Time
1 hr
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
1 hr 20 mins
 
Traditionally Chinese cookie--one bite red bean paste cookie.
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Cookie, red bean
Servings: 2
Calories: 575 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 100 g cake flour , around 180ml
  • 100 g red bean paste
  • 50 g unsalted butter , soften in room temperature
  • 25 g icing sugar
  • 2 drops of vanilla extract
  • 1.5 tbsp. whisked egg
  • Sesame seeds for decoration
  • Extra whisked egg for brushing
Instructions
  1. Beaten the soft butter until light and white, add whisked egg and whisk until they are well combined.
  2. Shift flour and sugar in and add vanilla extract; knead to form dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  3. Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C (around 360 degree F)
  4. Shape the dough into a long log and then press down to a rectangular wrapper. Shape the red bean paste into a smaller long log too and place it in the center of the wrapper.
  5. Carefully fold the two sides up. Roll several times on the operating board and then cut the long log into one-bite size small cookies.
  6. Brush whisked egg on surface and decorate with sesame seeds (optional).
  7. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until well colored!
  8. Cool down several minutes and enjoy! Better serve with tea!
Nutrition Facts
Red Bean Paste Cookie
Amount Per Serving
Calories 575 Calories from Fat 207
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 23g 35%
Saturated Fat 13g 65%
Cholesterol 94mg 31%
Sodium 20mg 1%
Potassium 50mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 80g 27%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 36g
Protein 10g 20%
Vitamin A 13.7%
Calcium 5.4%
Iron 9.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. This is a tasty recipe. I normally don’t like things with bean paste in it, but I enjoyed this. It reminds me of a small fig newton.

