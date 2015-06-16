One bite red bean paste cookie has a super crisp cookie base with sweet red bean paste. It should be one of the perfect cookies for sweet teeth.

This small one bite size red bean paste cookie is quite popular in China. We love to serve some along with tea. The filling can be customized. For example, we have purple potato cookie, black sesame filling and etc. Red bean filling has been the most popular and traditional version.

The cookie itself uses dough similar with Chinese almond cookie. You can add vanilla extract to improve the taste. As for the filling part, packaged readymade red bean paste might be available in Asian store, or this is a homemade red bean paste instruction about the details to make yummy red bean paste at home as long as you can purchase the right beans.