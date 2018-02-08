China Sichuan Food

Most crisp Chinese style almond cookie.

Chinese almond cookie is one of the yummy and crunchy Chinese style pastries, usually made for festivals (Chinese New Year). It has been the most popular snack for children in my family for years. Similar cookies include Chinese walnut cookie and butter cookie.

The original recipe is published 4 years ago but I changed the recipe a lot in this year’s new version. In order to make the cookies much crispier, I use almond flour in the dough. Please note, since we add almond flour and relatively a smaller amount of liquid in the dough, there will be cracks on the surface. Cracks indicate the successfully produced crisp texture. If you want to eliminate the cracks on the surface, use less flour and make the dough softer.

Almond flour not only brings the cookie a aroma of almond, but also changes the texture.

Cream butter with egg yolk, sugar and almond extract  in a large mixing bowl and then shift salt, cake flour, almond flour and baking soda. Combine all the ingredients together and then knead into a dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and refrigerate for 1 hour (optional in winter).

Preheat the oven to 170 degree C. Divide the dough into 16 similar pieces and then shape each one into a round ball. Slightly flat with fingers (or if you prefer a cuter pattern, you can use forks). Then decorate whole almond in the center. Optionally, brush the egg wash.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes and then let the cookies stay in the oven for another 10 minutes.

Transfer to cooling track until completely cooled. Then package with air-tight container.

Chinese Almond Cookie
Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
1 hr 10 mins
 
Chinese Almond Cookie with almond flour
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Almond, Cookie
Servings: 16 Making 16 cookies
Calories: 120 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 115 g butter ,softened in room temperature
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/4 tsp. almond extract
  • 120 g cake flour
  • 60 g almond flour
  • 1 small pinch of salt
  • 35 g to 40g sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 16 whole almonds for decoration
egg wash
  • 1 tbsp. egg liquid + 1 tbsp. water
Instructions

  1. Cream butter with egg yolk, sugar and almond extract  in a large mixing bowl and then shift salt, cake flour, almond flour and baking soda.

  2. Combine all the ingredients together and then knead into a dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and refrigerate for 1 hour (optional in winter).
  3. Pre-heat oven to 170 degree C.
  4. Divide the dough into 16 similar pieces and then shape each one into a round ball. Slightly flat with fingers (or if you prefer a cuter pattern, you can use forks). Then decorate whole almond in the center. Optionally, brush the egg wash.
  5. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes and then let the cookies stay in the oven for another 10 minutes. Transfer to cooling track until completely cooled. Then package with air-tight container.
Recipe Notes

The recipe is firstly published in 2014 and re-publish with new recipe and photo in 2018.

 

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single cookie.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Almond Cookie
Amount Per Serving
Calories 120 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 8g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 95mg 4%
Potassium 15mg 0%
Total Carbohydrates 8g 3%
Sugars 2g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 4%
Calcium 1.5%
Iron 1.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  3. My Chinese friend made something wonderful and crunchy–this looks like it. She doesn’t know much English and her instructions were in Chinese. We figured out everything except one white powder mystery ingredient with Warburtons as the only Roman letter word. It must have been almond paste because the other ingredients were almonds, sugar, flour, eggs, and baking soda.

    • Thanks Don. I am glad it helps for you too. We are preparing for the new year too and this would be a great snack for children.

  8. Hi! Would you by any chance have a link or a suggestion for the other almond cookie recipe? The one that uses almond flour.

    Thank you!! 🙂 It’s fine if you find it troublesome!

    • Hi Dariela,
      I am living in China, thus cannot know the exact size of egg on your side. There are smaller, middle and really large eggs vary from 40g-60g. I should have make the statement clear. Thanks for your feedback.

    • Use All Purpose flour (plain) mixed with corn flour to a ratio of 3:1 (Nigella Lawson suggests) or take out 2 tablespoons from the cup of flour and replace with corn flour.

  14. Do you have to use cake flour or can you use all purpose flour and do you have the exact measurement for the vanilla or almond extract? Thank you!!!

  15. Do you have to use cake flour or can you use all purpose flour and Is there an exact measurement for the vanilla/almond extract? Thank you!!!

    • Hi Lissa,
      Yes, cake flour is highly recommended but you can use all purpose flour as a substitute. I usually use 1/4 teaspoon extract.

  16. Rebondir

    J’ai vu que vous avez la recette des cookies aux amandes mais celui que je recherche c.est celui

    Des allons cookies macau. Est ce que vous croyez que je peux utiliser votre recette pour en faire

    Est ce que vous pourrez me dire où je pourrais trouver cette recette. J’adore ces biscuits la
    Merci
    Daniele

  17. Hi, im doing a food project for my Chinese class and I have to write the recipe in Chinese could possibly translate it into Chinese simplified characters with pinying if you don’t mind thanks.

    • Sure, caster sugar can be a good substitute. Brown sugar works fine too. The reason why I use sugar powder is because it cooperate better with a denser dough.

  20. Hi Elaine, thank you for the recipe.
    I tried to make it, but it was so dry that it was still completely powder after I added all the ingredients. Are you sure that the amounts of flour and almond flour are correct? Other recipes online use about half of this amount of flour for a similar amount of butter.

    • Mariko,
      Sorry, I have halved the ingredients during this batch and made a wrong calculation. I have already updated the recipe with the correct ingredient.

  21. Hi Elaine,
    I thought of making this recipe today. Could you please confirm if it requires only one egg yolk or one whole egg for the dough. Thanks!

  22. Elaine
    I forgot to mention that I couldn’t see where in your recipe to add the egg yolk for making the dough. So I beat in the egg yolk after creaming the butter and sugar.
    And the remaining egg white was used to glaze the cookies later before baking.☺️

  24. Thank you, Elaine! I lived in Vancouver’s Chinatown after I left school and there was a little Chinese bakery where I bought crispy almond cookies. They were totally unlike North American almonds cookies. I loved them! Your cookies look very much like those I bought.

    Friends are having a large farewell get-together and I was asked if I’d bring some finger foods, preferably Chinese since friends know I cook a lot of Asian food. I’m very hopeful these will taste like my beloved almond cookies (that I haven’t had in many decades as sadly, the tiny bakery is long gone).

    • Although in winter time, I still recommend refrigerating it because it becomes quite soft after kneading.

      • According to Google and my math,
        115g butter = 1/2 cup
        120g cake flour = 1 cup
        60g almond flour = 0.6 cup which would be a little less than 2/3
        35 to 40g of sugar would be 3 tablespoons

        Have you tried making these with 1/2 butter and 1/2 lard?

        It’s a bit confusing reading the questions that I presume are about the old recipe.
        e.g. No longer using powdered sugar but regular cane sugar?

        • Thanks Miranda for your kindness of proving me the measurement. I will update this as a reference.

          Yes, I have updated the recipe and there are some differences between the two versions.
          By the way, I have not tried with lard version yet. Batter seems to be more aromatic.

  27. Thank you for this lovely recipe. I would appreciate clarification regarding the baking time. The directions state “bake for 18-20 minutes and then let the cookies stay in the oven….”.
    Is it safe to assume that after 20 minutes of baking the oven is then turned off and the cookies remain in the oven for another10 minutes?
    Thank you for your response.

  28. I was wondering if there was a recipe using Tbs. instead of grams. Also F instead of 170 c. Thanks very much If not then I’ll google the conversions. Sincerely Pam Nowell.

    • Pam,
      I will try to provide both measurement in further recipes. Thanks so much for your suggestion.

Chinese Pantry

