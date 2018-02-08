Most crisp Chinese style almond cookie.
Chinese almond cookie is one of the yummy and crunchy Chinese style pastries, usually made for festivals (Chinese New Year). It has been the most popular snack for children in my family for years. Similar cookies include Chinese walnut cookie and butter cookie.
The original recipe is published 4 years ago but I changed the recipe a lot in this year’s new version. In order to make the cookies much crispier, I use almond flour in the dough. Please note, since we add almond flour and relatively a smaller amount of liquid in the dough, there will be cracks on the surface. Cracks indicate the successfully produced crisp texture. If you want to eliminate the cracks on the surface, use less flour and make the dough softer.
Almond flour not only brings the cookie a aroma of almond, but also changes the texture.
Cream butter with egg yolk, sugar and almond extract in a large mixing bowl and then shift salt, cake flour, almond flour and baking soda. Combine all the ingredients together and then knead into a dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and refrigerate for 1 hour (optional in winter).
Preheat the oven to 170 degree C. Divide the dough into 16 similar pieces and then shape each one into a round ball. Slightly flat with fingers (or if you prefer a cuter pattern, you can use forks). Then decorate whole almond in the center. Optionally, brush the egg wash.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes and then let the cookies stay in the oven for another 10 minutes.
Transfer to cooling track until completely cooled. Then package with air-tight container.
- 115 g butter ,softened in room temperature
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 tsp. almond extract
- 120 g cake flour
- 60 g almond flour
- 1 small pinch of salt
- 35 g to 40g sugar
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 16 whole almonds for decoration
- 1 tbsp. egg liquid + 1 tbsp. water
The recipe is firstly published in 2014 and re-publish with new recipe and photo in 2018.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single cookie.
Comments
dina says
i love chinese almond cookies. they look great!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Dina!
Kroshaynut says
please fix your recipe. You do not say when to add the flour. Thanks.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for catching that. Fixed.
Sally Morton says
My Chinese friend made something wonderful and crunchy–this looks like it. She doesn’t know much English and her instructions were in Chinese. We figured out everything except one white powder mystery ingredient with Warburtons as the only Roman letter word. It must have been almond paste because the other ingredients were almonds, sugar, flour, eggs, and baking soda.
Elaine Luo says
White powder? Is it pure white or gray white. Can it be almond flour?
casteres85 says
There is no mention how many egg liquids to add? Are those egg liquids egg white?
Elaine Luo says
Hi Casters,
One middle size egg should be added to the cookie dough.
willow lumsden says
You say sugar powder is that confectioners sugar?
Elaine Luo says
Yes, that’s confectioners sugar for the dough.
Alida says
Sorry, I’m still confused. Egg liquid? Is that egg whites or the whole egg?
Elaine Luo says
Alida, use whole egg for this recipe.
Carole Dent says
Phew. Only used half though, per recipe.
Don Hillebrand says
Hi Elaine, I made these and they are DELICIOUS!
Elaine says
Thanks Don. I am glad it helps for you too. We are preparing for the new year too and this would be a great snack for children.
Kaye says
Hi! Would you by any chance have a link or a suggestion for the other almond cookie recipe? The one that uses almond flour.
Thank you!! 🙂 It’s fine if you find it troublesome!
Elaine says
Hi Kaye,
I am sorry Kaye I do not have a recipe using pure almond flour.
LP says
What is low gluten flour?
Elaine says
It is cake flour.
Chris says
I think it must need more than 1 cup of flour ?
Dariela says
I don’t understand 1/2 middle
egg
Elaine says
Hi Dariela,
I am living in China, thus cannot know the exact size of egg on your side. There are smaller, middle and really large eggs vary from 40g-60g. I should have make the statement clear. Thanks for your feedback.
jessica says
where can i get cake flour?
Elaine says
Hi Jessica,
Cake flour is low gluten flour. You can try to search it in your local stores.
Carole Dent says
Use All Purpose flour (plain) mixed with corn flour to a ratio of 3:1 (Nigella Lawson suggests) or take out 2 tablespoons from the cup of flour and replace with corn flour.
Cindy says
You keep saying roll dough into small bowls. Do you mean small balls ?
Elaine says
Hi Cindy,
That’s a typo. Thanks for the correctness. Recipe updated!
Lissa says
Do you have to use cake flour or can you use all purpose flour and do you have the exact measurement for the vanilla or almond extract? Thank you!!!
Lissa says
Do you have to use cake flour or can you use all purpose flour and Is there an exact measurement for the vanilla/almond extract? Thank you!!!
Elaine says
Hi Lissa,
Yes, cake flour is highly recommended but you can use all purpose flour as a substitute. I usually use 1/4 teaspoon extract.
Daniele says
Rebondir
J’ai vu que vous avez la recette des cookies aux amandes mais celui que je recherche c.est celui
Des allons cookies macau. Est ce que vous croyez que je peux utiliser votre recette pour en faire
Est ce que vous pourrez me dire où je pourrais trouver cette recette. J’adore ces biscuits la
Merci
Daniele
Ava says
Hi, im doing a food project for my Chinese class and I have to write the recipe in Chinese could possibly translate it into Chinese simplified characters with pinying if you don’t mind thanks.
Elaine says
Slightly lower your oven temperature can help to avoid cracks.
Judy says
Hi Elaine, can I replace sugar powder with caster sugar or brown sugar? why do you use sugar powder?
Elaine says
Sure, caster sugar can be a good substitute. Brown sugar works fine too. The reason why I use sugar powder is because it cooperate better with a denser dough.
Mariko says
Hi Elaine, thank you for the recipe.
I tried to make it, but it was so dry that it was still completely powder after I added all the ingredients. Are you sure that the amounts of flour and almond flour are correct? Other recipes online use about half of this amount of flour for a similar amount of butter.
Elaine says
Mariko,
Sorry, I have halved the ingredients during this batch and made a wrong calculation. I have already updated the recipe with the correct ingredient.
Nina says
Hi Elaine,
I thought of making this recipe today. Could you please confirm if it requires only one egg yolk or one whole egg for the dough. Thanks!
Elaine says
Nina,
Only one egg yolk is needed.
Nina says
Elaine
I forgot to mention that I couldn’t see where in your recipe to add the egg yolk for making the dough. So I beat in the egg yolk after creaming the butter and sugar.
And the remaining egg white was used to glaze the cookies later before baking.☺️
Elaine says
Egg yolk is creamed with butter and sugar in my recipe. But it is ok to add it in only stage of making the dough.
Diego Lopes says
These almond cookies look just like the one my grandma used to make. I’m totally gonna give them a try!
Jude says
Thank you, Elaine! I lived in Vancouver’s Chinatown after I left school and there was a little Chinese bakery where I bought crispy almond cookies. They were totally unlike North American almonds cookies. I loved them! Your cookies look very much like those I bought.
Friends are having a large farewell get-together and I was asked if I’d bring some finger foods, preferably Chinese since friends know I cook a lot of Asian food. I’m very hopeful these will taste like my beloved almond cookies (that I haven’t had in many decades as sadly, the tiny bakery is long gone).
yeseul says
is it a must refrigerate the dough? although its not winter time.
Elaine says
Although in winter time, I still recommend refrigerating it because it becomes quite soft after kneading.
Stephen L says
Do you have this recipe in imperial measurement? Flour in cups and butter in tablespoon or cup?
Elaine says
Stephen,
I will write up a post helping readers converting grams to cups soon. Keep returning.
Miranda says
According to Google and my math,
115g butter = 1/2 cup
120g cake flour = 1 cup
60g almond flour = 0.6 cup which would be a little less than 2/3
35 to 40g of sugar would be 3 tablespoons
Have you tried making these with 1/2 butter and 1/2 lard?
It’s a bit confusing reading the questions that I presume are about the old recipe.
e.g. No longer using powdered sugar but regular cane sugar?
Elaine says
Thanks Miranda for your kindness of proving me the measurement. I will update this as a reference.
Yes, I have updated the recipe and there are some differences between the two versions.
By the way, I have not tried with lard version yet. Batter seems to be more aromatic.
Meredith says
Thank you for this lovely recipe. I would appreciate clarification regarding the baking time. The directions state “bake for 18-20 minutes and then let the cookies stay in the oven….”.
Is it safe to assume that after 20 minutes of baking the oven is then turned off and the cookies remain in the oven for another10 minutes?
Thank you for your response.
Elaine says
Yes,Meredith. After 20 minutes baking, turn off the oven and let the cookie stay for another 10 minutes.
Pam Nowell says
I was wondering if there was a recipe using Tbs. instead of grams. Also F instead of 170 c. Thanks very much If not then I’ll google the conversions. Sincerely Pam Nowell.
Elaine says
Pam,
I will try to provide both measurement in further recipes. Thanks so much for your suggestion.