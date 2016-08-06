Chinese walnut cookie (核桃酥)is a popular dessert for both kids and parents. We use 桃酥 to describe any crunchy cookies. There are several different varieties of Chinese walnut cookie. But they share lots of similarities. This is a super easy recipe only needing a few steps. I had made this lots of times and I will introduce two versions with a little difference.

Version 1 has relative smoothie edges and better looking but version 2 is how traditional Chinese walnut cookie looks like.We are eating lots of porridges in summer days. It is quite easy and enjoying to eat porridges with salad. But porridge cannot provide long lasting energy especially for my little daughter. So I bake this healthy cookie for her as a snack during meal breaks. Comparing with butter cookie(like Chinese almond cookie and black sesame butter cookie ), this walnut cookie is much easier to make.

You will need

100g vegetable oil

1 egg

70g sugar

230 cake flour (220g for smooth edges)

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1g salt

80g walnut (50g for smooth edges)

In a mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil and sugar with egg.

Shift cake flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Combine well.

Add walnuts (I use raw walnuts and chop them directly). In most Chinese cookie, we keep the thin skins of walnut. But you can choose to remove them.

Divide into similar portions (25g to 30g each one) and shape to round balls.

For cracked edges: use your fingers to press only the middle part of the cookie.

For smooth edges: use your palm to press the dough.

Flat each one, brush the egg wash and decorate with black sesame seeds (slightly press to avoid dropping off after baking). Set the cookie aside for 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C and then bake for 20 minutes.