Chinese walnut cookie (核桃酥)is a popular dessert for both kids and parents. We use 桃酥 to describe any crunchy cookies. There are several different varieties of Chinese walnut cookie. But they share lots of similarities. This is a super easy recipe only needing a few steps. I had made this lots of times and I will introduce two versions with a little difference.
Version 1 has relative smoothie edges and better looking but version 2 is how traditional Chinese walnut cookie looks like.We are eating lots of porridges in summer days. It is quite easy and enjoying to eat porridges with salad. But porridge cannot provide long lasting energy especially for my little daughter. So I bake this healthy cookie for her as a snack during meal breaks. Comparing with butter cookie(like Chinese almond cookie and black sesame butter cookie ), this walnut cookie is much easier to make.
You will need
- 100g vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 70g sugar
- 230 cake flour (220g for smooth edges)
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1g salt
- 80g walnut (50g for smooth edges)
In a mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil and sugar with egg.
Shift cake flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Combine well.
Add walnuts (I use raw walnuts and chop them directly). In most Chinese cookie, we keep the thin skins of walnut. But you can choose to remove them.
Divide into similar portions (25g to 30g each one) and shape to round balls.
For cracked edges: use your fingers to press only the middle part of the cookie.
For smooth edges: use your palm to press the dough.
Flat each one, brush the egg wash and decorate with black sesame seeds (slightly press to avoid dropping off after baking). Set the cookie aside for 10 minutes to 15 minutes.
Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C and then bake for 20 minutes.
- 100 g vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 80 g sugar
- 230 g cake flour
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 g salt
- 70 g walnut , finely chopped
-
In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, vegetable oil with egg.
-
Shift cake flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Combine well.
-
Add walnuts and combine well.
-
Divide into similar portions (25g to 30g each one) and shape to round balls.
-
Flat each one, brush the egg wash and decorate with black sesame seeds (slightly press to avoid dropping off after baking). You can create cracked edges by flatting only the middle part of the cookie. I love smooth edges. Set the cookie aside for 10 minutes to 15 minutes.
-
Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C and then bake for 20 minutes.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single cookie.
Comments
Susanne says
I’m in favour of the cracked edges. Don’t know why – somehow it matches i think .
By the way – who is grapping the cookie on the last image 🙂
Elaine says
My mom love the smooth edge version. That’s my little daughter’s hand in the image.She is a big fan.
Rheena says
What beautiful cookies! I’m gonna go try it out today!
Joen says
How long can u store these cookies?
Elaine says
In air-tight cookie container or bag for 3 days.
my says
You don’t say when to add the sugar.
Also, you don’t mention how to prep the walnuts. Toasted/raw? chop/grind?
Elaine says
Updated! Thanks for the correctness.
Joanna Zhou says
This recipe worked really well for me however, it might be best if an extra egg is added to the ingredients list to cover for the egg wash. Also, in my opinion only, the cookies don’t taste as well as cookies made from butter but I guess they’re a bit healthier so XD.
Elaine says
Joanna,
This one is not as rich as butter but it is more healthier, especially for the older generation. I usually make this as a snack for my grandma and I believe this version is better.
Kasia says
so good 🙂
Elaine says
Thank you!