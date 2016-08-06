China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Walnut Cookie

11 Comments

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

Chinese walnut cookie (version1)

Chinese walnut cookie (核桃酥)is a popular dessert for both kids and parents.  We use 桃酥 to describe any crunchy cookies. There are several different varieties of Chinese walnut cookie. But they share lots of similarities.  This is a super easy recipe only needing a few steps. I had made this lots of times and I will introduce two versions with a little difference.

Chinese walnut cookie version2-7 copy

Chinese walnut cookie version2

Version 1 has relative smoothie edges and better looking but version 2 is how traditional Chinese walnut cookie looks like.We are eating lots of porridges in summer days. It is quite easy and enjoying to eat porridges with salad. But porridge cannot provide long lasting energy especially for my little daughter. So I bake this healthy cookie for her as a snack during meal breaks. Comparing with butter cookie(like Chinese almond cookie and black sesame butter cookie ), this walnut cookie is much easier to make.

Chinese walnut cookie

You will need

  • 100g vegetable oil
  • 1 egg
  • 70g sugar
  • 230 cake flour (220g for smooth edges)
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1g salt
  • 80g walnut (50g for smooth edges)

In a mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil and sugar with egg.

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

Shift cake flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Combine well.

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

Add walnuts (I use raw walnuts and chop them directly). In most Chinese cookie, we keep the thin skins of walnut. But you can choose to remove them.

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

Divide into similar portions (25g to 30g each one) and shape to round balls.

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

For cracked edges: use your fingers to press only the middle part of the cookie.
For smooth edges: use your palm to press the dough.

Flat each one, brush the egg wash and decorate with black sesame seeds (slightly press to avoid dropping off after baking).  Set the cookie aside for 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

Chinese walnut cookie|China Sichuan Food

version 1 with smooth edges

Chinese walnut cookie version2-2

version 2 with cracked edges

Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C and then bake for 20 minutes.

Chinese walnut cookie

version 1 with smooth edges

Chinese Walnut Cookie
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Crunchy Chinese style walnut cookie--energy cookie
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Cookie, walnut
Calories: 141 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
smooth edges ingredients in brackets
  • 100 g vegetable oil
  • 1 egg
  • 80 g sugar
  • 230 g cake flour
  • 1/4 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 g salt
  • 70 g walnut , finely chopped
Instructions
  1. In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, vegetable oil with egg.
  2. Shift cake flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Combine well.
  3. Add walnuts and combine well.
  4. Divide into similar portions (25g to 30g each one) and shape to round balls.
  5. Flat each one, brush the egg wash and decorate with black sesame seeds (slightly press to avoid dropping off after baking). You can create cracked edges by flatting only the middle part of the cookie. I love smooth edges. Set the cookie aside for 10 minutes to 15 minutes.
  6. Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C and then bake for 20 minutes.
Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single cookie.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Walnut Cookie
Amount Per Serving
Calories 141 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 8g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 12mg 4%
Sodium 45mg 2%
Potassium 48mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 14g 5%
Sugars 4g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 0.4%
Vitamin C 0.1%
Calcium 1.4%
Iron 1.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese walnut cookie

Chinese walnut cookie version2-15 copy

version 2 with cracked edges

 

Comments

  1. I’m in favour of the cracked edges. Don’t know why – somehow it matches i think .

    By the way – who is grapping the cookie on the last image 🙂

    Reply


  5. This recipe worked really well for me however, it might be best if an extra egg is added to the ingredients list to cover for the egg wash. Also, in my opinion only, the cookies don’t taste as well as cookies made from butter but I guess they’re a bit healthier so XD.

    Reply

    • Joanna,
      This one is not as rich as butter but it is more healthier, especially for the older generation. I usually make this as a snack for my grandma and I believe this version is better.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

