Learn how to make the well balanced Taiwan style pork belly buns with super soft, fluffy steamed buns and full of flavor fillings. I love the nutty taste with salty pork belly, sweet peanuts, sour fried mustard green and freshness of coriander leaves .

Gua Bao or Taiwanese pork belly bun is one of the most popular food in Taiwan. As a big Taiwan food fan, I always want to reproduce them at home. Previously, you must have read taiwanese minced pork over rice (lu rou fan) and taiwanese peppercorn chicken. Taiwan food shares lots of similarities with food in mainland China. However they are so unique due to different combinations and serving ways.

It is a custom to eat gua bao especially at the end of one year. Gua Bao has an interesting name “tiger bites pig” due to the mouth like bun shell and the pig meat inside. The unique fold over buns are popular in mainland China too, with another lovely name: lotus leaf buns (荷叶包) as it can fold closely just like lotus leaf. We usually match lotus leaf buns with minced meat and vegetables too.

If you did not taste only of those food I mentioned above, the universal truth that will push you to make at least one batch in kitchen is that flour+meat =one of the the best tastes in the world. I can find my confidence in an old Chinese snack in the old city Xi’an– rou jia mo. That’s the mainland five star pork belly buns.

This recipe’s bun dough is similar to Chinese steamed buns, but I add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil as Gua Bao contains meat filling. Usually for meat filling dough, we add a small amount of oil in the dough. It prevents the oily filling permeate the skin.

Filling–Taiwanese braised pork

Taiwan style braised pork in the mail role of the filling. Since it is a quite long post, I hope you can directly check Taiwan braised pork lu rou fan.

For meat lovers (like my husband), use whole slab of pork belly.

If you do not want so much meat a time, break the slab into several smaller pieces and match with more peanuts and fried Suan cai. That’s my favorite version.

5 from 2 votes Print Gua Bao (Taiwanese Pork Belly Buns) Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Course: staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: buns, Pork Belly Servings : 8 making 8 portions Calories : 980 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients bun dough 2 cup all purpose flour

125 ml water , or 140ml milk, 3.5% fat

2 tsp. instant yeast

pinch of salt

2 tbsp. of sugar , optional

1 tbsp. vegetable oil , optional Fillings-side ingredients pickled mustard green , minced and stir-fried

1 cup toasted peanuts

1 tbsp. sugar powder

Coriander leaves Optional spicy sauce 2 fresh thai pepper

2 minced garlic

1 tsp. minced scallion

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. sesame oil Filling–Taiwanese braised pork 1 kg pork belly , skin on

1 cup fried shallots

25 g rock sugar

4 tbsp. light soy sauce

3 tbsp. soy paste , or 2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

4 tbsp. Shaoxing wine

4-5 garlic cloves , sliced

1/4 tsp. white pepper powder

2 green onions

1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder Instructions braise pork Cut the pork belly into large slabs. Place in a pot with enough cold water, bring to a boil and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer out, drain and clean. Heat around 1 tablespoons of oil in a wok and then fry the pork belly until browned. Transfer to a simmering pot, add all the other ingredients and enough water except fried shallots, bring to a boil and continue cooking for around 1hour. Add fried shallots if you plan to use and continue simmering for 30 minutes to 50 minutes until the pork belly becomes really soft. Steamed buns In a stand mixer, mix all the ingredients for 9-12 minutes with hook and low speed until get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Shape it to a large ball and cover with wet cloth. Set aside for proofing (around 1 hour). When the dough is about 1.5 times in size, transfer out and re-knead until smooth in surface again (key step to smooth surface). Then divide into 8 portions. Knead each of the portions for 1 or 2 minutes until they are smooth. And then roll each of the small balls to an oval like shape. Slightly dust the oval (or brush a layer of oil on surface) and fold the dough over by the middle. Place them in steamer, turn up the fire and heat for 2-3 minutes, turn off the fire and wait for 15 minutes. Re-start the fire and steam the buns for 10 minutes after the water boils. Fillings and sauce Mix all the ingredients for optional Chili sauce. Heat around 3 tablespoons of oil in wok and then fry minced pickled mustard green for 2-3 minutes until aroma. Smash toasted peanuts and mix with 1 tablespoon of sugar powder. Add braised pork, mustard green, sweet smashed peanuts and fresh coriander leaves. Recipe Notes The Nutrition Facts is based on each single Gua Bao. Nutrition Facts Gua Bao (Taiwanese Pork Belly Buns) Amount Per Serving Calories 980 Calories from Fat 711 % Daily Value* Total Fat 79g 122% Saturated Fat 27g 135% Cholesterol 90mg 30% Sodium 969mg 40% Potassium 613mg 18% Total Carbohydrates 42g 14% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugars 10g Protein 22g 44% Vitamin A 4.2% Vitamin C 23.8% Calcium 7.8% Iron 25.3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

I hope you will love it. If you make Gua Bao at home, tag me @chinasichuanfood on Instagram and let me know.