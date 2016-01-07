Easy homemade kimchi.

I make kimchi in every winter. Yes, I am! As a foodie who loves fermentations and pickled vegetables, kimchi is one of my top selections along with common Szechuan style pickled vegetables. This possible not authentic Korean kimchi, but the final taste is good enough for me.If you prefer an authentic Korean style kimchi, check this post on beyond kimchi.

How to choose a cabbage for kimchi—Usually a fresh and denser napa cabbage is great for kimchi. I usually use one around 1000g.

Roughly clean the cabbage and remove any bad leaves. Cut it into two or four pieces. I cut into four pieces.

Spread kosher salt evenly on the leaves. Do a little message and make sure all parts are well coated with salt. Set aside for around 6-8 hours or overnight until the leaves starting to soften and wilt.

Wash the cabbage under running water to remove extra salt and avoid over salty kimchi. Squeeze the water out and set aside.

In a small pot, add around 1 cup water with 3 tablespoons of glutinous rice powder. Heat over medium slow fire and continue stirring during the process until the mixture becomes transparent. Add sugar when it is still hot. Stir to dissolve. Set aside to cool down.

Place garlic, ginger, apple chunk and pear chunk in a food processor, break them into puree or small dices.

Transfer to the rice glue. Add around 4 tablespoons of Korean chili powder, 1 tablespoon salted shrimp, 1 tablespoons of fish sauce and the chive pieces. Give a big stir to combine everything well.

Evenly spread the fermentation sauce on the cabbage and radish strips. Evenly, evenly, evenly!!! If you need to use hand, wear a plastic glove.

Transfer them to a pre-cleaned airtight jar. Rest at room temperature for 24-48 hours until it is slightly sour with the lid unsealed completely. And then seal the jar completely and keep in refrigerator. Serve directly as a side dish after 7 days fermentation or use in other recipes like soups, pancakes after 2 weeks.

After 7 days fermentation: slightly sour and crispy in texture

After 2 weeks fermentation: sour and soft in texture.

At this time, the sauce is perfect for kimchi fried rice.