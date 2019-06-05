This is a very popular carrot and Daikon pickles (sometimes using cabbage) in Chinese restaurants, widely served in differently cuisines. Unlike traditional Sichuan style pickled vegetables which is mainly fermented by certain benign microbes in right condition, this is pickled by adding vinegar to create an acid environment directly . This is much faster then common fermentation and easy to control, but provide a simpler flavor. Though simple, they are good enough too. In most cases, the vegetable can keep the crunchy texture because of the short time. Almost all Chinese breakfast restaurants and common Sichuan restaurants provide this to eaters.

This is a shortcut of making a quick carrot and daikon pickle at home. There is no need to make the brine firstly, but just throw everything in the bottle and save your time as long as you follow the recipe strictly. Only in hours or overnight, delicious flavors is finished. So I usually make smaller batches.

Instructions

Peel carrot and daikon. Cut into thick slices and further into small strips. You can also cut them into small dices.

Cut celery into small pieces and fresh chili pepper into small circles.

Mix in around 1/2 tablespoon of salt with fresh daikon and carrot. Set aside for 20 minutes and wait until there is a layer of liquid. This step can help to remove the raw taste of the daikon. Wash and drain.

How to assemble | place daikon and carrot into the picking container, following with chili pepper and celery. Add fish sauce, salt, sugar and white vinegar. Then pour in enough water to cover all of the content.

Wait for at least for 2 hours or overnight in fridge.

It can be served as side dish to congee, soups, noodles and pancakes. By the way, we love to serve this drizzles of sesame oil. I highly recommend you trying this. They combine so well.

