China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Pickled Carrot and Daikon

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This is a very popular carrot and Daikon pickles (sometimes using cabbage) in Chinese restaurants, widely served in differently cuisines. Unlike traditional Sichuan style pickled vegetables which is mainly fermented by certain benign microbes in right condition, this is pickled by adding vinegar to create an acid environment directly . This is much faster then common fermentation and easy to control, but provide a simpler flavor. Though simple, they are good enough too. In most cases, the vegetable can keep the crunchy texture because of the short time. Almost all Chinese breakfast restaurants and common Sichuan restaurants provide this to eaters.

This is a shortcut of making a quick carrot and daikon pickle at home. There is no need to make the brine firstly, but just throw everything in the bottle and save your time as long as you follow the recipe strictly. Only in hours or overnight, delicious flavors is finished. So I usually make smaller batches.

Instructions

Peel carrot and daikon. Cut into thick slices and further into small strips. You can also cut them into small dices.

Cut celery into small pieces and fresh chili pepper into small circles.

Mix in around 1/2 tablespoon of salt with fresh daikon and carrot. Set aside for 20 minutes and wait until there is a layer of liquid.  This step can help to remove the raw taste of the daikon. Wash and drain.

How to assemble | place daikon and carrot into the picking container, following with chili pepper and celery. Add fish sauce, salt, sugar and white vinegar. Then pour in enough water to cover all of the content.

Wait for at least for 2 hours or overnight in fridge.

It can be served as side dish to congee, soups, noodles and pancakes. By the way, we love to serve this drizzles of sesame oil. I highly recommend you trying this. They combine so well.

Other Chinese Style Side Dish for Summer

  1. Smashed cucumber salad
  2. Kelp salad
  3. Chinese potato salad
  4. Okra salad with black vinegar
  5. Lotus root salad

If you tried any Elaine’s recipe, tag me on instagram or leave me a comment. I would love to see you. Happy cooking!

Pickled carrot and radish
Print
Pickled Carrot and Daikon

Quick pickled carrot and Daikon

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Carrots, Daikon, Pickles, radish
Servings: 6
Calories: 17 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 middle size carrot , peeled and cut into small strips
  • 1/4 dakion , peeled and cut into small strips
  • 4 pieces celery , cut into small sections
  • 4 fresh red chili peppers , cut into small circles
  • 1 tbsp. salt , divided
  • 1 tbsp. fish sauce , optional
  • 1.5 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tbsp. white vinegar
  • 450 ml water , 50ml more for adjusting
  • 1 1000ml clean container , oil free
Instructions

  1. Peel carrot and daikon. Cut into thick slices and further into small strips. You can also cut them into small dices. Cut celery into small pieces and fresh chili pepper into small circles.

  2. How to prepare| Mix in around 1/2 tablespoon of salt with fresh radish and carrot. Set aside for 20 minutes and wait until there is a layer of liquid.  This step can help to remove the raw taste of the radish. Wash and drain.

  3. How to assemble | place daikon and carrot into the picking container, following with chili pepper and celery. Add fish sauce, salt, sugar and white vinegar. Then pour in enough water to cover all of the content.

  4. Wait for at least for 4 hours or overnight in fridge. It can be served as side dish to congee,
    soups, noodles and pancakes.

Nutrition Facts
Pickled Carrot and Daikon
Amount Per Serving
Calories 17 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 2%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 1153mg 48%
Potassium 13mg 0%
Total Carbohydrates 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 4g
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin A 2.3%
Calcium 0.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。