Summer okra salad with black vinegar sauce.

Okra is a vegetable with slimy and gooey texture. It has been widely cultivated in China. In Chinese, we call it “秋葵” literally means “autumn okra”. It used to be harvest in late summer and early autumn. But now it is available around the year.

Though lots of people hating eating even cooking okra because of the gooey feeling, we are big fans. I love to use it as a stir-frying side ingredients or make a quick summer salad. Last time when I visiting a Cantonese salad, okra salad was presented as a new dish. My whole family fell in love with the flavor. Lots of salad, in Chinese cuisine, calls for black vinegar as a base for seasonings. The sour taste of black vinegar can really make a dish appetizer as it can improve your appetizer immediately and greatly.

Using a lot of black vinegar in salad is a very typical Chinese way. It calls “老醋” dishes, which can be great for peanuts, spinach, potato shreds. Black vinegar salad is always great as summer side dishes, improving appetite.

Cook’s Note

Adding a small pinch of salt and oil in the poaching water can help to keep the original color of the okra. Do not overcook okra |Vegetable can be very easily overcooked and loose the light flavor and crunchy texture. Stop the heating with chilled water or ice | Once the okra is well cooked, soak them in chilled water immediately to stop the heating.

Steps

Cut off the tail end of okras. Peel off the hard part around okra.

Bring a large pot of water to a boiling, sprinkle a small pinch of salt and add 1/4 tsp. sesame oil. Lace okra in and blanch for 1 minutes.

Transfer out to chilled water to cool down and stop the heating process.

In a small bowl, mix all the season together. Take a small portion out and serve as a dip and spread the left sauce evenly over the okra.