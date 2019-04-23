China Sichuan Food

Okra Salad with Black vinegar

Summer okra salad with black vinegar sauce.

Okra is a vegetable with slimy and gooey texture. It has been widely cultivated in China. In Chinese, we call it “秋葵” literally means “autumn okra”. It used to be harvest in late summer and early autumn. But now it is available around the year.

Though lots of people hating eating even cooking okra because of the gooey feeling, we are big fans. I love to use it as a stir-frying side ingredients or make a quick summer salad. Last time when I visiting a Cantonese salad, okra salad was presented as a new dish. My whole family fell in love with the flavor. Lots of salad, in Chinese cuisine, calls for black vinegar as a base for seasonings. The sour taste of black vinegar can really make a dish appetizer as it can improve your appetizer immediately and greatly.

Using a lot of black vinegar in salad is a very typical Chinese way. It calls “老醋” dishes, which can be great for peanuts, spinach, potato shreds. Black vinegar salad is always great as summer side dishes, improving appetite.  

Cook’s Note

  1. Adding a small pinch of salt and oil in the poaching water can help to keep the original color of the okra.
  2. Do not overcook okra |Vegetable can be very easily overcooked and loose the light flavor and crunchy texture.
  3. Stop the heating with chilled water or ice | Once the okra is well cooked, soak them in chilled water immediately to stop the heating.

Steps

Transfer out to chilled water to cool down and stop the heating process.

Okra Salad with Black vinegar
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
appealing summer okra salad with a black vinegar base sauce
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 2
Calories: 108 kcal
Ingredients
  • 10 okra
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 1/4 tsp. sesame oil
Sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves chopped
  • 1 fresh Thai red pepper cut into small circles, optional
  • 2 spring onion chopped
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. black vinegar
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Cut off the tail end of okras. Peel off the hard part around okra.

  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boiling, sprinkle a small pinch of salt and add 1/4 tsp. sesame oil. Place okra in and blanch for 1 minute.

  3. Transfer out to chilled water to cool down and stop the heating process.

  4. In a small bowl, mix all the season together. Take a small portion out and serve as a dip and spread the remaining sauce evenly over the okra.

Nutrition Facts
Okra Salad with Black vinegar
Amount Per Serving
Calories 108 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 8g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 419mg 17%
Potassium 212mg 6%
Total Carbohydrates 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 1g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 11%
Vitamin C 20.6%
Calcium 6.3%
Iron 4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Unlike Korean cuisine, the okra must be widely used in Chinese cuisine. This salad with black vinegar sounds refreshingly good with all the aroma and texture. There are so much to learn from Chinese cuisine. Thanks for the recipe.

