Easy Chinese style potato shreds salad—a basic cold dish popular across the country.

You may find that recently I posted lots of super easy vegan dishes. That’s because we are having really hot days and meat is not so comforting in hot summer. I am eating more vegetables and fruits each day to help my body to cool down. Summer is really great for salads (yummy salads from the world). In China, we call salad as cold dishes as an opposite to hot dishes (stir-frying, steaming, and soups). In fact, we have lots of salads too in Chinese cuisine and they can be made either with meats or not. The famous Fu Qi Fei Pian is a cold dish made with beef and mouthwatering chicken is made with chicken.

This shredded Chinese potato salad super easy and taste good with breads, buns and pancakes.

Steps

How to shred the potatoes | peel the potatoes and the cut a thin slice off, using this side as bottom and stand your potato. Then cut the potato into large slices. Then lay the slices down and cut into fine shreds.

How to prepare the shredded potato for salad | wash the potato shreds firstly to remove extra starch attached. Then place the shredded potatoes in a large pot of boiling water. Cook for 1 minute, transfer out and soak in cold water. Those steps help to create a clean and crunchy texture.

How to assemble salad | mix shredded potato with coriander or other vegetable you prefer. Then mix in salt, sugar, light soy sauce and vinegar.

Then top with Sichuan peppercorn, dried chili peppers, green onion and chopped garlic. Then heat oil until smoky hot and drizzle the hot oil over the aromatics.

