China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Potato Salad

14 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Easy Chinese style potato shreds salad—a basic cold dish popular across the country.

Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

You may find that recently I posted lots of super easy vegan dishes. That’s because we are having really hot days and meat is not so comforting in hot summer. I am eating more vegetables and fruits each day to help my body to cool down. Summer is really great for salads (yummy salads from the world). In China, we call salad as cold dishes as an opposite to hot dishes (stir-frying, steaming, and soups). In fact, we have lots of salads too in Chinese cuisine and they can be made either with meats or not. The famous Fu Qi Fei Pian is a cold dish made with beef and mouthwatering chicken is made with chicken.

This shredded Chinese potato salad super easy and taste good with breads, buns and pancakes.

Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Steps

How to shred the potatoes | peel the potatoes and the cut a thin slice off, using this side as bottom and stand your potato. Then cut the potato into large slices. Then lay the slices down and cut into fine shreds.
How to prepare the shredded potato for salad | wash the potato shreds firstly to remove extra starch attached. Then place the shredded potatoes in a large pot of boiling water. Cook for 1 minute, transfer out and soak in cold water. Those steps help to create a clean and crunchy texture.

Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

How to assemble salad | mix shredded potato with coriander or other vegetable you prefer. Then mix in salt, sugar, light soy sauce and vinegar.

Then top with Sichuan peppercorn, dried chili peppers, green onion and chopped garlic. Then heat oil until smoky hot and drizzle the hot oil over the aromatics.

Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Other Summer Cold Dishes

5 from 2 votes
Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Chinese Potato Salad
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy and healthy Chinese style potato salad
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: potatoes
Servings: 2
Calories: 113 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 middle size potatoes , finely shredded
  • 1 small bunch of coriander , cut into sections
Hot oil drizzling
  • 2 dried chili peppers , optional
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , heated until hot
  • 1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 1 scallion , cut into smaller pieces
Sauce Seasonings
  • 1 tbsp. black vinegar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions

  1. Wash the shredded potato with a strainer under running water to remove extra starch and obtain a crunchy texture. Cook the shredded potato in a large pot of boiling water.  Transfer out, soak in cold water until cooled and drain. 

  2. In a bowl, mix shredded potato with coriander and then add salt, sugar, light soy sauce and vinegar. Mix well.

  3. Heat oil until almost smoky. Spread Sichuan peppercorn, ,green onion, dried chili pepper and chopped garlic. Pour the hot oil evenly on those three ingredients. 

  4. Mix well and serve directly. 

Recipe Notes

If you want a little spicy taste, add around 1 tablespoon of chili oil and reduce sesame oil accordingly.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Potato Salad
Amount Per Serving
Calories 113 Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 11g 17%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 415mg 17%
Total Carbohydrates 3g 1%
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin A 5.2%
Vitamin C 2.5%
Calcium 0.5%
Iron 1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Shredded potato salad|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. This looks really good. It will definitely find its way into my lunch box when summer finally arrives here. How do you manage to cut the vegetables so evenly? Do you do that by hand or do you use a mandolin?

    Reply

    • Hi Susanne,
      Thanks for your kind word. I cut the shreds by hand but I do practice for a long time. So you can use mandolin.

      Reply

  2. Hi Elaine, I live in Suriname, South America, and we have a large Chinese population, coming from different regions of China, so we have a large array of Chinese dishes to choose from. This is one of the the dishes I love and was looking for. I will be teting it soon. Thanks for sharing

    Reply


  3. Thanks for the recipe. However I am perplexed. How can there be
    1549mg of sodium per serving in this recipe when there is only
    1 tab soy and and a pinch of salt between two serves.

    Reply

  4. Hi Elaine,

    you mention the Fu Qi Fei Pian dish. I’d be delighted if you would post a recipe for that, too. I can’t get all parts of beef, but all meat cuts and tongue, are easily available. With a little bit of searching i can get liver, heart and kidneys, too.

    Reply

    • I will try to search the ingredients here. Recently I found a market selling some of the ingredient and see whether I can pull everything together.

      Reply

  6. Oooh I’ve been looking for this dish! Thanks very much for posting. In step 2, by basic seasonings do you mean the sayce seasonings? Also in step 3, are the spices spread in a separate bowl before you drizzle oil and then mixed with the potato? Or is are the spices spread on the potato and then the hot oil is drizzled over?

    Reply

    • Aria,
      Sorry for the misunderstanding. I have already updated the recipe for more details. In step 2 salt, sugar, light soy sauce and vinegar is added as basic seasonings. And in step 3, add the spices on the potato and then drizzle hot oil over the spice before mixing.

      Reply

  7. Many thanks for the recipe. I tasted this dish in a small village in Guangxi. I couldn’t ask them what the dish was. (I do not speak Cantonese or Mandarin). But I knew they where shreded potatoes. I decided to search in the internet and you recipe looks really like the dish I tasted. Many thanks. I plan to try this at home and remember that trip.

    Reply


  8. Extremely simple yet so delicious. The dried chili and the black vinegar work together so well to create that earthy, spicy, sour flavour I love. Thank you!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。